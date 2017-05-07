And here's Emmanuel Macron taking what appears to be a rather aggressive approach to a dog, having just voted in his hometown of Le Touquet this morning (Macron, that is, dogs can't vote).
How would they boost the economy?
Whoever wins will inherit a country with unemployment of about 10% and low growth. So what would they do about the economy?
Macron wants:
Budget savings of €60bn (£51bn; $65bn), so that France sticks to the EU deficit limit of 3% of GDP (total output)
Public investments worth €50bn spread over five years for environmental measures, apprenticeships, digital innovation and public infrastructure
To lower corporation tax to 25% from 33.3%
Le Pen wants to:
Introduce "intelligent protectionism", including favouring French firms in public sector contracts
Abandon the euro and bring back the franc
Free up loans for small businesses by lowering interest charges
Where you can watch and listen to the results on the BBC
We'll be streaming the BBC's live TV coverage here on this page from about 17:30 GMT (that's 18:30 BST in the UK)
Internationally, BBC World News television will run the special programme “France decides: The Presidential
Election 2017” from 17:30-21:30 GMT.
It will also be broadcast domestically on BBC News.
BBC World Service radio will be running a special edition of Newshour from 18:00 - 21:00 GMT.
Who is Emmanuel Macron?
Away from the capital...
Election trends
The top hash tag on Twitter in Paris right now is "#Avoté" ("voted"), with "participation" ("turnout") and "ALLEZ VOTER" ("go vote") close behind. The security alert at the Louvre also gets a mention, as does Tulle, the town where President Hollande cast his vote.
Three minutes to vote
More from the BBC's Henri Astier at the French embassy in London:
I was braced for a two-hour wait, as was the case in the first round. But this time I was in and out in three minutes.
It's not clear if this is because of a lower turn-out, or better planning.
'Serene, steady and high'
How's turn out in one of the trendiest districts of Paris?
Mr Macron's En Marche movement said internal campaign documents,
including emails and financial data, had been taken several weeks ago in an "act of massive,
co-ordinated hacking".
The leaked trove was said to mix genuine files with fake
ones.
The BBC's Hugh Schofield in Paris says the impact is unlikely to be significant, as Mr Macron enjoyed a wide lead in opinion polls that were taken before campaigning ended.
The contents of the documents have also not been widely circulated.
They were published just before strict election coverage rules came into effect - which ban coverage that could sway the election until polls close at 20:00 local time (18:00 GMT) on Sunday.
France's election commission has warned it could be a criminal offence to republish the leaked data and politicians and media are forbidden from giving details of, or commenting on, the leak until that time.
What happens to Hollande?
François Hollande chose not to stand for re-election after a single term in office which saw his popularity rating plummet. What may the future hold for the outgoing Socialist head of state?
How to vote in France: Method two
French voter Isabelle Montanari voted electronically when she turned out in the north-western port city of Brest.
How to vote in France: Method one
Franck Mutin, a male nurse, voted in Dordives, south of Paris, before going off to work. He describes for us here the process of casting a ballot.
No let-up in security
The Louvre esplanade, where Macron supporters plan to gather tonight, is open again after that security alert earlier but security remains high in the capital and beyond.
The BBC's Maria Byrne is at the scene: "We have been told it will re-open around 12:00 GMT. Right now press are being kept out but tourists are still being admitted to the Louvre through another entrance. We have been told there was not a specific threat."
Here's Macron with his wife Brigitte Trogneux preparing to vote at a polling station in Le Touquet, the Channel resort where they live.
Le Pen casts her vote
Here she is at a polling station in the norther town of Henin-Beaumont, a stronghold of her far-right National Front (FN) party.
A contest like few others
Welcome to our live coverage of France's presidential election, the climax of a ferocious campaign.
We have to wait until 20:00 local time (18:00 GMT) to get a sense of whether Emmanuel Macron or Marine Le Pen has been chosen to lead the eurozone's second-biggest economy for the next five years.
What we do know right now is that a revolution in French politics is under way. Neither candidate represents one of the country's traditional parties of government - their picks got knocked out in the first round on 23 April.
Stay the course with us for updates on the voting, analysis from our correspondents and reaction to the result.
Voting in Moscow
About 5,500 French citizens are registered as living in Russia. Here are some of them voting at the French embassy in the Russian capital.
Dogs spotted at polling stations!
It appears #dogsatpollingstations isn't as much of a thing in France as it is in the UK. There's not even an obvious hashtag: #chiensauxurnes perhaps?
Having said that, here are two lovely chiens captured by a photographer in Brittany today.
More on Macron leaks
About nine gigabytes of documents were leaked on a file-sharing website late on Friday by an anonymous user.
No line in London!
This is good news for our Henri Astier, looking to cast his vote before coming in to work.
This is quite the change from the first round in April, when there was a significant queue outside the embassy.
Voter reportedly dies at polling station
Some sad news, as Le Parisien reports that an 89-year-old man died just after casting his vote in Draveil, in the southern suburbs of Paris.
The man is believed to have suffered chest pains, and collapsed at about 08:00 local time (06:00 GMT). The polling station had to close for about an hour, Le Parisien said.
Get out and vote (down there)
Further to our earlier entry, astronaut Thomas Pesquet, tweeting from the International Space Station, has encouraged his fellow French nationals to turn out in force (he himself voted by proxy).
Who is Marine Le Pen?
High security
The BBC's Europe editor, in Paris, tweets:
'No specific threat' at Louvre
The BBC's Maria Byrne is at the scene: "We have been told it will re-open around 12:00 GMT. Right now press are being kept out but tourists are still being admitted to the Louvre through another entrance. We have been told there was not a specific threat."
Our teams across France (and elsewhere)
We have staff across France gauging the mood - here's a taster of the locations some of the votes are being placed.
Meanwhile, our own Henri Astier is on his way to the polling station here in London. Wish him luck - the queues for the first round in late April were long. Very long.
Suspect device at Louvre
An AP journalist has this on the security scare at the Louvre.
Lower turnout so far
The BBC's Karin Giannone is in Paris, where wet weather may be keeping some voters at home.
How do you vote from space?
That's the quandary faced by French astronaut Thomas Pesquet, who's been on board the International Space Station since November, and isn't due back on Earth until the end of this month.
Even being some 400km (249 miles) hasn't proven to be a problem though.
Before the first round of the presidential election last month, the European space programme's spokesman, Jules Grandsire, told Le Parisien newspaper Pesquet was voting using a proxy.
"He said before leaving that he wanted to do his duty as a citizen, that you can do even from all the way up there."
Pesquet, the unofficial photographer on board the ISS, has been posting plenty of pictures of his homeland in the past few days.
Louvre evacuated
The Louvre esplanade in Paris, where Macron supporters are planning to celebrate this evening if he wins, has been totally evacuated by police over a suspicious device.
We'll bring you more on this as we get it.
What powers does the president have?
AFP news agency has prepared this nice explainer detailing the extent of the French president's powers. Some of them may be obvious, some not.
Macron makes his choice
