N Korea 'nuclear test' - latest updates

Sue Mi Terry is a former North Korea Analyst with the CIA - and was director of the Korea-Japan desk at the National Security Council, under both the George W Bush and Obama administrations.

She told BBC World News TV all eyes will now be on how President Trump reacts:

It is concerning because now what will the Trump administration do? We know that he has very limited options, I'm sure we're just going to go back to the United Nations Security Council for more sanctions and so on.

But the question really is for the Trump administration, are we going to live with nuclear North Korea or are we going to take on different types of agendas, aside from the sanctions?

We don't have a lot of options here because North Korea is bent on completing its nuclear programme."

A military option against North Korea was "not on the table, no matter what people say", Sue Mi Terry added.