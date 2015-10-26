Deadly quake strikes Afghanistan: As it happened

Summary

  1. A magnitude 7.5 earthquake has struck northern Afghanistan, with tremors felt as widely as Pakistan, northern India and Central Asia
  2. More than 200 people have been killed and hundreds have been injured, mostly in northern Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province
  3. In Afghanistan, at least 50 deaths have been reported, with more than 120 injured
  4. All times GMT

Live Reporting

By James Reevell, Neil Arun, Tom Spender and Paul Gribben

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Thank you and goodbye

That ends our live coverage of the powerful earthquake that killed more than 200 people on Monday, mostly in Pakistan. You can continue following the latest developments on the BBC News website. We leave you with an image of a young girl being treated for her injuries at a hospital in the Pakistani city of Peshawar.

Girl receiving treatment in Peshawar
AP
Landslide fears

Pakistani officials say the earthquake has heightened the risk of further landslides, and of glacial lakes overflowing. 

Pakistan Geological Survey head Imran Khan told the BBC there were reports of landslides disrupting the Karakoram highway between Gilgit and Baltistan. 

However, he said it was too early to say if glaciers had been destabilised.

Recent studies showed more than 30 potentially dangerous glacial lakes in northern Pakistan.

Deep - and not so destructive

Monday's earthquake was very powerful - and it would have caused a lot more damage if it had been any closer to the surface. The BBC's Jonathan Webb explains the science behind the disaster.

Girls' school stampede

These photographs show the aftermath of a stampede, triggered by the earthquake, at an Afghan school. At least 12 girls died, all of them under 16, when pupils in Taluqan, northern Afghanistan, rushed for the exit.

The abandoned shoes of Afghan schoolgirls involved in a deadly stampede are seen outside a school following an earthquake in Takhar Province
AFP/Getty
The girls' shoes lie abandoned after the stampede
An Afghan schoolgirl injured in a stampede lays on a hospital bed after an earthquake hit Takhar Province
AFP/Getty
The injured are being treated in hospital
An Afghan schoolgirl injured in a stampede is comforted in her bed as she receives treatment in a hospital
AFP/Getty
An injured schoolgirl is comforted at her bedside
Rawalpindi Metro bridge shaking

Twitter user ChalPakaMat has posted video of an overpass used by buses in the Pakistani city of Rawalpindi swaying during the earthquake.

View more on twitter
Landslide in northern Pakistan

Internet users have posted video that appears to show a landslide, triggered by the earthquake, in the Hunza region of Pakistan.

View more on twitter
Iran offers aid

BBC Monitoring

Iran is ready to send rescue workers and humanitarian aid to areas affected by the earthquake, the country's IRNA news agency reports.

Damage in Dir, Pakistan

Engr Ahmad Shah has been tweeting pictures of the damage in Dir, northern Pakistan.

@BBCUrdu
@BBCUrdu

Engr Ahmad Shah

iamahmadshah

@BBCUrdu

Engr Ahmad Shah

iamahmadshah

@TahirImran @BBCUrdu my home wall collapsed photos taken by my brother

Engr Ahmad Shah

iamahmadshah

@BBCUrdu dir lower

US offers to help

Earlier the Pentagon confirmed that it had not been asked to provide assistance in Afghanistan. 

Now the US Agency for International Development has confirmed that it has received no requests for aid from either Pakistan or Afghanistan, but it is ready to help when asked. 

The United States stands ready to help should either government request international assistance. However, there are no requests for international assistance at this time.

Sam OstranderUS Agency for International Development
Google helps track the missing

Google has launched a service to help locate people affected by the earthquake in Pakistan and Afghanistan. Visitors to its People Finder website can enter information themselves, or search for data provided by others. Google says it cannot verify the information. The tech giant provided a similar service after the earthquake in Nepal earlier this year.

Person Finder launched to help track missing persons for Pakistan, Afghanistan #earthquake → goo.gl/FSLuIq
Person Finder launched to help track missing persons for Pakistan, Afghanistan #earthquake → goo.gl/FSLuIq

Google

google

Person Finder launched to help track missing persons for Pakistan, Afghanistan #earthquake → goo.gl/FSLuIq

Tremors in India

Patients at a hospital in Jammu
AP
Patients at the Government Medical College hospital in the north Indian city of Jammu relocate outdoors after tremors from the quake
Central Asia damage

Central Asia was also hit by tremors from the quake.

Radio Liberty is reporting damage in Tajikistan. In Yavan district, 14 children were hurt - four seriously - when a school's main staircase collapsed.

Meanwhile, seven students are said to have been injured after a stampede during the evacuation of Khorog state university.

Pakistan PM flying home

Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is cutting short his visit to London and returning home, Pakistani channels Geo News and ARY News report.

Dramatic landslide in Pakistan

This image from the Hunza Valley shows a huge landslide set off by the quake

A picture shows a landslide in Pakistan"s northern Hunza valley following an earthquake 26 October 2015
AFP
US military not asked to provide assistance

The US military has around 10,000 troops still stationed in Afghanistan. However, the Pentagon has told the BBC that they have not received any requests for assistance from the Afghan government. A spokesman said that no US facilities had been damaged by the quake. 

At this time we have no reports of damage to Resolute Support installations in the country, and we have not received any requests for assistance in recovery efforts. We will let you know if that changes.

Col Michael LawhornPentagon spokesman
Indian PM Modi tweets

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi says he has contacted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and offered all "possible assistance".

I just spoke to President @ashrafghani and expressed my sympathies &amp; condolences at the damage caused by the earthquake.

Narendra Modi

narendramodi

I just spoke to President @ashrafghani and expressed my sympathies & condolences at the damage caused by the earthquake.

President @AshrafGhani shared with me his initial assessment of the damage. I offered all possible assistance.

Narendra Modi

narendramodi

President @AshrafGhani shared with me his initial assessment of the damage. I offered all possible assistance.

Pakistan death toll rises

The death toll in Pakistan continues to rise - the country's disaster management authority has confirmed that 94 people have been killed in the northern part of the country so far.

At this point the majority of reported casualties are in Pakistan but that could well change as news arrives from remote parts of Afghanistan.

'I heard the roaring'

BBC World Have Your Say have been speaking to Azra in Pakistan, who describes what it was like as the quake struck.

View more on twitter
Reservoirs checked for damage

Pakistan’s ministry of water and power has been running checks on all its major reservoirs and hydropower plants - it reports that none have been damaged.

Hundreds at Peshawar hospital

A girl in hospital
EPA

The Pakistan province of Peshawar appears to have been hit hard by the earthquake. Hundreds of people have rushed to the hospital there, with reports of at least six deaths caused by the quake. 

Man carries victim to hosptial
EPA
Buildings 'shaking like cards'

Muhammad Khan in Abbottabad, Pakistan, emailed us: A sudden, shocking tremor started, followed by a huge rumble... and all the birds for miles started squawking and flying about, as the earth started to shake. We were out on the road, close to the main central market of the town and all around us cars were stopping and people shouting, screaming, running out of shops and offices.

Buildings were shaking like cards. I saw several windows and roof tiles fall off from houses. At least seven to eight older houses in our vicinity seemed to have suffered serious damage. We could also hear screams of panic from a nearby school, but, luckily, the teachers seemed to have controlled that before the students ran out and created more damage.

Appeal to aid agencies

Afghan CEO Abdullah Abdullah tweets

The second most senior politician in the Afghan government has appealed for help from aid agencies. 

Ministry of Health and Security Institutions are ordered to assess the numbers of casualties and speed the process for medical aids.9

Dr. Abdullah

afgexecutive

Ministry of Health and Security Institutions are ordered to assess the numbers of casualties and speed the process for medical aids.9

We have asked aid agencies to work with Afghan Government, help those in need and come up with their relief packages.10

Dr. Abdullah

afgexecutive

We have asked aid agencies to work with Afghan Government, help those in need and come up with their relief packages.10

Major rock slides

The BBC's Shahzeb Jillani says there are reports of major rock slides and landslides blocking traffic on the Karakorum Highway, which connects north Pakistan to China.

Many districts north-west of Islamabad are said to be inaccessible because of damage to roads and bridges. Cell phone networks have also been disrupted.

Pakistan death toll 'rises'

Our colleagues at BBC Monitoring report that Pakistan TV has said the death toll in Pakistan has risen to 88.

It adds that the Pakistan army chief, Gen Raheel Shareef, is heading to Peshawar to oversee the rescue operation.

Deadly stampede at girls' school

Pictures of girls in hospital
AP
Some schoolgirls are being treated in hospital

A grim story is emerging in northern Afghanistan in the town of Taluqan. A stampede at a girls' school as they attempted to flee has left 12 dead.

"The students rushed to escape the school building in Taluqan city, triggering a stampede," Takhar education department chief Enayat Naweed told AFP.

"Twelve students, all minors, were killed and 35 others were injured."

Quake-prone region

The region has a history of powerful earthquakes caused by India and central Asia colliding on a tectonic fault-line. 

Ten years ago, a magnitude 7.6 quake in Pakistan-administered Kashmir left more than 75,000 people dead.

Last April, Nepal suffered its worst earthquake with 9,000 people killed and about 900,000 homes damaged or destroyed.  

Eye-witness account

Anas in Karimabad, a town in the Hindu Kush mountains in Afghanistan, has described the aftermath of the quake: "We saw a major landslide; some people say it was a glacier that came down, some people say it was a hill. It fell right in front of our eyes."

Landslides in Pakistan

Video and pictures have emerged, appearing to show landslides in the northern Pakistan province of Gilgit. 

More here on the Gilgit Community Facebook page. 

Reports say that at least three people have died in the province. 

View more on twitter
Jalalabad hospital

Some images have arrived from Jalalabad hospital in Afghanistan

Casualties at hospital
AP
Casualties at hospital
Reuters
Casualties at hospital
Reuters
'Nothing to hold onto'

First-person account from Peshawar, Pakistan

You know when the ground beneath your feet is moving it shakes you. Trust me. And there was nothing to hold on to.

Naveed Ahmad Khan, from Peshawar
Areas affected

A bit of context about what areas have been affected by the earthquake.

The quake's epicentre was in northern Afghanistan.

However, its tremors have caused deaths and damage in Pakistan. Both Pakistan-administered Kashmir and Indian-administered Kashmir have been affected, with reports of deaths in both areas.

map of area affected by earthquake
BBC
Welcome

Welcome to live coverage of the aftermath of the major earthquake that has hit northern Afghanistan, Pakistan and India.

We will bring you updates as news arrives from the region. Over 60 people are believed to have been killed and officials fear that the death toll will rise.

