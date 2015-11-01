Reaction to Turkish election results

Summary

  1. Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) claims victory in crucial parliamentary elections on 1 November 2015
  2. With almost all votes counted, the AKP takes nearly 49.4% of the vote, with the opposition CHP trailing on 25.4%
  3. Pro-Kurdish HDP and nationalist MHP cross the 10% threshold needed to enter parliament
  4. It's the second time in five months Turks have taken to the polls
  5. Security is a key issue amid a broken ceasefire with Kurdish rebels and several deadly bombings

Live Reporting

By Laurence Peter and Sarah Fowler

All times stated are UK

Wrapping up a landmark day

This ends our live coverage of the Turkish general election. It was a momentous day for President Erdogan's AK Party, which regained its majority in parliament comfortably.

The pro-Kurdish HDP also won seats, though it did better in the June election. But the Islamist-rooted AKP remains Turkey's dominant political force.

Mr Erdogan now hopes to boost the powers of the presidency through a constitutional change.

For more updates you can follow the news here.

'Work for new constitution'

Turkey's desire to find a solution to the Kurdish issue and the fight against terrorism will continue, the Turkish PM tells the crowd. 

Mr Davutoglu also calls on all political parties to work together for a new constitution. 

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wants to change Turkey's constitution, diminish the role of the parliamentary system and introduce an executive presidency with more powers instead.

Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu waves to supporters next to his wife Sare from the balcony of the AK Party headquarters in Ankara, Turkey on 2 November 2015
Reuters
'No MHP resignations': leader

In other party news, the leader of the nationalist MHP has denied reports that he would resign following a poor election result, according to AP.

The party lost almost half of the seats it had won in the June election, though it will still take seats in parliament.

"All of our party cadres are continuing their duty with patience, determination (and) devotion," MHP leader Devlet Bahceli said. 

Violence to blame?

Cagil M Kasapoglu, BBC Turkish

View more on twitter
'Vote for stability'

A bit more from Mr Davutoglu, who says the nation has voted for stability and vows to lead Turkey "out of polarisation".

'No time wasted' - Davutoglu

via Turkish journalist Mehmet Celik

View more on twitter
Davutoglu speaks to crowds

Supporters wait for the arrival of Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu in Ankara, Turkey on 2 November 2015.
Reuters

Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu has appeared on the balcony of the AKP headquarters in Ankara to deliver his victory speech (in Turkish) before hundreds of supporters.

Number of female MPs falls dramatically

Ayla Jean Yackley, Reuters journalist in Istanbul, tweets:

View more on twitter
Turkish lira strengthens after result

Turkey's currency has strengthened following Sunday's victory for the ruling Justice and Development Party. It's trading at 2.8714 against the dollar, up 1.5% on Friday's close, BBC Business reports.

Turkish Lira
Reuters
'Stick to rule of law': opposition

The leader of the main opposition party in Turkey, the CHP, has responded to the election results, warning the ruling party to stick to the rule of law. 

"We increased our votes, but we don't consider this as an achievement. Coming to power would have been an achievement," AP quotes Kemal Kilicdarogl as saying.

Mr Kilicdarogl also said he believed the results may have been different had it not been for the recent spate of violence in the country.

His party won 25.4%, coming second to the AKP which took 49.4% of votes cast.

'Rough' EU-Turkey relations

Turkey expert at Carnegie Europe think tank

View more on twitter
'Condemning Israel'

Guardian journalist in Ankara

View more on twitter
AKP far ahead of rivals

According to Turkey's Anadolu news agency, the division of seats in the 550-seat parliament is likely to be as follows:

AKP (Islamist-rooted) - 316

CHP (centre-left secularist) - 134

HDP (pro-Kurdish) - 59

MHP (far-right nationalist) - 41

Those are the totals with 99% of votes counted. The AKP is well above the 276 required for a majority. 

The MHP got a higher percentage of votes than the HDP, but the HDP's votes were more concentrated in certain provinces. So under the proportional representation system the HDP was awarded more seats, Murat Nisancioglu of BBC Turkish explains.

Erdogan - Turkey's bruised battler

What is the secret of President Erdogan's success? 

Ourprofile of him looks at the key features of his rule, including controversies over the military elite, the media and the shadowy Gulen movement.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan voting, 1 November 15
AP
Violence 'hit Kurdish vote'

BBC correspondent in Diyarbakir tweets:

A rollercoaster day in #Diyarbakir. HDP secures over 10%. One mp told me he thinks loss of votes largely due to escalation in violence

Selin Girit

selingirit

A rollercoaster day in #Diyarbakir. HDP secures over 10%. One mp told me he thinks loss of votes largely due to escalation in violence

'Baseless arguments'

Yusuf Selman Inanc, Daily Sabah foreign news editor

View more on twitter
Long wait for official results

Turkey's election body won't release official results from Sunday's election for another 11-12 days, Reuters reports.

Fireworks in Istanbul

(outside the AKP headquarters)

Supporters of Turkey"s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and The Justice and Development Party, (AKP), fire fireworks as they celebrate outside the AKP headquarters, in Istanbul, on 1 November 2015
AP
Elation among AKP supporters

Outside the Ankara AK Party headquarters, one man voices his joy over the election result: 

"AK Party outgunned all the other parties. This was more than an election. The future of the country, its interests were under threat. There were two choices. It would be either chaos or stability."

Another supporter, a woman called Hatice, says life is better under Mr Erdogan's ruling party: 

"They provided us a better future. I wear a headscarf and he made great effort to provide me and my children a better future. It was impossible for women like me to go to the university at that time and they were helpful in every way."

Meanwhile, in Diyarbakir, a stronghold of the pro-Kurdish HDP party, a local resident says: "This wasn't a surprise for us; we expected this result. It wasn't a fair election."

HDP leader: 'Not fair election'

via Cagil M. Kasapoglu, BBC Turkish

View more on twitter
Pro-Kurdish party reacts

One of the leaders of the pro-Kurdish HDP, which saw a fall in votes compared to the June elections, tells reporters the result was a "deliberate policy of polarisation" by President Erdogan. 

Figen Yuksekdag says he will analyse the drop in support for his party, but considers the crossing of the 10% threshold required to enter parliament a success, Reuters reports.

AKP crowds celebrate

Ankara crowd celebrating outside AKP HQ
Getty Images
AKP celebrations in Ankara
AKP supporters
Getty Images
Ankara - The AKP espouses conservative Islam
Istanbul AKP crowd
AP
AKP supporters are also out in force in Istanbul
'Huge gamble paid off'

To push for a second election in five months was a huge gamble by the AK party - and it paid off. How did it happen? The party narrative was clear: only it could provide stability and eliminate the violence of the past few months. After attacks by the PKK Kurdish militants and the growing threat of Islamic State, Turks voted for a party they believed could return the country to calmer waters. The far-right MHP, which rejected a coalition last time, was crushed. And the pro-Kurdish HDP party was hit hard by the AKP's attempts to link it to the PKK."

Mark LowenBBC Turkey correspondent
'Casualty' in Diyarbakir

Ayla Albayrak, Wall Street Journal reporter

View more on twitter
'Optimal outcome'

Micha'el Tanchum, Foreign Affairs magazine

View more on twitter
Pro-Kurdish HDP 'gets in'

With nearly all votes counted it is clear that the pro-Kurdish HDP has cleared the 10% threshold to win seats in parliament, Turkish media report.

The HDP got 10.5%, according to latest reports. It did better in June, winning 13%.

The HDP has come just behind the Turkish nationalist MHP, which is on 11.9%.

The results suggest that President Erdogan's AKP took many votes from the MHP, which got 16% in June.

The election board said 85% of the 54 million registered voters cast their ballots.

Clear polarisation

The state-run Anadolu Agency has a colourful graphic counting the votes and showing just how clearly the country was polarised in Sunday's election. 

Yellow = provinces won by AKP

Purple = HDP (pro-Kurdish)

Red = CHP (main opposition party; secularist and centre-left)

Vote counting graphic from Anadolu Agency
Anadolu Agency
AKP victory declared

Turkish PM Ahmet Davutoglu declares victory in parliamentary elections, as ruling AK party regains majority lost in June.

Presidential system discussions 'next'

View more on twitter
'Victory for democracy'

Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu

"Today is a victory for our democracy and our people," Prime Minister Ahmet Davatoglu tells a crowd of supporters in his hometown Konya.

"Hopefully we will serve you well for the next four years and stand in front of you once again in 2019."

Turkish PM Ahmet Davutoglu addresses supporters in Konya on 1 November 2015
AP
Celebrations

There are scenes of jubilation outside the AKP office in Istanbul, with supporters waving the party flag. 

Supporters of Justice and Development Party (AKP) celebrate after hearing the early results of the general elections in front of the party's office in Istanbul, Turkey, 1 November 2015
EPA
Currency strengthens

Turkey's lira has strengthened since partial election results came out, ending months of investor uncertainty, Reuters reports. 

The lira hit its firmest point in more than two months against the dollar on Sunday, the agency says.

Images of Diyarbakir clashes

Pictures are coming in of the clashes that erupted in Diyarbakir, as results were being announced.

Security forces fired tear gas and water cannon to disperse stone-throwing protesters in the mainly Kurdish city. Youths also set some bins ablaze.

Diyarbakir - rubbish burning in street protest
AFP
Diyarbakir - youth throws back tear gas canister
AFP
Diyarbakir - crowd around burning tyres
Reuters
'Thank God'

Ahmet Davutoglu, Turkish prime minister

View more on twitter
Defining polls

The BBC's Turkey correspondent Mark Lowen has been looking at why this election is so important. 

AKP's controversial record

The Islamist-rooted AK Party has been in power since 2002. 

Much of its support rests on the fact that Turkey has enjoyed significant economic growth in that period. Improvements in poor rural areas provided the AKP with plenty of votes. 

Mr Erdogan reined in the powerful military establishment, which for decades acted as guardian of the secular state founded by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk. 

But the AKP government has been mired in a long-running corruption scandal and stands accused of curbing freedom of speech. Critics suspect Mr Erdogan of spreading Islamist values by stealth. 

AKP celebrations in Ankara, 1 Nov 15
Reuters
AKP supporters are celebrating in Ankara
'Parliament gets four parties'

Mustafa Akyol, Turkish journalist

View more on twitter
Pro-Kurdish party supporters on streets

Dozens of people took to the streets of Diyarbakir in support of their pro-Kurdish HDP party, which is perilously close to the 10% threshold for entering parliament. These images do not reflect the clashes that have erupted in the city (see entry at 17:24).

People celebrate preliminary election results of the pro-Kurdish Peoples's Democratic Party (HDP) in Diyarbakir, in Turkey"s predominantly Kurdish southeast, on 1 November 2015
AP
A supporter of Turkey's pro-Kurdish People"s Democratic Party (HDP) celebrates in the southeastern city of Diyarbakir after polls closed on 1 November 2015.
AFP
Some celebrations in Diyarbakir...

...despite reports of violence, as the BBC's Selin Girit reports. 

