Reaction to Turkish election results
Summary
- Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) claims victory in crucial parliamentary elections on 1 November 2015
- With almost all votes counted, the AKP takes nearly 49.4% of the vote, with the opposition CHP trailing on 25.4%
- Pro-Kurdish HDP and nationalist MHP cross the 10% threshold needed to enter parliament
- It's the second time in five months Turks have taken to the polls
- Security is a key issue amid a broken ceasefire with Kurdish rebels and several deadly bombings
Live Reporting
By Laurence Peter and Sarah Fowler
All times stated are UK
Wrapping up a landmark day
This ends our live coverage of the Turkish general election. It was a momentous day for President Erdogan's AK Party, which regained its majority in parliament comfortably.
The pro-Kurdish HDP also won seats, though it did better in the June election. But the Islamist-rooted AKP remains Turkey's dominant political force.
Mr Erdogan now hopes to boost the powers of the presidency through a constitutional change.
'Work for new constitution'
Turkey's desire to find a solution to the Kurdish issue and the fight against terrorism will continue, the Turkish PM tells the crowd.
Mr Davutoglu also calls on all political parties to work together for a new constitution.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wants to change Turkey's constitution, diminish the role of the parliamentary system and introduce an executive presidency with more powers instead.
'No MHP resignations': leader
In other party news, the leader of the nationalist MHP has denied reports that he would resign following a poor election result, according to AP.
The party lost almost half of the seats it had won in the June election, though it will still take seats in parliament.
"All of our party cadres are continuing their duty with patience, determination (and) devotion," MHP leader Devlet Bahceli said.
Violence to blame?
Cagil M Kasapoglu, BBC Turkish
'Vote for stability'
A bit more from Mr Davutoglu, who says the nation has voted for stability and vows to lead Turkey "out of polarisation".
'No time wasted' - Davutoglu
via Turkish journalist Mehmet Celik
Davutoglu speaks to crowds
Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu has appeared on the balcony of the AKP headquarters in Ankara to deliver his victory speech (in Turkish) before hundreds of supporters.
Number of female MPs falls dramatically
Ayla Jean Yackley, Reuters journalist in Istanbul, tweets:
Turkish lira strengthens after result
Turkey's currency has strengthened following Sunday's victory for the ruling Justice and Development Party. It's trading at 2.8714 against the dollar, up 1.5% on Friday's close, BBC Business reports.
'Stick to rule of law': opposition
The leader of the main opposition party in Turkey, the CHP, has responded to the election results, warning the ruling party to stick to the rule of law.
"We increased our votes, but we don't consider this as an achievement. Coming to power would have been an achievement," AP quotes Kemal Kilicdarogl as saying.
Mr Kilicdarogl also said he believed the results may have been different had it not been for the recent spate of violence in the country.
His party won 25.4%, coming second to the AKP which took 49.4% of votes cast.
'Rough' EU-Turkey relations
Turkey expert at Carnegie Europe think tank
'Condemning Israel'
Guardian journalist in Ankara
AKP far ahead of rivals
According to Turkey's Anadolu news agency, the division of seats in the 550-seat parliament is likely to be as follows:
AKP (Islamist-rooted) - 316
CHP (centre-left secularist) - 134
HDP (pro-Kurdish) - 59
MHP (far-right nationalist) - 41
Those are the totals with 99% of votes counted. The AKP is well above the 276 required for a majority.
The MHP got a higher percentage of votes than the HDP, but the HDP's votes were more concentrated in certain provinces. So under the proportional representation system the HDP was awarded more seats, Murat Nisancioglu of BBC Turkish explains.
Erdogan - Turkey's bruised battler
What is the secret of President Erdogan's success?
Ourprofile of him looks at the key features of his rule, including controversies over the military elite, the media and the shadowy Gulen movement.
Violence 'hit Kurdish vote'
BBC correspondent in Diyarbakir tweets:
'Baseless arguments'
Yusuf Selman Inanc, Daily Sabah foreign news editor
Long wait for official results
Turkey's election body won't release official results from Sunday's election for another 11-12 days, Reuters reports.
Fireworks in Istanbul
(outside the AKP headquarters)
Elation among AKP supporters
Outside the Ankara AK Party headquarters, one man voices his joy over the election result:
"AK Party outgunned all the other parties. This was more than an election. The future of the country, its interests were under threat. There were two choices. It would be either chaos or stability."
Another supporter, a woman called Hatice, says life is better under Mr Erdogan's ruling party:
"They provided us a better future. I wear a headscarf and he made great effort to provide me and my children a better future. It was impossible for women like me to go to the university at that time and they were helpful in every way."
Meanwhile, in Diyarbakir, a stronghold of the pro-Kurdish HDP party, a local resident says: "This wasn't a surprise for us; we expected this result. It wasn't a fair election."
HDP leader: 'Not fair election'
via Cagil M. Kasapoglu, BBC Turkish
Pro-Kurdish party reacts
One of the leaders of the pro-Kurdish HDP, which saw a fall in votes compared to the June elections, tells reporters the result was a "deliberate policy of polarisation" by President Erdogan.
Figen Yuksekdag says he will analyse the drop in support for his party, but considers the crossing of the 10% threshold required to enter parliament a success, Reuters reports.
AKP crowds celebrate
'Huge gamble paid off'
'Casualty' in Diyarbakir
Ayla Albayrak, Wall Street Journal reporter
'Optimal outcome'
Micha'el Tanchum, Foreign Affairs magazine
Pro-Kurdish HDP 'gets in'
With nearly all votes counted it is clear that the pro-Kurdish HDP has cleared the 10% threshold to win seats in parliament, Turkish media report.
The HDP got 10.5%, according to latest reports. It did better in June, winning 13%.
The HDP has come just behind the Turkish nationalist MHP, which is on 11.9%.
The results suggest that President Erdogan's AKP took many votes from the MHP, which got 16% in June.
The election board said 85% of the 54 million registered voters cast their ballots.
Clear polarisation
The state-run Anadolu Agency has a colourful graphic counting the votes and showing just how clearly the country was polarised in Sunday's election.
Yellow = provinces won by AKP
Purple = HDP (pro-Kurdish)
Red = CHP (main opposition party; secularist and centre-left)
AKP victory declared
Turkish PM Ahmet Davutoglu declares victory in parliamentary elections, as ruling AK party regains majority lost in June.
Presidential system discussions 'next'
'Victory for democracy'
Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu
"Today is a victory for our democracy and our people," Prime Minister Ahmet Davatoglu tells a crowd of supporters in his hometown Konya.
"Hopefully we will serve you well for the next four years and stand in front of you once again in 2019."
Celebrations
There are scenes of jubilation outside the AKP office in Istanbul, with supporters waving the party flag.
Currency strengthens
Turkey's lira has strengthened since partial election results came out, ending months of investor uncertainty, Reuters reports.
The lira hit its firmest point in more than two months against the dollar on Sunday, the agency says.
'Our people's victory'
Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu
Images of Diyarbakir clashes
Pictures are coming in of the clashes that erupted in Diyarbakir, as results were being announced.
Security forces fired tear gas and water cannon to disperse stone-throwing protesters in the mainly Kurdish city. Youths also set some bins ablaze.
'Thank God'
Ahmet Davutoglu, Turkish prime minister
Defining polls
The BBC's Turkey correspondent Mark Lowen has been looking at why this election is so important.
AKP's controversial record
The Islamist-rooted AK Party has been in power since 2002.
Much of its support rests on the fact that Turkey has enjoyed significant economic growth in that period. Improvements in poor rural areas provided the AKP with plenty of votes.
Mr Erdogan reined in the powerful military establishment, which for decades acted as guardian of the secular state founded by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.
But the AKP government has been mired in a long-running corruption scandal and stands accused of curbing freedom of speech. Critics suspect Mr Erdogan of spreading Islamist values by stealth.
'Parliament gets four parties'
Mustafa Akyol, Turkish journalist
Pro-Kurdish party supporters on streets
Dozens of people took to the streets of Diyarbakir in support of their pro-Kurdish HDP party, which is perilously close to the 10% threshold for entering parliament. These images do not reflect the clashes that have erupted in the city (see entry at 17:24).
Some celebrations in Diyarbakir...
...despite reports of violence, as the BBC's Selin Girit reports.