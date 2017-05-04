A thorough inspection of the hull of Condor Liberation found no damage, Condor Ferries has said.

It follows contact between the ferry and a mooring pontoon in Guernsey's St Peter Port harbour this afternoon.

BBC The ferry left the harbour just before 17:30 after the incident at 15:45

A spokesman for the firm said the ferry's departure from Guernsey to Poole was delayed by just under an hour.

He said: "A thorough inspection of the ship’s hull confirmed that the ship has sustained no damage and was fit to continue her journey.

"Whilst this took place, passengers remained on board and they were cared for and kept up to date by the crew."