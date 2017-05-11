A £200,000 review of all government employees who work with children or vulnerable adults is under way.

The review will make sure they have up to date background checks and staff meet the requirements.

PA

A States spokesman said all staff working in relevant roles are being contacted to ensure they have an up to date certificate - or to offer them help in getting one.

An outside company has been brought in to check the records and get or renew police checks where necessary. The States will pay for any police checks needed, not the staff members themselves.

There will then be a rolling programme of revalidation every three years to ensure checks remain up to date.