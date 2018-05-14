Africa Live: Suspected bomb found in attacked SA mosque

The World Health Organization (WHO) says it hopes to be able to send an experimental Ebola vaccine as early as this week to deal with an outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

It's thought 4,000 doses will be sent to the remote north-western province of Equateur.

Who's Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has visited the region, where 35 suspected cases have been reported so far - more than half of them fatal.

Congolese and United Nations agencies have begun sending emergency teams of specialists to the area to try to prevent the spread of Ebola.

Who tweeted a picture of its top official's visit in the outbreak area:

