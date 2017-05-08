Summary
- 'Decision time' for Jersey's steam clock
- Chelsea Pensioners in Sark to mark early Liberation Day
- Data protection law is 'good for Guernsey'
- Aircraft unable to refuel in Alderney
- Stormtroopers donate thousands to charities
- Updates on Monday 8 May 2017
Woman, 88, with failing eyesight did not stop driving
Jersey Evening Post
More than 10,500 over-70s hold Jersey driving licences, it emerged during a court case in which an 88-year-old woman was prosecuted for ignoring an order from her parish constable not to drive because of her failing eyesight.
Should the steam clock be repaired?
Ports of Jersey is asking islanders what they want to see done with the steam clock in St Helier. It cost £250,000 when it was installed 20 years ago and hasn't worked in years.
BBC Radio Jersey asked people on Facebook for their views on the subject and the majority seem to support repairing it and making it more of a tourist attraction.
David had a simple solution to repair it cheaply, he suggested: "Just put in a simple electric device so it at least tells the time."
Most people said it was in the right place but Margaret had another idea. She said: "Put it in the middle of the boating lake at Tamba Park, it would look much better there."
'Significant shortage' of foster carers
BBC Radio Guernsey
There is a "significant shortage" of foster carers, according to the Guernsey Family Placement Service.
It is Foster Care Fortnight and the Committee for Health and Social Care says it will use the opportunity to highlight the importance of foster care and how it can transform lives.
A spokesman says the priority is to find foster carers who can care for sibling groups, school aged children and teenagers "although interest in other areas is always welcomed".
The Nazi monsters who murdered thousands in British camps
The Daily Mail
On Saturday two leading military authors told the Mail how the Nazis turned Alderney into a secret base to launch V1 missiles with chemical warheads on the South Coast.
No refuelling at Alderney Airport for two weeks
BBC Radio Guernsey
Planes won't be able to refuel at Alderney Airport for the next two weeks as "essential maintenance" is carried out on the airport bowsers.
Aviation fuel is supplied by Alderney Electricity with the States of Alderney as the major shareholder in the company.
Alderney markets itself as a destination for private pilots to refuel VAT free. Alderney Electricity says it is being offered discounted fuel at Guernsey Airport during the maintenance to make up for it.
Steve Roberts from the States of Alderney says the timing is disappointing as tourism is increasing at this time of year.
Stormtroopers donate thousands to charities
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
A Jersey group of Star Wars enthusiasts who dress up in costume and attend a range of events across the island has given nearly £5,000 to island charities.
The group appear at various functions in full stormtrooper uniforms, and collect money. Recently they have also added Chewbacca to their ranks.
The group always makes its charitable donations on or about 4 May - known as Star Wars Day. May the fourth be with you.
Sark marking Liberation Day early
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
Sark is marking its Liberation Day early this year with a visit from a group of Chelsea Pensioners and Gurkhas.
They are visiting the island for a Liberation picnic at the Island Hall and Millennium Field. It starts at 12:30.
The island was liberated from Nazi Occupation on 10 May. The island is marking it early to coincide with the visit.
They will be in Guernsey on Tuesday to help celebrate Guernsey's Liberation Day on 9 May.
Plans lodged for St Brelade's Bay development
Jersey Evening Post
Plans for five homes and a new restaurant in St Brelade’s Bay have been formally lodged.
Data protection law is 'good for Guernsey'
BBC Radio Guernsey
'It would be difficult, if not impossible, to identify anyone who would not benefit from new EU data protection laws" that's according to Guernsey's data protection commissioner.
Emma Martins says the new law, which Guernsey's politicians voted unanimously to adopt last week, is good news for the island.
She said islanders, visitors, local businesses, new businesses, the economy, and the island's reputation would all benefit from the law.
The change increases the rules around protecting data and toughens regulations to ensure it is kept safe.
Chelsea Pensioners and Gurkhas visit Freemasons’ centre
Guernsey Press
A group of visiting Chelsea Pensioners and Gurkhas were welcomed to the Guernsey’s Masonic Centre on Friday for a behind-the-scenes tour.
What should be done with the steam clock?
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
Remember the steam clock in St Helier? You can't really miss it if you drive to the east of the island. It's a clock in the shape of an old steam ship.
Once upon a time it was a working clock but it hasn't worked in years.
Former politician Don Filleul who first commissioned the clock nearly 20 years ago wants the people of Jersey to decide whether to save or scrap it.
It cost £250,000 to build and would cost £40,000 per year to keep it operational. However it's unknown how much it would cost to get it working again.
So now Ports of Jersey, who is responsible for the clock, wants people to decide whether it should be scrapped or repaired. Let us know what you think.
