Civil servants prepare electoral documents for the upcoming second round of the 2017 French presidential election in Nice, France, 3 May

France votes for a new president

Summary

  1. France is electing a new president after five years of Socialist rule under François Hollande
  2. Neither of the candidates in the run-off is from a traditional party of government
  3. Emmanuel Macron, 39, is standing as a centrist at the head of a party less than a year old
  4. Marine Le Pen, 48, is standing on a nationalist ticket, with the support of the far right
  5. Nearly 48 million people are registered to vote but abstention is a real concern
  6. The last polling stations are due to close by 20:00 local time (18:00 GMT)

Live Reporting

By Patrick Jackson, Roland Hughes and Tom Spender

All times stated are UK

Voting in Moscow

About 5,500 French citizens are registered as living in Russia. Here are some of them voting at the French embassy in the Russian capital.

Voters at the French embassy in Moscow, 7 May
AFP
Dogs spotted at polling stations!

It appears #dogsatpollingstations isn't as much of a thing in France as it is in the UK. There's not even an obvious hashtag: #chiensauxurnes perhaps?

Having said that, here are two lovely chiens captured by a photographer in Brittany today.

And here's Emmanuel Macron taking what appears to be a rather aggressive approach to a dog, having just voted in his hometown of Le Touquet this morning (Macron, that is, dogs can't vote).

French presidential election candidate for the "En Marche!" (Onwards!) political movement, Emmanuel Macron (R) greets a woman and her dog - 7 May 2017
EPA
How would they boost the economy?

Whoever wins will inherit a country with unemployment of about 10% and low growth. So what would they do about the economy?

Macron wants: 

  1. Budget savings of €60bn (£51bn; $65bn), so that France sticks to the EU deficit limit of 3% of GDP (total output) 
  2. Public investments worth €50bn spread over five years for environmental measures, apprenticeships, digital innovation and public infrastructure
  3. To lower corporation tax to 25% from 33.3% 

Le Pen wants to: 

  1. Introduce "intelligent protectionism", including favouring French firms in public sector contracts 
  2. Abandon the euro and bring back the franc 
  3. Free up loans for small businesses by lowering interest charges 
Where you can watch and listen to the results on the BBC

We'll be streaming the BBC's live TV coverage here on this page from about 17:30 GMT (that's 18:30 BST in the UK)

Internationally, BBC World News television will run the special programme “France decides: The Presidential Election 2017” from 17:30-21:30 GMT.

It will also be broadcast domestically on BBC News.

BBC World Service radio will be running a special edition of Newshour from 18:00 - 21:00 GMT.

Who is Emmanuel Macron?

The man who would be president
Away from the capital...

Benedictine Sisters of the Sainte-Cecile Abbey queue before voting at a polling station in Solesmes, northwestern France
AFP/Getty
What would Jesus do? Benedictine Sisters of the Sainte-Cécile Abbey consider the options at a polling station in Solesmes, northwestern France
French people voting in Hong Kong
AFP/Getty
Shorts wait: French citizens queue to cast their votes in Hong Kong
Officials count votes in Guadeloupe on Saturday
AFP/Getty
Who won in Guadeloupe? Votes have already been counted in French overseas territories in the western hemisphere
Free pastries for French voters in London
PA
Croissants in Kensington: French voters receive free pastries as they arrive to vote at the consulate in west London
Election trends

The top hash tag on Twitter in Paris right now is "#Avoté" ("voted"), with "participation" ("turnout") and "ALLEZ VOTER" ("go vote") close behind. The security alert at the Louvre also gets a mention, as does Tulle, the town where President Hollande cast his vote.

Twitter trends
Twitter
Three minutes to vote

More from the BBC's Henri Astier at the French embassy in London:

I was braced for a two-hour wait, as was the case in the first round. But this time I was in and out in three minutes.

Outside the French embassy in London on 7 May 2017
BBC

It's not clear if this is because of a lower turn-out, or better planning. 

'Serene, steady and high'

How's turn out in one of the trendiest districts of Paris?

More on Macron leaks

About nine gigabytes of documents were leaked on a file-sharing website late on Friday by an anonymous user.

Mr Macron's En Marche movement said internal campaign documents, including emails and financial data, had been taken several weeks ago in an "act of massive, co-ordinated hacking".

The leaked trove was said to mix genuine files with fake ones.

The BBC's Hugh Schofield in Paris says the impact is unlikely to be significant, as Mr Macron enjoyed a wide lead in opinion polls that were taken before campaigning ended.

The contents of the documents have also not been widely circulated.

They were published just before strict election coverage rules came into effect - which ban coverage that could sway the election until polls close at 20:00 local time (18:00 GMT) on Sunday.

France's election commission has warned it could be a criminal offence to republish the leaked data and politicians and media are forbidden from giving details of, or commenting on, the leak until that time.

What happens to Hollande?

François Hollande chose not to stand for re-election after a single term in office which saw his popularity rating plummet. What may the future hold for the outgoing Socialist head of state?  

Where's an unpopular president to go?
How to vote in France: Method two

French voter Isabelle Montanari voted electronically when she turned out in the north-western port city of Brest.   

Voters in Brest
Isabelle Montanari
Voting machine in Brest
Isabelle Montanari
How to vote in France: Method one

Franck Mutin, a male nurse, voted in Dordives, south of Paris, before going off to work. He describes for us here the process of casting a ballot.

Polling station in Dordives
Franck Mutin
When Franck arrived at the polling station, there were both a policeman and a security guard on duty outside.
ID card
Franck Mutin
To collect his ballot-paper, he had to show his ID card.
Ballot-paper
Franck Mutin
Franck's ballot paper. The rest is secret until after the last polling stations close this evening.
No let-up in security

The Louvre esplanade, where Macron supporters plan to gather tonight, is open again after that security alert earlier but security remains high in the capital and beyond.     

View more on twitter
View more on twitter
No line in London!

This is good news for our Henri Astier, looking to cast his vote before coming in to work.

View more on twitter

This is quite the change from the first round in April, when there was a significant queue outside the embassy.

Voter reportedly dies at polling station

Some sad news, as Le Parisien reports that an 89-year-old man died just after casting his vote in Draveil, in the southern suburbs of Paris.

The man is believed to have suffered chest pains, and collapsed at about 08:00 local time (06:00 GMT). The polling station had to close for about an hour, Le Parisien said.

Get out and vote (down there)

Further to our earlier entry, astronaut Thomas Pesquet, tweeting from the International Space Station, has encouraged his fellow French nationals to turn out in force (he himself voted by proxy).

View more on twitter
Who is Marine Le Pen?

The woman who would be president
High security

The BBC's Europe editor, in Paris, tweets:

View more on twitter
'No specific threat' at Louvre

The BBC's Maria Byrne is at the scene: "We have been told it will re-open around 12:00 GMT. Right now press are being kept out but tourists are still being admitted to the Louvre through another entrance. We have been told there was not a specific threat." 

View more on twitter
Our teams across France (and elsewhere)

We have staff across France gauging the mood - here's a taster of the locations some of the votes are being placed.

The voting booths in Paris' 15th arrondisement - 7 May 2017
BBC
The BBC's Hanan Razek is at this not-too-shabby polling station in the 15th arrondisement of Paris
Polling station in Bordeaux - 7 May 2017
BBC
And Nuala McGovern is in Bordeaux, where Alain Juppé, the man who lost out in the centre-right Republican party race, is mayor

Meanwhile, our own Henri Astier is on his way to the polling station here in London. Wish him luck - the queues for the first round in late April were long. Very long.

Suspect device at Louvre

An AP journalist has this on the security scare at the Louvre.

View more on twitter
Lower turnout so far

The BBC's Karin Giannone is in Paris, where wet weather may be keeping some voters at home.  

View more on twitter
How do you vote from space?

That's the quandary faced by French astronaut Thomas Pesquet, who's been on board the International Space Station since November, and isn't due back on Earth until the end of this month.

Astronaut Thomas Pesquet in space
Jack Fischer
Thomas Pesquet aboard the ISS (the photo is taken by fellow ISS resident Jack Fischer)

Even being some 400km (249 miles) hasn't proven to be a problem though.

Before the first round of the presidential election last month, the European space programme's spokesman, Jules Grandsire, told Le Parisien newspaper Pesquet was voting using a proxy.

"He said before leaving that he wanted to do his duty as a citizen, that you can do even from all the way up there."

Pesquet, the unofficial photographer on board the ISS, has been posting plenty of pictures of his homeland in the past few days.

View more on twitter
View more on twitter
View more on twitter
Louvre evacuated

The Louvre esplanade in Paris, where Macron supporters are planning to celebrate this evening if he wins, has been totally evacuated by police over a suspicious device.

We'll bring you more on this as we get it.

What powers does the president have?

AFP news agency has prepared this nice explainer detailing the extent of the French president's powers. Some of them may be obvious, some not. 

View more on twitter
Macron makes his choice

Here's Macron with his wife Brigitte Trogneux preparing to vote at a polling station in Le Touquet, the Channel resort where they live.

Emmanuel Macron (L) and his wife Brigitte Trogneux (R) prepare to cast their ballots at a polling station in Le Touquet, northern France, 7 May
EPA
Le Pen casts her vote

Here she is at a polling station in the norther town of Henin-Beaumont, a stronghold of her far-right National Front (FN) party. 

Marine Le Pen casts her ballot in a polling station in Henin-Beaumont, 7 May
Getty Images
A contest like few others

Welcome to our live coverage of France's presidential election, the climax of a ferocious campaign.

We have to wait until 20:00 local time (18:00 GMT) to get a sense of whether Emmanuel Macron or Marine Le Pen has been chosen to lead the eurozone's second-biggest economy for the next five years. 

What we do know right now is that a revolution in French politics is under way. Neither candidate represents one of the country's traditional parties of government - their picks got knocked out in the first round on 23 April. 

Stay the course with us for updates on the voting, analysis from our correspondents and reaction to the result.    

