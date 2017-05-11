Summary
- Sark's unspoilt beauty main draw for tourists
- Guernsey visitor numbers up in 2017 compared to last year
- Background checks review launched by Jersey States
- Warning over teacher recruitment issues
- Move to allow GPs to qualify in Jersey
- Jersey Festival of Words line-up released
- Updates on Thursday 11 May 2017
By Ryan Morrison
Condor 'not complacent' over needed improvements
BBC Radio Guernsey
Condor CEO Paul Luxon says he is pleased there has been some growth in passenger numbers on last year, but admitted there was still work to do.
He said there were some green shoots but he wasn't complacent over how much there was still to do.
Lane leaves Reds to join Bedford
James Law
BBC Sport Online
Jersey Reds wing Rich Lane will leave the club this summer to join their Championship rivals Bedford.
The 23-year-old arrived in the island two years ago, and is returning to the side he represented as a junior player.
"He's continued his development with Bath and has great pedigree from his time with Cornish Pirates and Jersey, and he will add plenty of pace and finishing power to our back line," said Bedford director of rugby Mike Rayer.
Navigation 'a priority' during lighthouse painting
BBC Radio Jersey
People passing Jersey's Corbiere Lighthouse in a boat will still see the light despite it being covered in scaffolding so it can be given a new coat of paint.
Kayakers help rescue stricken fisherman
Jersey Evening Post
A group of Jersey kayakers helped rescue a French fisherman who lay stranded coughing up blood on rocks on the coast of Brittany.
Full emergency declared at Guernsey Airport
Ben Chapple
BBC News Online
Smoke in the cockpit of a plane led to an emergency landing at Guernsey Airport.
The single engine private aircraft was flying from the UK to Jersey when it reported the smoke.
Guernsey Airport declared a full emergency at 11:28 with the plane landing safely at 11:39.
Colin Le Ray, general manager of Guernsey Airport, said there was one person on board and no reported injuries.
"This incident is unlikely to lead to any delays on commercial flights," he added.
Inter-island ferry service 'being investigated'
BBC Radio Guernsey
The CEO of Condor Ferries says the company is interested in launching a dedicated inter-island ferry service.
Paul Luxon says he originally put the idea forward to Guernsey's Economic Development Committee some time ago but the current focus is on improving their existing services.
Parish Hall meetings on electoral reform
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
From next year you could vote for deputies in one of six large districts in Jersey instead of in much smaller parish-based districts.
Politicians have already voted for the change twice, but a scrutiny review could still see the change fall away.
In the last States sitting in April scrutiny called for the reforms to be more closely inspected before they were officially implemented.
The final decision will be made early next month but before then there will be a series of parish hall meetings - starting at St Saviour's Parish Hall next Tuesday - so islanders can have their say.
HMS Puncher crew thanks island for warm welcome
Radio 1 DJ and Charlie and Lola creator at island festival
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
Radio 1 DJ Greg James and Charlie and Lola creator Lauren Child will be among the stars at the 2017 Jersey Festival of Words.
The event at the end of September is being held for the third year running.
Greg James will be talking about his new series of children's books and Lauren Child will discuss her writing process.
There will also be a Harry Potter themed show at the Jersey Opera House including a demonstration of Quidditch and a recreation of Hogwarts on stage.
FAB link plans 'must be lawful'
BBC Radio Guernsey
Procedures have to be honest and lawful if Alderney is to secure its involvement in the FAB link project a senior politician says.
The £500m electricity cable requires greenbelt land on the island to link France and Britain via Alderney.
Tony Barnes, Deputy Chairman of Alderney's Policy and Finance Committee, says despite time pressures it is important all decisions are made above board.
Parish agrees to sell land for Jersey school development
BBC Radio Jersey
Parishioners in St Brelade agreed to sell church land to developers building a new school at Les Quennevais on the condition it is not used for housing.
The land, which is near the airport playing fields, had historically been used to make money for the rector of the parish.
The current rector, Reverend Mark Bond, says it will now be sold but not until they have taken legal steps to ensure it is used for the stated purpose.
He expects to get about £70,000 for the land which he says will be reinvested elsewhere in the parish.
Transport links 'still a problem' despite growth
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
Visit Guernsey says a 40% increase in sea passengers in the first few months of this year compared to the year before is helping tourism figures recover.
It says the numbers bode well for the spring quarter, but hotelier Luke Wheadon says transport remains a concern.
Strong wind warning issued for islands
BBC Weather
Jersey Met has issued a strong wind warning for the Channel Islands. The strong wind is expected soon and will reach force six.
Directors offered legal tips on how to protect their businesses
Guernsey Press
The need for a thorough approach to processes and procedures was one of the lessons for directors from legal experts at Collas Crill’s latest directors’ duties conference.
Islanders aware of mental health issues, but not sure where to get help
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
The majority of adults in Jersey agree it's possible for "anyone to have a mental health problem", a Jersey Stats Unit survey found.
However, it also found only half knew where to find information on mental health problems.
Guernsey name experienced Island Games volleyball squad
James Law
BBC Sport Online
Guernsey have named four new faces in an otherwise experienced volleyball squad for this summer's Island Games in Gotland.
Becky Gauvain and Sasha Kazantseva will compete for the women's event for the first time, while Jack Robilliard and Matt Wakeford will make their Island Games debuts in the men's side.
"This year's been quite hard - we've had quite an influx of ladies players come through," player-coach Jen Lindfield told BBC Radio Guernsey.
"It's put the ladies under a bit of strain and pressure to perform better in training and on court, which has improved quite well actually."
Call to return concentration camp survivor's remains to Jersey
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
There are calls to return the body of Frank Le Villio's body home to Jersey after his grave was found in Nottingham by an historian.
Frank Le Villio was arrested in Jersey aged 19 during the German occupation for taking a joyride on a German soldier's motorbike. He was sent to prison in France and finished the war in a Nazi concentration camp.
He died in Nottingham a year after the war of tuberculosis and was laid to rest in a pauper's grave. The location of the grave was discovered this year by former Jersey resident Stanley Keiller.
Since we published this story yesterday we've been contacted by the St Helier and St Saviour constables who would like to see his body returned to his island home so he can be properly remembered.
Mr Le Villio's cousin, Stan Hockley, supports the move and says he is investigating ways the body could be returned.
Internet suicide 'game' put on watchlist
Jersey Evening Post
Words relating to an online ‘game’ that ends in a challenge for the player to kill themselves have been put on a watch list in Island schools.
Trainee GPs could lead to cheaper appointments
BBC Radio Jersey
It could get cheaper to visit a GP in Jersey if the government changes the rules around trainee GPs practising in the island.
Dr Nigel Minihane, who represents the island's doctors, believes allowing training on island rather than the UK could provide a financial benefit to islanders.
Jersey's health minister has proposed changes to the rules governing which doctors have access to the health insurance scheme, which allows them to practice as GPs in the island.
If approved Dr Minihane says people could pay less if they see a trainee GP working within a practice rather than a fully qualified doctor.
Slight rise in early 2017 visitors over the year before
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
There was a slight increase in the number of people visiting Guernsey in the first quarter of this year compared to the same time last year.
The latest exit survey results found a rise of just over 2,000 visitors between January and March 2017 compared to the same months in 2016 - that is from 32,525 last year to 34,827 this year.
The number of visitors staying in Guernsey, compared to day trippers or cruise ship visitors, was up but mainly because of a rise in business travellers. There were about 400 fewer tourists than 2016.
There were about 2,200 more business visitors in the first few months of 2017 compared to the year before.
Attracting teachers 'a big concern' says teachers' union
BBC Radio Guernsey
Diminishing teacher numbers in the UK will have an impact on the recruitment of teachers in Guernsey, warns the acting secretary of the Guernsey division of the National Union of Teachers.
Connie Armstrong was speaking ahead of a visit by the president of the NUT to Guernsey later today. She says the island needs to ensure it does all it can to be attractive to the best teachers.
'Special training' for carers of oxygen patients
BBC Radio Jersey
Special training is needed for care workers when dealing with patients using medical oxygen, according to the Jersey Fire and Rescue Service.
The comments were made at an inquest into the death of a 64-year-old woman who started a fire when she tried to smoke while using oxygen she took for a chronic lung problem.
Watch commander Paul McGrath recommended additional training for all parties dealing with patients using medical oxygen, and said procedures should be be put in place if there was a suspicion those patients might be smoking.
Town sex assault: Man was victim of 'stranger attack'
Jersey Evening Post
The States police have moved to reassure Islanders that sex attacks in Jersey are rare, after a man was allegedly indecently assaulted during a night out.
Sark visitor number increase predicted
BBC Radio Guernsey
Sark Tourism is predicting a rise in the number of visitors this year following a survey completed by thousands on its website.
The island's tourism department says travellers mentioned the island's unspoilt beauty as their favourite thing.
Background check review on States employees
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
A £200,000 review of all government employees who work with children or vulnerable adults is under way.
The review will make sure they have up to date background checks and staff meet the requirements.
A States spokesman said all staff working in relevant roles are being contacted to ensure they have an up to date certificate - or to offer them help in getting one.
An outside company has been brought in to check the records and get or renew police checks where necessary. The States will pay for any police checks needed, not the staff members themselves.
There will then be a rolling programme of revalidation every three years to ensure checks remain up to date.
Latest weather: Cloudy and possible thunder
BBC Weather
It will be a rather cloudy day, although some sunny spells are also likely.
There will be some showers which could be heavy with the risk of thunder at times. Maximum Temperature: 19C (66F).
Jersey
Guernsey
Sark tourism poll 'biggest yet'
BBC Radio Guernsey
A poll by Sark Tourism aimed at discovering what visitors think of the island was completed by more than 4,000 people and has been described as the "biggest survey yet" by Sark Tourism.
Tourism officer Beth Owen says they put the survey online rather than ask people on island to increase the reach.
She says the unspoilt beauty and accommodation on the island were ranked most highly by tourists.
