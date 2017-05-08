Ports of Jersey is asking islanders what they want to see done with the steam clock in St Helier. It cost £250,000 when it was installed 20 years ago and hasn't worked in years.

BBC

BBC Radio Jersey asked people on Facebook for their views on the subject and the majority seem to support repairing it and making it more of a tourist attraction.

David had a simple solution to repair it cheaply, he suggested: "Just put in a simple electric device so it at least tells the time."

Most people said it was in the right place but Margaret had another idea. She said: "Put it in the middle of the boating lake at Tamba Park, it would look much better there."

Share your thoughts on the steam clock on the BBC Radio Jersey Facebook page or drop us an email.