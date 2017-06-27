BBC

Guernsey's Rebecca Margetts and Nikki Trebert have added to yesterday's second place finish with another silver medal, this time in the 25m standard pistol.

Again, they were behind the Isle of White duo of Imogen and Shelly Moss - this time trailing by 20 points.

Yesterday they got silver in the sport pistol over the same distance.

It's the fourth shooting medal so far for Guernsey at the games.