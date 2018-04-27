Kim Jong-un crosses into South Korea

Want more fuel for speculation on how the summit will go? OK let's look at South Korean shares. Seoul's Kospi index is moving about 1% higher and it's been on an upward trend for the past days.

And yes, most pundits are pinning this on optimism around the summit.

North Korean stocks meanwhile... OK just kidding. Pyonyang does not have a stock exchange, there's no place for that in old school communism.