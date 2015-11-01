Reaction to Turkish election results

This ends our live coverage of the Turkish general election. It was a momentous day for President Erdogan's AK Party, which regained its majority in parliament comfortably.

The pro-Kurdish HDP also won seats, though it did better in the June election. But the Islamist-rooted AKP remains Turkey's dominant political force.

Mr Erdogan now hopes to boost the powers of the presidency through a constitutional change.

For more updates you can follow the news here.