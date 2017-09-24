German polls close soon
Summary
- Angela Merkel seeks fourth term as chancellor
- Main challenge is from Martin Schulz's centre-left SPD
- Right-wing nationalist AfD is vying for third place
- AfD has never been in parliament before
- Liberal FDP is trying to return to the Bundestag
Live Reporting
By Claudia Allen and Paul Kirby
All times stated are UK
Some stats
Germany's population is 82.8 million and it has 61.5 million voters
There are 299 constituencies across 16 states. Double that number and add some more for the total number of parliamentary seats at stake - to take in the separate party vote.
German post-war politics
A look back at the history of Germany and its political leaders since the end of World War Two.
Anti-AfD demo expected
One thing to look out for is how well the AfD (Alternative for Germany) fare at the ballot box. They are right-wing nationalist and have fought a campaign highlighting immigration. Berlin police have confirmed to the BBC that they have given permission for an anti-AfD protest outside the party's HQ in Alexanderplatz this evening.
Martin Schulz voted in his hometown of Wuerselen
The SPD leader, accompanied by his wife Inge, voted earlier in the day in Wuerselen, near Aachen.
Merkel voting in the rain
Here is a video of the CDU candidate and chancellor voting in the Mitte area of Berlin with her husband. Her party's colour is black, so the umbrella was clearly on message.
One hour to go
Germany's voters have until 18:00 local time to cast their ballots. Angela Merkel is looking for a fourth term as chancellor but her former coalition partner, the centre-left SPD, is aiming to have enough support to put together its own coalition, led by Martin Schulz.
Why this election matters
For the first time since World War Two, six parties are expected to enter the Bundestag, including a group of right-wing nationalists.
BBC World gets ready to broadcast from Berlin
BBC World colleagues are all set up ready for an evening of coverage from the Brandenburg Gate in the heart of the German capital.
Journalists already at AfD's election night venue
This BBC producer is on the list for the right-wing nationalist party's election event. Alternative for Germany is looking to have seats in the Bundestag, Germany's lower house of parliament, for the first time.
Sun's out in Berlin
In the capital, Berlin, it has been a bit of a damp afternoon but the sun has come out for the final hour or so of voting. Berlin has been enjoying its annual marathon and some of the runners are still crossing the finish line at the Brandenburg Gate, a short distance from the parliament building.
Turnout slightly down compared to 2013
According to a statement from the office of Germany's federal returning officer, which oversees elections, turnout at 14:00 local time was 41.1%.
That's slightly lower than the figure for the same time four years ago, which was 41.4%.
The figures do not include postal votes.
Which coalition is most likely to win?
Ros Atkins
BBC News presenter
Expect exit poll at 16:00 GMT
This video is from BBC producer Alice Hutton.
Live coverage begins
Welcome to the BBC's coverage of the German federal election. We will be bringing you all the latest developments as voting nears an end. Germans have until 18:00 local time to vote - 16:00 GMT. Expect projections of the result almost immediately.
We will have tweets from our correspondents, snap analysis from the ground and all the reaction from politicians and voters.