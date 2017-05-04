I'm asking for an in committee debate. This type of debate is like debating a proposition except whereas we normally only get one chance to speak on a proposition we can speak more than once. If points are raised by other members or other comments are mentioned you would like to comment on you get a second chance. Therefore we can have a full examination of what the innovation report actually says."
Ana Rebelo murder probe: What we know so far...
Rob England
BBC News Online
Since 4 April police in Jersey have been investigating the death of Ana Rebelo in St Helier.
Here's what we know so far:
Her body was found in a property in Victoria Street at 10:49 on Tuesday 4 April after police and an ambulance were called.
Police immediately announced they were treating her death as "suspicious".
Detectives opened a "major incident room" at police headquarters and began interviewing key witnesses.
A 58-year-old man was arrested at 14:50 on Tuesday 4 April on suspicion of murder, but was subsequently released on bail.
A UK Home Office pathologist travelled to Jersey on Wednesday 5 April to carry out a post-mortem examination.
Specialist liaison police officers were appointed to support the victim's family.
Officers at the time told the BBC there was "no issue of public safety".
Police later announced Ms Rebelo, 51, died as a result of being "strangled" and launched appeals to speak to anyone who knew her.
On 26 April, investigating officers announced there was more than 40 officers and staff working on the case, with 166 lines of inquiry.
They added they were continuing forensic work, "house-to-house" questioning, and reviewing "passive data" from CCTV, phones and social media.
Today police announced a 25-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of murder, and both he and the man released on bail were to be interviewed.
Town parking charges to rise to tackle congestion?
Fuel shortage at Alderney Airport 'should not impact on passengers'
Rob England
BBC News Online
A Guernsey Airport spokesperson has reassured travellers that they do not expect a fuel shortage at Alderney Airport to have "any impact" on passengers, but they will need to factor the situation into their plans.
They added: "The fuel
shortage will mean that pilots intending to visit Alderney will have to factor
the unavailability of fuel into their pre-flight planning.
"Guernsey Airport
will offer concessions to those aircraft that fly down from Alderney to pick up
fuel here."
States relaunched initiative to get young people into politics
Rob England
BBC News Online
An initiative has been relaunched by the States of Guernsey to encourage more young people to get involved with the islands' politics.
The initiative, At the States, is designed to equip young people with the skills they need to put themselves forward for the states assembly.
The relaunch took place at Notre Dame Primary School.
This is our opportunity to explain what we do locally, how different it is. They will have some idea of elections and preparing a manifesto, so it's building on those ideas, saying this is the next step towards putting yourself forward.
States campaign appeals to islanders to 'talk about Brexit'
Guernsey 'at risk' if £25m waste transfer station not completed on time
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey's landfill is now expected to be full by the end of next year, three months later than the previous estimate, it's emerged.
However, the president of the States' Trading Supervisory Board Deputy Charles Parkinson said the space has to be kept free for hazardous waste.
Deputy Parkinson said if the £25m waste transfer station project at Longue House falls behind schedule - which is designed to replace the current landfill system - then there are risks the island could run out of options for waste disposal.
The planned station will process the island's waste, before preparing it to be shipped away.
St Helier murder probe: 25-year-old in police custody
Rob England
BBC News Online
A second man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Ana Rebelo, who was found dead in a property on Victoria Street, St Helier, on Tuesday 4 April.
Police confirmed that a 25-year-old male had been arrested at 08:20 this morning.
A 58-year-old male who was previously arrested is also due to answer bail today, a police spokesperson said.
Police added: "Both men will be interviewed today. Enquiries into the circumstances of Anna’s death continue. Forensic analytical work is also on-going."
BreakingSt Helier murder probe: Further arrest made
A survey of almost 300 local companies in Jersey has found that future business prospects are looking bright, particularly in the finance industry.
However, the survey also showed that the cost of doing business is going up.
Chief Statistician at the States of Jersey, Duncan Gibaut, said the latest quarterly Jersey Business Tendency Survey, taken in conjunction with other recent reports, bodes well for the island's economy.
Vehicle registration problems 'waste' police time in Guernsey
BBC Radio Guernsey
Hundreds of hours of police time is being wasted because of drivers in Guernsey failing to register their vehicles correctly, a police spokesperson has said.
Each time a car changes hands, or the owner moves, the vehicle registration document should be updated.
Roads Policing Sergeant, Tom Marshall, said officers come across up to six cases a day where drivers have failed to do this.
He said: "This makes it harder when pursuing other offences such as unpaid parking tickets and abandoned cars".
Part of the issue is the fact that when vehicles had to be taxed once a year, or every six months, you had to take your paperwork into the licencing authority. At that point they would check that all the documentation was correct. Now the tax is on fuel, there isn't that annual check so to speak, and I think that's one of the reasons things have sort of slid.
Deputy calls for debate on Jersey Innovation Fund report
BBC Radio Jersey
A Jersey deputy says there needs to be a debate on the report looking into the failure of the island's innovation fund.
In the States Assembly this week Chief Minister Ian Gorst read out a statement on the Jersey Innovation Fund, which gave away millions of pounds of taxpayers money to new businesses.
States members were given 20 minutes to ask questions on the statement.
Deputy Mike Higgins says this was not a "satisfactory" amount of time.
Sexual assault clinic opens in Jersey
BBC Radio Jersey
A new facility to support victims of sexual assault is opening today in Jersey.
The Government released three years of funding to create the Sexual Assault Referral Centre in St Saviour which will be a 24 hours service for victims.
The need for a referral centre was highlighted in the Independent Jersey Care Inquiry.
Victims will now receive an independent adviser who will guide them through support services available to them and help them in dealing with justice system.
Yacht sustains 'minor damage' after ferry hits pontoon
BBC Radio Guernsey
A yacht in Guernsey harbour was damaged when the Condor ferry hit a pontoon yesterday afternoon, a spokesperson said.
The ferry was coming into St Peter Port when the company said its bow came into "light contact" with the pontoon.
Harbour Master, Captain Chad Murray said the incident is "under investigation" and it is too early to speculate what might have happened.
While passengers waited on board, experts checked the hull of the boat to make sure it was safe to continue its voyage.
The ferry was judged to be fit to sail, but there was minor damage to a yacht moored in the harbour.
There were no injuries.
New air taxi service to be off the ground by August
BBC Radio Guernsey
The new Guernsey based air taxi service, Waves, says it expects to be flying commercially by 1 August.
It has placed firm orders for single engine Cessna 208 Caravan aircraft and is confident the local authority will grant it a licence to fly passengers and freight, known as an Air Operator Certificate.
The millionaire owner of the start up, Nick Magliocchetti, said he expects to make money because the business is "not based on the traditional airline model".
Ministerial government 'not working' says reform panel member
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey's current form of ministerial government is "not working", according to a veteran political reformer.
John Henwood sat on the Clothier Panel 17 years ago, which recommended the shift from committee to ministerial government in Jersey.
He was speaking after the Chief Minister conceded islanders are unhappy with ministerial government and he would work to reform it.
Mr Henwood said one of the problems is that ministers and scrutiny don't work well together.
Medicinal cannabis users could face charges in Britain or France
BBC Radio Guernsey
Islanders prescribed new cannabis based medicines in Guernsey could inadvertently become liable to criminal prosecution, if they travel with them to Britain or France.
Deputy Heidi Soulsby's confirmed her Health Committee's decided to work with counterparts in Jersey to remove the legal barriers to prescribing cannabis-based medicines.
But if the Channel Islands speed ahead of their near neighbours, Deputy Soulsby says this could cause problems.
It's important for people to understand that now, and also if they're prescribed it to understand that is the case. But that's true of other drugs as well, things we might think are pretty innocuous if you go to certain countries you could be arrested
BBC Local Live across the Channel Islands
Rob England
BBC News Online
Good morning! Welcome to BBC Local Live in the Channel Islands on Thursday.
We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, travel and weather for the day.
Don't forget to send in any comments, questions or photos.
Guernsey Fire and Rescue Service marks one-minute silence
BBC Radio Guernsey
The Guernsey Fire and Rescue Service marked a one-minute silence today as part of the Firefighters Memorial Day.
The last Guernsey firefighter died serving in 1964.
The day remembers firefighters who have died while working.
Three-week road closure
Rob England
BBC News Online
'Full examination' needed on innovation fund report, deputy says
BBC Radio Jersey
A Jersey deputy says there needs to be an "in committee debate" on the report looking into the failure of the innovation fund.
Woman suffered 45 stab wounds, murder trial hears
Jersey Evening Post
A Guernsey woman killed on a houseboat in India four years ago suffered 45 stab wounds, a court has heard.
Rob England
BBC News Online
A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Ana Rebelo, a Jersey police spokesperson has said.
Police warn dog owners of heatstroke symptoms
Rob England
BBC News Online
Mura Masa says nomination for award is 'surreal experience'
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey music producer, Alex Crossan, has said being nominated for an Ivor Novello award is a "surreal experience".
His song "Lovesick", featuring world renowned rapper ASAP Rocky, is up for the Most Contemporary Song.
Crossan, known by his stage name Mura Masa, said he was "surprised" by the announcement.
The winners will be revealed on 18 May.
New look Jersey swimming squad confirmed for Gotland
Tim Pryor
BBC Sport
Just two Jersey swimmers from the 2015 Island Games are included in the squad for the 2017 event in Gotland.
Gemma Atherley (pictured in the 2013 squad) and Cameron Swart remain in the team, which will be coached by Sian Silvester and Christina Blampied.
Tom Gallichan, Ian Black and Beckie Scaife are among the notable absentees for the Island Games at the end of June.
Jersey swimming squad
A look at the weather across the Channel Islands
BBC Weather
Skies will generally be rather cloudy at first today, perhaps with the odd shower at times, although it should stay mostly dry.
There will be some sunny spells around too, mainly later in the afternoon.
It will also turn breezy through the day.
Maximum temperature: 14C (57F).
In Jersey:
And in Guernsey:
Did woman film herself stealing from hedge-veg stand?
Jersey Evening Post
A CCTV image of a woman appearing to film herself allegedly stealing produce from an honesty box veg stand was posted online this week.
