Latest from the Gotland 2017 Island Games

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Guernsey's Policy and Resource Plan faces 31 amendments
  2. Delays to JSPCA shelter 'have cost charity £200k'
  3. Latest from the Gotland 2017 Island Games
  4. Updates on Tuesday 27 June 2017

Live Reporting

By Rob England and Rob Byrne

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Basketball: Guernsey lead 42-24 after 2nd quarter

Oscar Pearson

BBC Radio Guernsey

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Close call for BBC Island Games reporter

BBC Channel Islands News

BBC reporter Jen Smith had a close call while reporting on the Island Games.
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Troops on the move in Gotland

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Cross country mountain biking

View more on twitter

There are eight competitors from the Channel Islands taking part in both the individual and team events, which got under way at 12:00 BST.

Cross country mountain biking teams
Natwest Island Games 2017
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Second silver for Guernsey shooting duo

Guernsey silver medal
BBC

Guernsey's Rebecca Margetts and Nikki Trebert have added to yesterday's second place finish with another silver medal, this time in the 25m standard pistol.

Again, they were behind the Isle of White duo of Imogen and Shelly Moss - this time trailing by 20 points.

Yesterday they got silver in the sport pistol over the same distance.

It's the fourth shooting medal so far for Guernsey at the games.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Island Games: What to look out for on Tuesday afternoon

Gotland 2017 logo
NatWest Island Games 2017

12:00

  • Table Tennis team final: Guernsey vs Greenland
  • Men's Volleyball: Guernsey vs Greenland

12:30

  • Men's Basketball: Jersey vs Guernsey

16:00

  • Men's Football: Orkney vs Jersey
  • Men's Football: Alderney v Menorca
  • Men's Football: Guernsey v Saaremaa

16:30

  • Women's Volleyball: Jersey vs Gotland

(All times listed in BST)

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Mountain biking: Stunning views from the Gotland course

Tim Pryor

BBC Sport

What a stunning backdrop for the mountain bike cross country here in Gotland.

The track is sandwiched between the historic town wall and the coast, with the finish line in the opening ceremony arena.

There's plenty of Channel Islands interest in this women's race with the likes of Guernsey's Megan Dowinton and Jersey's Helene Monpetit set to compete.

Gotland
BBC
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Athlete slept with medal under pillow

Naomi Dunning

BBC Radio Jersey, Reporter

Alex Buesnel
BBC

Jersey's Alex Buesnel, who made history by becoming the first disabled gymnast to compete at the Island Games for Jersey, slept with his medal under his pillow last night.

He is a member of the silver winning gymnastics team.

He said: "I had some sweet dreams about winning that medal last night."

Hear the full interview with him on Good Morning Jersey tomorrow morning, ahead of his next competition.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Games committee set out plans for Gibraltar 2019

Ryan Morrison

BBC News Online

With this years Island Games fully under way it's hard to believe plans are already in motion for 2019.

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Basketball: Jersey and Guernsey to battle it out on the court

Oscar Pearson

BBC Radio Guernsey

The Island Games in Gotland will see another Channel Islands clash this afternoon.

Jersey face Guernsey in a match that will settle who finishes top of Group B, and ultimately who gets an easier quarter final tie.

Both Guernsey and Jersey have already beaten the other side in their group, Froya.

Tip off is at 12:30 BST.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Island Games 2017: Monday in pictures

Rob England

BBC News Online

table tennis
Natwest Gotland Island Games 2017
Guernsey facing off against Gotland in table tennis
gymnasts
Natwest Gotland Island Games 2017
Jersey gymnasts on the rings
jersey and guernsey archers
Natwest Gotland Island Games 2017
Channel Islands archers stand side by side.
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

More medal hopefuls in archery today

Jen Smith

BBC Channel Islands

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Gymnastics: Meet Jersey's gold medallists

Naomi Dunning

BBC Radio Jersey, Reporter

Here are the Jersey men's gymnastic team gold medallists.

Cameron Aird won two golds on the floor and the rings, whilst Andre Romeril won his on the parallel bars, and Zee Adamson got a perfect 10 on the vault, winning him the gold.

They're having a well earned rest day ahead of tomorrow, when they're back in action.

Jersey gold medallists
BBC
Zee Adamson (L), Andre Romeril (C) and Cameron Aird(R).
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Policy and Resource Plan faces 31 amendments

BBC Radio Guernsey

Guernsey's politicians have started a debate on their policy priorities for the next five years.

Guernsey States chamber
BBC

The Policy and Resource Plan faces 31 amendments from members, the most controversial being around taxation.

Deputy Emily Yerby and Lindsay de Saumarez want a greater contribution to the tax system from those who have the ability to pay.

They want the Policy and Resources Committee to investigate the benefits of having a higher top rate of tax on the island.

Policy and Resources say the government should reform to save money. Another key debate will be on whether to commission a study on the pros and cons of lengthening the runway at Guernsey Airport.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Jersey - fourth most delayed airport

BBC News England

One in five flights to popular holiday destinations are delayed by more than 30 minutes, a BBC analysis has found.

Some 38,000 out of 199,000 international flights from UK airports to popular destinations were delayed between June and September 2016.

Most were from London airports - Luton, Stansted, Gatwick and Heathrow, but Jersey came in at fourth on the list.

The BBC analysed Civil Aviation Authority data from 25 airports. The data does not cover flights that were cancelled.

graph
BBC
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

A look at the weather in the Channel Islands and in Gotland

BBC Weather

In the Channel Islands:

After a dry and bright start, showers will soon develop across the islands.

These will become longer, heavier and more frequent during the day, though the wind will stay light.

Maximum temperature: 21C (70F).

weather
BBC

And in Gotland:

A slightly cloudy start in Gotland today, with wind speeds about 12mph.

Sunny spells later on and into this evening.

Maximum temperature: 17C (63F).

weather
BBC
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Football: A big day for Jersey and Guernsey

Tim Pryor

BBC Sport

It's a big day here in Gotland for the Guernsey and Jersey men's football teams as they try to secure spots in the Island Games semi-finals.

Jersey face Orkney at 16:00, with Martin Cassidy's side currently top of Group A on goal difference.

A big win would probably be enough to send them through, but if Menorca thrash Alderney it could be a group stage exit for Jersey again.

Guernsey's men know a win over Saaremaa tonight at 19:00 will be enough to make the last four after a 3-0 win over Shetland yesterday.

football
BBC
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Gymnastics: Incredible day for Jersey

Tim Pryor

BBC Sport

athletics
Paul Routier

It was a sensational day yesterday for Jersey in the gymnastics in Gotland as they swooped to take five golds.

Cameron Aird took gold on the rings and floor, while Zee Adamson, Andre Romeril and Bonita Shurmer also celebrated titles.

Alex Buesnel made history by becoming Jersey's first gymnast with learning difficulties to claim a medal.

He was part of the squad which won team silver in the floor and vault event.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Preview: Jersey and Guernsey's golfers battle it out

The golf kicked off nice and early this morning, here's a sneak peak at the Jersey and Guernsey teams.

Guernsey's Golf team prepare for Gotland
Teenage golfer Flora Keites from jersey fitted in Island Games practice around her schoolwork.
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Island Games 2017: What to look out for this morning

Lots of events have already begun over in Gotland

Archery

  • The men's, women's and mixed compound and recurve events take place again today from 09:00, with individual and team competitions at Rävhagen.
  • All four teams from the Channel Islands will be taking part in the women's 720 recurve.

Golf

  • Jersey, Guernsey and Alderney are all fielding competitors in the individual and team events that started at 06:30.

Badminton

  • Jersey and Guernsey take part in the men's and women's singles, doubled and mixed events from 08:00.

Beach Volleyball

  • At 10:00 Jersey's women's team are in the group stages at the Visborg beach arena.

Shooting

  • The automatic ball trap event continues today, with Sark competing.
  • Jersey men's and women's teams, and Guernsey's women's team are taking part in the standard pistol, with Guernsey teams also in the air rifle and position smallbore rifle competitions.

Swimming

  • Jersey and Guernsey athletes are in the pool again with men's and women's freestyle, breaststroke, backstoke, butterfly, and medley events. They started at 08:00.

Tennis

  • A big day today for Jersey and Guernsey's tennis players, with the men's and women's singles events. They started at 08:00.

Table Tennis

  • Jersey face off against the Faroe Islands in the playoffs which start about now.

Volleyball

  • Jersey's men's team are taking on the Cayman Islands in their group stages. It started at 08:00.
  • Guernseys women's team play Saaremaa at 10:00.

(All times listed in BST)

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Fraudsters behind £12m NHS, States of Guernsey and council scam jailed

Johnny O'Shea

BBC News Online

Fraudsters who conned the States of Guernsey, NHS hospitals, and councils out of more than £12m have been sentenced.

Leicester Crown court
Google

Ten conspirators were given sentences at Leicester Crown Court of up to 10 years in prison.

In each case forged letters, emails or faxes were sent to the 22 targeted organisations, pretending to be from a legitimate firm already carrying out contract works.

The biggest victim was the States of Guernsey, which lost £2.6m.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Union warns of teacher recruitment problems

Jersey Evening Post

A drop in the number of Islanders attending university could result in difficulties in recruiting new people to the profession, the president of a teaching union has said.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Island Games 2017 day three: The scores on the boards...

Rob England

BBC News Online

Island Games logo
Natwest Island Games 2017

After an exceptional day for the Channel Islands yesterday, with Jersey and Guernsey racking up 18 gold medals between them, here is how it's looking at the top of the medal table:

  • Jersey - 14 gold / 7 silver / 9 bronze - 30 points
  • Isle of Man - 12 gold / 9 silver / 11 bronze - 32 points
  • Faroe Islands - 11 gold / 8 silver / 10 bronze - 29 points
  • Guernsey - 10 gold / 13 silver / 7 bronze - 30 points
  • Gotland - 4 gold / 5 silver / 6 bronze - 15 points

Jersey and Guernsey are neck and neck on 30 points each, with Jersey claiming the most gold medals and Guernsey taking an impressive 13 silver medals home, four more than any other nation.

The Isle of Man seem to have crept ahead of Jersey on points, with two extra silver and bronze medals putting them on 32 points.

Sark are also sitting on a bronze in shooting, with Alderney yet to take a place on the podium.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Island Games 2017: Guernsey and Jersey share 18 gold medals on day two

BBC Sport

guernsey women collect their golds
BBC
The Guernsey women's 4x50 freestyle team (centre) collect their gold medals

Guernsey and Jersey shared 18 gold medals on day two at the Island Games, with gymnastics and swimming taking centre stage in Gotland.

Cameron Aird won in the floor and rings events as Jersey took five gymnastics golds to stay top of the medal table.

In the pool, Tom Hollingsworth won the 50m backstroke and was also part of Guernsey's 4x50m medley relay success.

A young Guernsey women's 4x50 freestyle team earlier broke an Island Games record on their way to clinching gold.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Delays to JSPCA shelter 'have cost charity £200k'

BBC Radio Jersey

A Jersey charity dedicated to helping animals is struggling financially after encountering problems getting planning permission for a new animal shelter, which it says has cost it roughly £200,000.

JSPCA trustee Sean Power said the fees the charity has had to pay for architects, traffic surveys and other things, after its unsuccessful first bid for planning permission last Autumn, has hit the charity's funds.

JSPCA is seeking permission to build a £5m animal shelter on an abandoned dairy farm in St Mary.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

BBC Local Live across the Channel Islands...and Gotland

Rob England

BBC News Online

Welcome to our Local Live coverage of the Gotland 2017 Island Games on Tuesday.

We’ll be reflecting on yesterday's results and bringing you Jersey, Guernsey, Alderney and Sark's updates as they happen.

We'll also report the latest news, weather, travel and sport for the Channel Islands.

If you want to comment, have a question or send us a photo then get in touch by email.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top