The politician responsible for Guernsey's transport links says he cannot be sure a review into the island's air and sea links will not kill off his committee's runway extension project.

In the States of Guernsey yesterday an amendment to the Policy and Resource Plan was past which means the runway project will be removed from the list of "pipeline projects".

Whilst this does not mean scrapping the plans, the decision on what to do with Guernsey's runway will be taken along with an overall transport review, and not in isolation.

Peter Ferbrache got behind the amendment and said he is still hopeful the extension can be completed before the end of the year.