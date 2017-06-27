Cameron Aird won in the floor and rings events as Jersey took five gymnastics golds to stay top of the medal table.
In the pool, Tom Hollingsworth won the 50m backstroke and was also part of Guernsey's 4x50m medley relay success.
A young Guernsey women's 4x50 freestyle team earlier broke an Island Games record on their way to clinching gold.
Delays to JSPCA shelter 'have cost charity £200k'
BBC Radio Jersey
A Jersey charity dedicated to helping animals is struggling financially after encountering problems getting planning permission for a new animal shelter, which it says has cost it roughly £200,000.
JSPCA trustee Sean Power said the fees the charity has had to pay for architects, traffic surveys and other things, after its unsuccessful first bid for planning permission last Autumn, has hit the charity's funds.
JSPCA is seeking permission to build a £5m animal shelter on an abandoned dairy farm in St Mary.
BBC Local Live across the Channel Islands...and Gotland
Rob England
BBC News Online
Welcome to our Local Live coverage of the Gotland 2017 Island Games on Tuesday.
We’ll be reflecting on yesterday's results and bringing you Jersey, Guernsey, Alderney and Sark's updates as they happen.
We'll also report the latest news, weather, travel and sport for the Channel Islands.
If you want to comment, have a question or send us a photo then get in touch by email.
By Rob England and Rob Byrne
All times stated are UK
Basketball: Guernsey lead 42-24 after 2nd quarter
Oscar Pearson
BBC Radio Guernsey
Close call for BBC Island Games reporter
BBC Channel Islands News
Troops on the move in Gotland
Cross country mountain biking
There are eight competitors from the Channel Islands taking part in both the individual and team events, which got under way at 12:00 BST.
Second silver for Guernsey shooting duo
Guernsey's Rebecca Margetts and Nikki Trebert have added to yesterday's second place finish with another silver medal, this time in the 25m standard pistol.
Again, they were behind the Isle of White duo of Imogen and Shelly Moss - this time trailing by 20 points.
Yesterday they got silver in the sport pistol over the same distance.
It's the fourth shooting medal so far for Guernsey at the games.
Basketball battle under way
Oscar Pearson
BBC Radio Guernsey
Island Games: What to look out for on Tuesday afternoon
12:00
12:30
16:00
16:30
(All times listed in BST)
Mountain biking: Stunning views from the Gotland course
Tim Pryor
BBC Sport
What a stunning backdrop for the mountain bike cross country here in Gotland.
The track is sandwiched between the historic town wall and the coast, with the finish line in the opening ceremony arena.
There's plenty of Channel Islands interest in this women's race with the likes of Guernsey's Megan Dowinton and Jersey's Helene Monpetit set to compete.
Athlete slept with medal under pillow
Naomi Dunning
BBC Radio Jersey, Reporter
Jersey's Alex Buesnel, who made history by becoming the first disabled gymnast to compete at the Island Games for Jersey, slept with his medal under his pillow last night.
He is a member of the silver winning gymnastics team.
He said: "I had some sweet dreams about winning that medal last night."
Hear the full interview with him on Good Morning Jersey tomorrow morning, ahead of his next competition.
Games committee set out plans for Gibraltar 2019
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
With this years Island Games fully under way it's hard to believe plans are already in motion for 2019.
Basketball: Jersey and Guernsey to battle it out on the court
Oscar Pearson
BBC Radio Guernsey
The Island Games in Gotland will see another Channel Islands clash this afternoon.
Jersey face Guernsey in a match that will settle who finishes top of Group B, and ultimately who gets an easier quarter final tie.
Both Guernsey and Jersey have already beaten the other side in their group, Froya.
Tip off is at 12:30 BST.
Island Games 2017: Monday in pictures
Rob England
BBC News Online
More medal hopefuls in archery today
Jen Smith
BBC Channel Islands
Gymnastics: Meet Jersey's gold medallists
Naomi Dunning
BBC Radio Jersey, Reporter
Here are the Jersey men's gymnastic team gold medallists.
Cameron Aird won two golds on the floor and the rings, whilst Andre Romeril won his on the parallel bars, and Zee Adamson got a perfect 10 on the vault, winning him the gold.
They're having a well earned rest day ahead of tomorrow, when they're back in action.
Policy and Resource Plan faces 31 amendments
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey's politicians have started a debate on their policy priorities for the next five years.
The Policy and Resource Plan faces 31 amendments from members, the most controversial being around taxation.
Deputy Emily Yerby and Lindsay de Saumarez want a greater contribution to the tax system from those who have the ability to pay.
They want the Policy and Resources Committee to investigate the benefits of having a higher top rate of tax on the island.
Policy and Resources say the government should reform to save money. Another key debate will be on whether to commission a study on the pros and cons of lengthening the runway at Guernsey Airport.
Jersey - fourth most delayed airport
BBC News England
One in five flights to popular holiday destinations are delayed by more than 30 minutes, a BBC analysis has found.
Some 38,000 out of 199,000 international flights from UK airports to popular destinations were delayed between June and September 2016.
Most were from London airports - Luton, Stansted, Gatwick and Heathrow, but Jersey came in at fourth on the list.
The BBC analysed Civil Aviation Authority data from 25 airports. The data does not cover flights that were cancelled.
A look at the weather in the Channel Islands and in Gotland
BBC Weather
In the Channel Islands:
After a dry and bright start, showers will soon develop across the islands.
These will become longer, heavier and more frequent during the day, though the wind will stay light.
Maximum temperature: 21C (70F).
And in Gotland:
A slightly cloudy start in Gotland today, with wind speeds about 12mph.
Sunny spells later on and into this evening.
Maximum temperature: 17C (63F).
Football: A big day for Jersey and Guernsey
Tim Pryor
BBC Sport
It's a big day here in Gotland for the Guernsey and Jersey men's football teams as they try to secure spots in the Island Games semi-finals.
Jersey face Orkney at 16:00, with Martin Cassidy's side currently top of Group A on goal difference.
A big win would probably be enough to send them through, but if Menorca thrash Alderney it could be a group stage exit for Jersey again.
Guernsey's men know a win over Saaremaa tonight at 19:00 will be enough to make the last four after a 3-0 win over Shetland yesterday.
Gymnastics: Incredible day for Jersey
Tim Pryor
BBC Sport
It was a sensational day yesterday for Jersey in the gymnastics in Gotland as they swooped to take five golds.
Cameron Aird took gold on the rings and floor, while Zee Adamson, Andre Romeril and Bonita Shurmer also celebrated titles.
Alex Buesnel made history by becoming Jersey's first gymnast with learning difficulties to claim a medal.
He was part of the squad which won team silver in the floor and vault event.
Preview: Jersey and Guernsey's golfers battle it out
The golf kicked off nice and early this morning, here's a sneak peak at the Jersey and Guernsey teams.
Island Games 2017: What to look out for this morning
Lots of events have already begun over in Gotland
Archery
Golf
Badminton
Beach Volleyball
Shooting
Swimming
Tennis
Table Tennis
Volleyball
(All times listed in BST)
Fraudsters behind £12m NHS, States of Guernsey and council scam jailed
Johnny O'Shea
BBC News Online
Fraudsters who conned the States of Guernsey, NHS hospitals, and councils out of more than £12m have been sentenced.
Ten conspirators were given sentences at Leicester Crown Court of up to 10 years in prison.
In each case forged letters, emails or faxes were sent to the 22 targeted organisations, pretending to be from a legitimate firm already carrying out contract works.
The biggest victim was the States of Guernsey, which lost £2.6m.
Union warns of teacher recruitment problems
Jersey Evening Post
A drop in the number of Islanders attending university could result in difficulties in recruiting new people to the profession, the president of a teaching union has said.
Island Games 2017 day three: The scores on the boards...
Rob England
BBC News Online
After an exceptional day for the Channel Islands yesterday, with Jersey and Guernsey racking up 18 gold medals between them, here is how it's looking at the top of the medal table:
Jersey and Guernsey are neck and neck on 30 points each, with Jersey claiming the most gold medals and Guernsey taking an impressive 13 silver medals home, four more than any other nation.
The Isle of Man seem to have crept ahead of Jersey on points, with two extra silver and bronze medals putting them on 32 points.
Sark are also sitting on a bronze in shooting, with Alderney yet to take a place on the podium.
Island Games 2017: Guernsey and Jersey share 18 gold medals on day two
BBC Sport
Guernsey and Jersey shared 18 gold medals on day two at the Island Games, with gymnastics and swimming taking centre stage in Gotland.
