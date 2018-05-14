Africa Live: Suspected bomb found in attacked SA mosque
- SA police investigate last week's Mosque attack
- WHO to send Ebola vaccine to DR Congo
By Dickens Olewe and Flora Drury
All times stated are UK
DR Congo to get Ebola vaccine
The World Health Organization (WHO) says it hopes to be able to send an experimental Ebola vaccine as early as this week to deal with an outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
It's thought 4,000 doses will be sent to the remote north-western province of Equateur.
Who's Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has visited the region, where 35 suspected cases have been reported so far - more than half of them fatal.
Congolese and United Nations agencies have begun sending emergency teams of specialists to the area to try to prevent the spread of Ebola.
Who tweeted a picture of its top official's visit in the outbreak area:
Read: Why does Ebola keep coming back?
Suspected bomb found in attacked SA mosque
South Africa's elite police squad are investigating a possible explosive device left in a mosque attacked by three men last week.
Hawks spokesman Simphiwe Mhlongo told Reuters news agency the bomb squad had been sent into the Imam Hussain Mosque in Verulam, a town north of Durban, on Sunday evening.
The unit has not yet confirmed whether or not it was an explosive device.
However, Mr Mhlongo did say the area had been searched on Friday, with nothing suspicious found.
The Hawks have been investigating Thursday's fatal attack at the mosque, which left one man dead and two with serious injures.
Several rooms were also set alight during the attack.
There have been no arrests so far, and the motive is not clear, but Mr Mhlongo told news agency AFP the attack had "elements of extremism".
