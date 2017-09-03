N Korea 'nuclear test' - latest updates
Main story - Tremor detected in sign of possible nuclear test; Analysis - How advanced is North Korea's nuclear programme?
Summary
- Japan says North Korea has carried out its sixth nuclear test
- 6.3 magnitude earthquake detected in North Korea
- South Korean military says tremor appears to be "man-made"
- US Geological Survey revises tremor depth from 10km underground to 0km
Live Reporting
By Mario Cacciottolo and Tom Spender
All times stated are UK
How will Trump react?
Sue Mi Terry is a former North Korea Analyst with the CIA - and was director of the Korea-Japan desk at the National Security Council, under both the George W Bush and Obama administrations.
She told BBC World News TV all eyes will now be on how President Trump reacts:
A military option against North Korea was "not on the table, no matter what people say", Sue Mi Terry added.
N Korean statement due
There are reports that the North Korean administration will make an "special announcement" at 15:00 local time (07:00 BST).
Tremors 'were nuclear test' says Japan FM
The tremors detected in North Korea were a nuclear explosion, officials in Japan say. Speaking after a meeting of the country's National Security Council, Foreign Minister Taro Kono said: "After examining the data we concluded that it was a nuclear tests."
North Korea 'seeking global power status'
Michael Duitsman, from the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies, says North Korea wants to be seen "as a peer" on the international stage.
He added: "It wants to be seen sort of as the United States or the Soviet Union during the Cold War. They don't want to be negotiated with as a regional power, they want to be negotiated with and recognised as a global power."
Japan 'testing for radiation'
Japan's Ministry of Defence said it had dispatched at least three military jets from bases in Japan to test for radiation.
'Size of tremors significant' if nuclear weapon
A defence analyst has said the size of tremors felt in North Korea would be significant, if it was caused by a nuclear device.
Rand Corporation's Bruce Bennett said the 6.3 magnitude quake would signify "a very big weapon".
He added: "It's still not a true hydrogen bomb, but it's certainly much closer to that than anything they have ever done before."
BreakingJapan says tremors 'caused by nuclear explosion'
Japanese authorities have declared that a 6.3 magnitude earthquake in North Korea was caused by a nuclear explosion.
The earthquake occurred close to a nuclear testing site. It would be North Korea's sixth nuclear test to date.
Potential nuclear test 'was expected'
An earthquake near a nuclear test site in North Korea is suspected to have been caused by an explosion, according to South Korea officials.
Nuclear security expert Duyeon Kim said: "All of this is certainly concerning but it is not surprising. We have expected all of this to happen - it was always just a matter of time.
"Kim Jong-un's basically trying to achieve multiple objectives: achieve a technological objective of perfecting nuclear tipped missiles, achieve political objective by gaining leverage if and when negotiations ever do begin with the United States.
"And also achieving a domestic objective by showing his people the North is mighty and powerful and indestructible."
Earthquake 'would be largest nuclear test North Korea conducted'
A US researcher has said that if Sunday's earthquake was caused by a nuclear blast, it would be the largest atomic test conducted by North Korea.
Dave Schmerler, of the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies, said more information and analysis was needed to ascertain whether the quake was caused by a nuclear blast, but added: "This would be the largest nuclear test that North Korea has ever conducted.
"We should definitely be alarmed. Every time north Korea carries out a nuclear test isn't a good thing, it just reinforces the fact North Korea is very committed to their strategic weapons programme."
Japan's Abe says nuclear test 'absolutely unacceptable'
Japan's Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, has reacted to suggestions that a 6.3 magnitude earthquake detected in North Korea is a nuclear test.
Mr Abe said if Pyongyang had carried out such a test, it would be "absolutely unacceptable".
South Korean national security council to meet
South Korean officials have called a national security council meeting after tremors near a North Korean nuclear site, Yonhap news agency reports.
A quake, which has been upgraded to a 6.3 magnitude by the US Geological Survey, raises speculation this could be North Korea's sixth nuclear test.
Quake location 'near North Korean nuclear site'
South Korea officials said the quake took place in Kilju County, where the North's Punggye-ri nuclear test site is situated.
The South's military chiefs said the North was "presumed" to have conducted a nuclear test.
Initial reports from the US Geological Survey put the tremor at 5.6 magnitude with a depth of 10km (six miles) but this was later upgraded to 6.3 magnitude at 0km.
North Korea carried out its last nuclear test in September 2016. It has defied UN sanctions and international pressure to develop nuclear weapons and to test missiles which could potentially reach the mainland US.
North Korea 'has missile-ready nuclear weapon'
Earlier the BBC reported North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had inspected a new hydrogen bomb, which Pyongyang claimed could be loaded on a ballistic missile.
There has been no independent verification of the claims.
Pyongyang has defied UN sanctions and international pressure to develop nuclear weapons and to test missiles which could potentially reach the United States.
State news agency KCNA said Kim Jong-un had visited scientists at the nuclear weapons institute and "guided the work for nuclear weaponisation".
BreakingChina claims second earthquake minutes after first
The China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC) has reported that a second tremor has occurred in a similar location in North Korea, about eight minutes after the first.
The second quake was recorded by the agency at 11:38 in Beijing, which is 04:38 BST.
The agency reports it was a 4.6 magnitude earthquake, and described it as a "collapse".
The first earthquake was caused by what CENC called a "suspected explosion".
USGS claims North Korea earthquake 6.3 magnitude
The United States Geological Survey has upgraded the magnitude of the earthquake, 22km away from Sungjibaegam, saying it was 6.3 magnitude.
The USGS adds that if the event was caused by an explosion, it would not be able to ascertain whether it was the result of a nuclear explosion.
Breaking'Earthquake detected near North Korea nuclear site'
The South Korean military says it has registered an earthquake of 5.6 magnitude near a nuclear test site in North Korea.
It comes hours after Pyongyang claimed it had developed a hydrogen bomb capable of being loaded on to a ballistic missile.
The South Korean military added it appeared the earthquake was man made.