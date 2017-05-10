New air taxi service for Channel Islands
Furze fire 'could have been much worse'
An open land furze fire yesterday could have been a lot worse if the wind direction had been different, according to Jersey Fire and Rescue.
The fire service received numerous 999 calls of a fire growing quickly on land between the railway walk and La Moye Golf Club.
It covered an area of about 20m by 80m and was put out by two medium jets. The cause is being investigated by the police.
Fire officers urged people to ensure they got rid of barbecues and cigarettes safely during periods of dry weather.
