A Guernsey Airport spokesperson has reassured travellers that they do not expect a fuel shortage at Alderney Airport to have "any impact" on passengers, but they will need to factor the situation into their plans.

They added: "The fuel shortage will mean that pilots intending to visit Alderney will have to factor the unavailability of fuel into their pre-flight planning.

"Guernsey Airport will offer concessions to those aircraft that fly down from Alderney to pick up fuel here."