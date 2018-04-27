Kim Jong-un crosses into South Korea
Summary
- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in are meeting at their mutual border
- Mr Kim has crossed over to the southern side, the first North Korean leader to do so since the end of the Korean War
- They will discuss North Korea's indications it could be willing to give up its nuclear weapons
- North Korea has been isolated for decades because of its nuclear and weapons programme and its dismal human rights record
- The meeting could pave the way for Mr Kim to meet US President Donald Trump later this year
Live Reporting
By Anna Jones and Andreas Illmer
All times stated are UK
Stocks say things are looking up
Want more fuel for speculation on how the summit will go? OK let's look at South Korean shares. Seoul's Kospi index is moving about 1% higher and it's been on an upward trend for the past days.
And yes, most pundits are pinning this on optimism around the summit.
North Korean stocks meanwhile... OK just kidding. Pyonyang does not have a stock exchange, there's no place for that in old school communism.
North Korea's first lady
At both the first two inter-Korean summits, the wives of the two sides' leaders were nowhere to be seen.
But North Korea appears to be moving Kim Jong-un's wife Ri Sol-ju into a more public position, and there has been speculation she might be part of the summit this time.
We haven't seen her so far but some reports suggest the first lady of the North might turn up for the big dinner later.
Major political gamble?
The US/NK summit is still far from certain. The date, agenda and venue are all mere speculation. So whether or not the next handshake will be between Mr Trump and Mr Kim might well depend on the outcome of today.
The BBC's Laura Bicker in Seoul wrote this comprehensive piece as news of these talks emerged a few weeks ago on how talking to Kim could be, for both Trump and Moon, the political gamble of the century.
Handshakes past, present, future
One goal of those historic talks will be to prepare for the even more historic (yes!) talks between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un.
Just hours before today's meeting got under way, the White House chose its moment to release pictures of Mike Pompeo - then-CIA chief and now secretary of state - meeting the North Korean leader several weeks ago.
Disinfecting air, chairs and guestbook
China 'cheering on' talks
What China does not want is a collapse of the North which would bring South Korean and US troops right to its border. So Beijing has an interest in keeping the status quo while avoiding the nuclear issue escalating.
China says it's "cheering on" North and South Korea for their summit - while at the same time cautioning it's too early to assume the talks will bring a lasting breakthrough.
The view from Beijing
China is the only remaining economic ally North Korea has and its take on the talks is crucial. For good reason, Kim Jong-un's first ever journey abroad after taking office was a train trip to meet Xi Jinping in Beijing.
Easing of sanctions?
Let's not forget, North Korea is one of the most heavily sanctioned countries on Earth. Here's our Asia business correspondent with more.
Big moment cut out?
It's starting to look like Mr Moon stepping across the line into North Korea - something we had not expected to see - was impromptu and a Kim initiative. Intriguing tweet here from NPR reporter Elise Hu.
Different ways of covering the summit
DMZ 'a symbol of peace'
Here's more from South Korea's Yonhap news agency on the brief but seismic cordial chat between the two leaders.
Kim Jong-un: "I will hold good discussions with President Moon with a frank, sincere and honest attitude and make a good outcome."
Moon Jae-in: "The moment Chairman Kim crosses the Military Demarcation Line, Panmunjom became a symbol of peace, not a symbol of division. I wish to again express my respect to Chairman Kim Jong-un's decision that made today's discussions possible."
Putting an end to war?
The 1950-53 Korean War ended in an armistice, with neither side able to claim outright victory. No peace treaty has ever been signed.
The armistice only laid down a suspension of open hostilities and a fixed buffer zone (the Demilitarized Zone) at the border.
There is now hope that this meeting could mark the beginning of peace treaty talks.
A deeply symbolic table
That impressive table? It was made specifically for these talks. It's 2.018m in diameter, by the way, marking the year of this historic meeting.
The chairs they're sitting on - made of walnut wood - show a map of the Korean peninsula (including some islands claimed by Japan). The flowers on the table are peonies - a traditional greeting symbol - and daisies which represent peace, reports AFP. There are also some wild flowers picked inside the DMZ.
'Lost years can be made up'
Here's what Mr Kim said to Mr Moon in their televised conversation. It is extremely rare for us to see him broadcast live like this.
"We should have a positive meeting and going forward we should be determined. If we can get our heads together then the 11 years lost [since the last talks like this] can be made up. And if we can open our hearts to speak and if we can draw positive results from this meeting that would be good. And instead of going... to the drawing board we should move forward."
Taking Kim talk at face value?
As impressive as the handshakes, pomp and circumstances are, the crucial bit will be the actual talks. These are under way now, but most of it will be behind closed doors.
North Korean media has said Kim Jong-un will communicate "openheartedly" and discuss "peace, prosperity and reunification".
Sitting down with Mr Moon, Mr Kim said he wanted to be "serious and honest" in the talks.
But many doubt whether any of these flowery statements can be taken at face value. In order to ease sanctions, Mr Kim needs to convince the international community that he is sincere - regardless of what his real intentions might be.
Political food
Food has been central to this meeting. The menu, as it always is at these events, has been carefully choreographed to keep both sides happy and reflect their cultures and tastes. (Although the dessert choice has angered Japan.)
Kim and Moon are going to be eating a flat sea fish, to remind Mr Moon of his hometown port city of Busan, and Swiss rösti, a nod to the school years Mr Kim is said to have spent in Switzerland.
Here's a bit more on what happens when food gets political.
'Enjoy our noodles'
Mr Moon praised Mr Kim for making a "brave decision" in crossing the border.
South Koreans are enjoying the fact Mr Kim made a joke about the fact he's brought some of North Korea's famous cold noodles over for the summit.
"I hope you will really enjoy the noodles that we brought."
The leaders then asked the media to leave, to give them a more "comfortable" environment.
'Frank talks'
This is a very friendly exchange from the leaders - both flanked by two of their delegation.
Mr Kim has said he hopes for "frank" talks leading to "a good outcome".
We'll meet again?
The leaders have emerged from their private chat and are now sitting down for a conversation in front of the cameras. This is being broadcast live.
'Hopeful' White House
As the world is watching the historic talks get under way, the White House has released a statement on the summit:
"On the occasion of Republic of Korea President Moon Jae-in's historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, we wish the Korean people well. We are hopeful that talks will achieve progress toward a future of peace and prosperity for the entire Korean Peninsula.The United States appreciates the close coordination with our ally, the Republic of Korea, and looks forward to continuing robust discussions in preparation for the planned meeting between President Donald J. Trump and Kim Jong Un in the coming weeks."
'Dire human rights situation'
While the action has moved behind the scenes, there's a little time to reflect.
The big concern from many people about talking to Kim has been that it legitimises a brutal regime. North Korea has repeatedly been accused of imprisoning and torturing citizens suspected of a hint of disloyalty and of depriving its people of basic freedoms and needs.
Human Rights Watch is among the groups urging South Korea not to overlook this.
“The goal should be to find real, long-term solutions to the security challenges on the peninsula, while taking steps to improve the dire human rights situation," says its Asia director Brad Adams.
'A new history'
We now know what Kim Jong-un wrote in the guest book at Peace House just after crossing the border.
"A new history begins now - at the starting point of history and the era of peace."
Could a recession explain this all?
North Korea's economy has been feeling the squeeze from international sanctions over the past 12 years. But the squeeze has intensified under President Trump.
North Korean trade with the rest of the world is estimated to have fallen 90%... and a large part of this has to do with China finally implementing the sanctions.
Anwita Basu from the Economist Intelligence Unit told the BBC’s Asia Business Report that they predict North Korea will go into a recession this year.
Reunification the ultimate goal?
If you assume that striving for reunification is a given, you might be wrong. While young South Koreans are beginning to have warmer feelings about the North, they're not so sure the two countries can become one again someday.
Pictures, pictures, pictures
After we served you only screengrabs earlier, here are now some decent shots of how that historic meeting got under way.
Cautious neighbours
While there's been praise for the fact that the talks are getting under way, there are doubts as to how effective they will be. Japan has been subject of repeated threats by Pyongyang and is well within range its missiles. Tokyo has urged both Seoul and Washington not to stray from keeping a firm line against the North and not to ease sanctions without verifiable concessions from Pyongyang.
How did we get here?
One year ago, few would have expected this meeting to ever take place. Pyongyang's relations with Seoul and Washington were on a downward slide and there was even fear of military escalation.
But in his New Year speech, Kim Jong-un took everyone by surprise announcing his country might take part in the upcoming Winter Olympics in South Korea.
The talks that followed led to the plans for this inter-Korean summit and for talks with President Trump in the coming months.
Video of the historic handshake
This really is an extraordinary sight. North and South Korea have technically been at war for decades.
But will this lead to lasting change on the Korean peninsula?
'Heart beating fast'
The BBC's Laura Bicker is at a school near the meeting.
Behind closed doors
The two leaders have now moved away from the public glare for private conversations. South Korea issued a full briefing on Thursday on how today was going to play out. There's the big welcome, then some talks. Then there's a break for lunch - each side will eat separately. They may or may not hold a joint press conference later in the day - that depends on what they manage to agree in what is being called the Panmunjom Declaration.
Talks first, human rights second?
We've said it before - not all too much is known about what the two men will discuss today. The North's abysmal human rights record will definitely not top the agenda though. While there are strong calls to address the issue, Mr Moon will likely not want to jeopardise the talks by pushing too hard on Pyongyang's brutal history of suppression.
Cacophony of camera clicks
We didn't know, a while back, how public this meeting would be. But it could not be more public. The Peace House is packed with cameras. Our colleagues say the sound of cameras is incredible. Commentators waiting in the press centre say they are holding their breath. It's all smiles now, but will it bring lasting change?
Inside the Peace House
Kim is now inside the Peace House signing the guest book. Moon is politely not watching what he's writing but standing, rather stiffly, alongside.
Full costume welcome
Smiles for the sister
Mr Moon just shook hands with Mr Kim's sister, Kim Yo-jong. She's been hugely elevated in the North Korean leadership in recent months. She represented North Korea when they took part in the Winter Olympics in South Korea earlier this year. She has a certain celebrity status in the South now, and, says our correspondent Rupert Wingfield-Hayes, is essentially acting as the head of Mr Kim's delegation today.
Anthems and flowers
The leaders have been met by an honour guard - in traditional costume - on the South Korea side. They've posed with children, saluted the anthems and are walking along the red carpet to inspect troops.
The BBC's Rupert Wingfield-Hayes at the border says this is Mr Kim being greeted as a head of state. This sort of recognition is something Mr Kim has long wanted.
An 'unthinkable' gesture
An unprecedented image
BreakingHere's the moment
Handshakes on both sides of the border
What a moment. Kim stepped onto South Korea soil then - and we didn't expect this bit - Moon briefly stepped over the border back into North Korea with him. Handshakes, smiles and cheers all round.