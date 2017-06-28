Residents of tower blocks to discuss safety

Summary

  1. Residents of Jersey tower blocks to meet developers to discuss safety
  2. Air and sea link review 'could delay runway extension' in Guernsey
  3. Latest from the Gotland 2017 Island Games
  4. Updates on Wednesday 29 June 2017

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Volleyball: Jersey lose first set to Gotland

Gotland Island Games: The scores on the boards...

BBC Sport

Day three of the Island Games saw a huge change in the medals table.

A great day for Guernsey, who overtook Jersey to join the Faroe Islands and the Isle of Man in the top three, who, on points seem to be running away with the podium places.

scores
BBC Sport
Air and sea link review 'could delay runway extension' in Guernsey

BBC Radio Guernsey

The politician responsible for Guernsey's transport links says he cannot be sure a review into the island's air and sea links will not kill off his committee's runway extension project.

Guernsey airport
BBC

In the States of Guernsey yesterday an amendment to the Policy and Resource Plan was past which means the runway project will be removed from the list of "pipeline projects".

Whilst this does not mean scrapping the plans, the decision on what to do with Guernsey's runway will be taken along with an overall transport review, and not in isolation.

Peter Ferbrache got behind the amendment and said he is still hopeful the extension can be completed before the end of the year.

We're in a situation now with our air and our sea links that, they're not terrible, but they've got to be a heck of a lot better than they are. They've got to meet the needs of the tourists, the finance sector people and the people who live on this island.

Deputy Peter Ferbrache
Jersey face hosts Gotland in men's volleyball

BBC Sport

Gotland Island Games 2017: What to look out for this morning

Rob England

BBC News Online

logo
Natwest Gotland Island Games 2017

Lots going on today in the fourth day of events at the Island Games. Here's what to look out for this morning:

Golf

  • This started at 06:30 with Alderney, Jersey and Guernsey competing.
  • The men's individual and team event competition final is today.

Basketball

  • Guernsey men's team face off against Froya at 10:15 in the quarter finals.

Volleyball

  • Some big games today for the islands. Jersey hope to push through to the semi finals, but will have to beat the host team, Gotland, to do it. It started at 08:00.
  • Later on at 10:00 Guernsey's women's team also look to beat Gotland.

Basketball

  • Guernsey's men's team face Froya in the quarter finals after their victory over Jersey yesterday.

Archery

  • All four islands take part in recurve knockout events today starting from 09:00.

Athletics

  • Jersey, Guernsey's men and women take part in the 100m, 200m, 400m and 800m events throughout the morning, starting with the 100m at 09:50.

Badminton

  • Guernsey and Jersey teams head back on to the court from 08:00 in the singles, doubles and mixed doubles.

Gymnastics

  • Jersey's men's and women's teams hope to build on their successes earlier in the week in Sävehallen. That's under way now.

Shooting

  • Jersey and Guernsey's shooters get back on the range today in the finals for several events in this category starting now and continuing throughout the day.
Residents of tower blocks to meet developers to discuss safety

BBC Radio Jersey

Tenants of Jersey's high-rise tower blocks will be meeting Andium Homes to discuss safety concerns following Grenfell Tower fire in west London.

Trevor Hillingdon, from the high-rise association, said while tenants have been assured the 11 tower blocks in Jersey are composed of different materials, they may have additional questions.

A public inquiry has already been ordered into the 14 June blaze, which is feared to have left 79 people dead.

Cladding from 95 towers in 32 local authority areas in England have failed fire safety tests - all of the samples submitted so far since the Grenfell Tower fire.

Mr Hillingdon said tenants may want assurances high-rise buildings in Jersey are safe.

Grenfell
Getty Images
A public inquiry has already been ordered into the 14 June blaze at Grenfell Tower in London, which is feared to have left 79 people dead
BBC Local Live across the Channel Islands and Gotland Island Games

Rob England

BBC News Online

Welcome to our Local Live coverage of the Gotland 2017 Island Games.

We’ll be reflecting on yesterday's results and bringing you updates for Jersey, Guernsey, Alderney and Sark as they happen.

We'll also report the latest news, weather, travel and sport for the Channel Islands.

If you want to comment, have a question or send us a photo then get in touch by email.

