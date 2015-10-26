Pakistani officials say the earthquake has heightened the risk of further landslides, and of glacial lakes overflowing.

Pakistan Geological Survey head Imran Khan told the BBC there were reports of landslides disrupting the Karakoram highway between Gilgit and Baltistan.

However, he said it was too early to say if glaciers had been destabilised.

Recent studies showed more than 30 potentially dangerous glacial lakes in northern Pakistan.