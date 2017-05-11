'Unspoilt beauty' main draw for tourists

Live coverage on BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Sark's unspoilt beauty main draw for tourists
  2. Guernsey visitor numbers up in 2017 compared to last year
  3. Background checks review launched by Jersey States
  4. Warning over teacher recruitment issues
  5. Move to allow GPs to qualify in Jersey
  6. Jersey Festival of Words line-up released
  7. Updates on Thursday 11 May 2017

Live Reporting

By Ryan Morrison

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Condor 'not complacent' over needed improvements

BBC Radio Guernsey

Condor CEO Paul Luxon says he is pleased there has been some growth in passenger numbers on last year, but admitted there was still work to do. 

He said there were some green shoots but he wasn't complacent over how much there was still to do.

Condor
BBC

When one is looking at stats what we want to see is what is happening this year, what's happening in the previous quarter. If you look back 15 years you will see visitor numbers of 400,000 and that is the goal for 2025."

Paul LuxonCEO, Condor Ferries

Lane leaves Reds to join Bedford

James Law

BBC Sport Online

Jersey Reds wing Rich Lane will leave the club this summer to join their Championship rivals Bedford.

The 23-year-old arrived in the island two years ago, and is returning to the side he represented as a junior player.

Rich Lane
Getty Images

"He's continued his development with Bath and has great pedigree from his time with Cornish Pirates and Jersey, and he will add plenty of pace and finishing power to our back line," said Bedford director of rugby Mike Rayer.

Navigation 'a priority' during lighthouse painting

BBC Radio Jersey

People passing Jersey's Corbiere Lighthouse in a boat will still see the light despite it being covered in scaffolding so it can be given a new coat of paint.

Lighthouse
Ports of Jersey

The main thing from our point of view is that the lighthouse remains visible throughout and the scaffolding won't hinder the light."

Captain Peter LawrenceAssistant Harbour Master

Kayakers help rescue stricken fisherman

Jersey Evening Post

A group of Jersey kayakers helped rescue a French fisherman who lay stranded coughing up blood on rocks on the coast of Brittany.

Full emergency declared at Guernsey Airport

Ben Chapple

BBC News Online

Smoke in the cockpit of a plane led to an emergency landing at Guernsey Airport.

The single engine private aircraft was flying from the UK to Jersey when it reported the smoke.

Guernsey Airport declared a full emergency at 11:28 with the plane landing safely at 11:39. 

Colin Le Ray, general manager of Guernsey Airport, said there was one person on board and no reported injuries.

"This incident is unlikely to lead to any delays on commercial flights," he added.

Inter-island ferry service 'being investigated'

BBC Radio Guernsey

The CEO of Condor Ferries says the company is interested in launching a dedicated inter-island ferry service.

Paul Luxon says he originally put the idea forward to Guernsey's Economic Development Committee some time ago but the current focus is on improving their existing services.

Paul Luxon
BBC

I indicated we would be looking at ways to help deal with that inter-island service, especially for sport at the weekend but also for people wanting the leisure option of a day trip. We are exploring what's possible."

Paul LuxonCEO Condor Ferries

Parish Hall meetings on electoral reform

Ryan Morrison

BBC News Online

From next year you could vote for deputies in one of six large districts in Jersey instead of in much smaller parish-based districts.

Politicians have already voted for the change twice, but a scrutiny review could still see the change fall away.

States Assembly
BBC

In the last States sitting in April scrutiny called for the reforms to be more closely inspected before they were officially implemented.

The final decision will be made early next month but before then there will be a series of parish hall meetings - starting at St Saviour's Parish Hall next Tuesday - so islanders can have their say.

Radio 1 DJ and Charlie and Lola creator at island festival

Ryan Morrison

BBC News Online

Radio 1 DJ Greg James and Charlie and Lola creator Lauren Child will be among the stars at the 2017 Jersey Festival of Words.

Greg James and Chris Smith
Jenny Smith
Greg James (right) and Newsbeat presenter Chris Smith have co-written a series of children's books called Kid Normal

The event at the end of September is being held for the third year running.

Greg James will be talking about his new series of children's books and Lauren Child will discuss her writing process.

There will also be a Harry Potter themed show at the Jersey Opera House including a demonstration of Quidditch and a recreation of Hogwarts on stage.

FAB link plans 'must be lawful'

BBC Radio Guernsey

Procedures have to be honest and lawful if Alderney is to secure its involvement in the FAB link project a senior politician says.

FAB Link
BBC

The £500m electricity cable requires greenbelt land on the island to link France and Britain via Alderney.

Tony Barnes, Deputy Chairman of Alderney's Policy and Finance Committee, says despite time pressures it is important all decisions are made above board.

We have to obey laws. It is very difficult to make any exceptions to rules as that becomes a regular. If you start going against the law you open yourself up to everything."

Tony BarnesDeputy Chairman, Alderney Policy and Finance Committee

Parish agrees to sell land for Jersey school development

BBC Radio Jersey

Parishioners in St Brelade agreed to sell church land to developers building a new school at Les Quennevais on the condition it is not used for housing.

Les Quennevais School
BBC

The land, which is near the airport playing fields, had historically been used to make money for the rector of the parish.

The current rector, Reverend Mark Bond, says it will now be sold but not until they have taken legal steps to ensure it is used for the stated purpose.

He expects to get about £70,000 for the land which he says will be reinvested elsewhere in the parish.

Transport links 'still a problem' despite growth

Ryan Morrison

BBC News Online

Visit Guernsey says a 40% increase in sea passengers in the first few months of this year compared to the year before is helping tourism figures recover.

It says the numbers bode well for the spring quarter, but hotelier Luke Wheadon says transport remains a concern.

I believe everybody is working to improve things but we are limited by one vessel now. We need to look at all of our routes to the island and how we can improve our connectivity."

Luke WheadonGuernsey Chamber of Commerce

Directors offered legal tips on how to protect their businesses

Guernsey Press

The need for a thorough approach to processes and procedures was one of the lessons for directors from legal experts at Collas Crill’s latest directors’ duties conference.

Islanders aware of mental health issues, but not sure where to get help

Ryan Morrison

BBC News Online

The majority of adults in Jersey agree it's possible for "anyone to have a mental health problem", a Jersey Stats Unit survey found.

However, it also found only half knew where to find information on mental health problems.

View more on twitter

Guernsey name experienced Island Games volleyball squad

James Law

BBC Sport Online

Guernsey have named four new faces in an otherwise experienced volleyball squad for this summer's Island Games in Gotland.

Becky Gauvain and Sasha Kazantseva will compete for the women's event for the first time, while Jack Robilliard and Matt Wakeford will make their Island Games debuts in the men's side.

"This year's been quite hard - we've had quite an influx of ladies players come through," player-coach Jen Lindfield told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"It's put the ladies under a bit of strain and pressure to perform better in training and on court, which has improved quite well actually."

Call to return concentration camp survivor's remains to Jersey

Ryan Morrison

BBC News Online

There are calls to return the body of Frank Le Villio's body home to Jersey after his grave was found in Nottingham by an historian.

Frank Le Villio was arrested in Jersey aged 19 during the German occupation for taking a joyride on a German soldier's motorbike. He was sent to prison in France and finished the war in a Nazi concentration camp

Frank Le Villio
Jersey Heritage

He died in Nottingham a year after the war of tuberculosis and was laid to rest in a pauper's grave. The location of the grave was discovered this year by former Jersey resident Stanley Keiller.

Since we published this story yesterday we've been contacted by the St Helier and St Saviour constables who would like to see his body returned to his island home so he can be properly remembered.

Mr Le Villio's cousin, Stan Hockley, supports the move and says he is investigating ways the body could be returned.

Trainee GPs could lead to cheaper appointments

BBC Radio Jersey

It could get cheaper to visit a GP in Jersey if the government changes the rules around trainee GPs practising in the island.

Dr Nigel Minihane, who represents the island's doctors, believes allowing training on island rather than the UK could provide a financial benefit to islanders.

Dr Nigel Minihane
BBC

Jersey's health minister has proposed changes to the rules governing which doctors have access to the health insurance scheme, which allows them to practice as GPs in the island.

If approved Dr Minihane says people could pay less if they see a trainee GP working within a practice rather than a fully qualified doctor.

Slight rise in early 2017 visitors over the year before

Ryan Morrison

BBC News Online

There was a slight increase in the number of people visiting Guernsey in the first quarter of this year compared to the same time last year.

The latest exit survey results found a rise of just over 2,000 visitors between January and March 2017 compared to the same months in 2016 - that is from 32,525 last year to 34,827 this year.

The number of visitors staying in Guernsey, compared to day trippers or cruise ship visitors, was up but mainly because of a rise in business travellers. There were about 400 fewer tourists than 2016.

There were about 2,200 more business visitors in the first few months of 2017 compared to the year before.

Attracting teachers 'a big concern' says teachers' union

BBC Radio Guernsey

Diminishing teacher numbers in the UK will have an impact on the recruitment of teachers in Guernsey, warns the acting secretary of the Guernsey division of the National Union of Teachers.

Connie Armstrong was speaking ahead of a visit by the president of the NUT to Guernsey later today. She says the island needs to ensure it does all it can to be attractive to the best teachers.

Guernsey has to recruit the best teachers from an ever decreasing pool of professionals and that is worrying, we need to make sure we are even more attractive for the best teachers than perhaps anywhere else if we want to get them."

Connie ArmstrongActing Secretary, Guernsey NUT

'Special training' for carers of oxygen patients

BBC Radio Jersey

Special training is needed for care workers when dealing with patients using medical oxygen, according to the Jersey Fire and Rescue Service.

The comments were made at an inquest into the death of a 64-year-old woman who started a fire when she tried to smoke while using oxygen she took for a chronic lung problem.

Watch commander Paul McGrath recommended additional training for all parties dealing with patients using medical oxygen, and said procedures should be be put in place if there was a suspicion those patients might be smoking.

Sark visitor number increase predicted

BBC Radio Guernsey

Sark Tourism is predicting a rise in the number of visitors this year following a survey completed by thousands on its website.

The island's tourism department says travellers mentioned the island's unspoilt beauty as their favourite thing.

Sark
BBC

Previous surveys have been smaller and you can hit more people online than in person. It is the first of many surveys I'm sure because it has been incredibly helpful for us."

Beth OwenSark Tourism Officer

Background check review on States employees

Ryan Morrison

BBC News Online

A £200,000 review of all government employees who work with children or vulnerable adults is under way.

The review will make sure they have up to date background checks and staff meet the requirements.

A teacher working in a classroom
PA

A States spokesman said all staff working in relevant roles are being contacted to ensure they have an up to date certificate - or to offer them help in getting one.

An outside company has been brought in to check the records and get or renew police checks where necessary. The States will pay for any police checks needed, not the staff members themselves.

There will then be a rolling programme of revalidation every three years to ensure checks remain up to date.

Latest weather: Cloudy and possible thunder

BBC Weather

It will be a rather cloudy day, although some sunny spells are also likely. 

There will be some showers which could be heavy with the risk of thunder at times. Maximum Temperature: 19C (66F).

Jersey

Jersey weather
BBC

Guernsey

Guernsey weather
BBC

Sark tourism poll 'biggest yet'

BBC Radio Guernsey

A poll by Sark Tourism aimed at discovering what visitors think of the island was completed by more than 4,000 people and has been described as the "biggest survey yet" by Sark Tourism.

Sark
BBC

Tourism officer Beth Owen says they put the survey online rather than ask people on island to increase the reach.

She says the unspoilt beauty and accommodation on the island were ranked most highly by tourists.

BBC Local Live in the Channel Islands

Ryan Morrison

BBC News Online

Good morning! Welcome to BBC Local Live in the Channel Islands on this bright Wednesday morning.

We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, travel and weather for the day.

Don't forget to send in any comments, questions or photos.

Back to top