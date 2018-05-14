Supporters of Kenya"s Gor Mahia gesture before the friendly football match Kenya"s Gor Mahia vs England"s Hull City at the Kasarani stadium in Nairobi on May 13, 2018

Africa Live: Suspected bomb found in attacked SA mosque

Bringing you the latest news from 14 May 2018 and every weekday at bbc.com/africalive.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. SA police investigate last week's Mosque attack
  2. WHO to send Ebola vaccine to DR Congo

Live Reporting

By Dickens Olewe and Flora Drury

All times stated are UK

DR Congo to get Ebola vaccine

The World Health Organization (WHO) says it hopes to be able to send an experimental Ebola vaccine as early as this week to deal with an outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

It's thought 4,000 doses will be sent to the remote north-western province of Equateur.

Who's Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has visited the region, where 35 suspected cases have been reported so far - more than half of them fatal.

Congolese and United Nations agencies have begun sending emergency teams of specialists to the area to try to prevent the spread of Ebola.

Who tweeted a picture of its top official's visit in the outbreak area:

View more on twitter

Read: Why does Ebola keep coming back?

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Suspected bomb found in attacked SA mosque

Residents and bystanders gather a few metres away after they were asked to evacuate their homes after a device was found in the Imam Hussain Mosque on May 13, 2018, on the outskirts of Durban, South Africa
AFP
People stand outside the mosque after being asked to evacuate on Sunday evening

South Africa's elite police squad are investigating a possible explosive device left in a mosque attacked by three men last week.

Hawks spokesman Simphiwe Mhlongo told Reuters news agency the bomb squad had been sent into the Imam Hussain Mosque in Verulam, a town north of Durban, on Sunday evening.

The unit has not yet confirmed whether or not it was an explosive device.

However, Mr Mhlongo did say the area had been searched on Friday, with nothing suspicious found.

The Hawks have been investigating Thursday's fatal attack at the mosque, which left one man dead and two with serious injures.

Several rooms were also set alight during the attack.

There have been no arrests so far, and the motive is not clear, but Mr Mhlongo told news agency AFP the attack had "elements of extremism".

  • Read our earlier story on the attack here.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Good morning

Welcome to BBC Africa Live, where we will bring you the latest news and views from around the continent throughout the week.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top