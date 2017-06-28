Day three of the Island Games saw a huge change in the medals table.
A great day for Guernsey, who overtook Jersey to join the Faroe Islands and the Isle of Man in the top three, who, on points seem to be running away with the podium places.
Air and sea link review 'could delay runway extension' in Guernsey
BBC Radio Guernsey
The politician responsible for Guernsey's transport links says he cannot be sure a review into the island's air and sea links will not kill off his committee's runway extension project.
In the States of Guernsey yesterday an amendment to the Policy and Resource Plan was past which means the runway project will be removed from the list of "pipeline projects".
Whilst this does not mean scrapping the plans, the decision on what to do with Guernsey's runway will be taken along with an overall transport review, and not in isolation.
Peter Ferbrache got behind the amendment and said he is still hopeful the extension can be completed before the end of the year.
We're in a situation now with our air and our sea links that, they're not terrible, but they've got to be a heck of a lot better than they are. They've got to meet the needs of the tourists, the finance sector people and the people who live on this island.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Volleyball: Jersey lose first set to Gotland
Gotland Island Games: The scores on the boards...
BBC Sport
Day three of the Island Games saw a huge change in the medals table.
A great day for Guernsey, who overtook Jersey to join the Faroe Islands and the Isle of Man in the top three, who, on points seem to be running away with the podium places.
Air and sea link review 'could delay runway extension' in Guernsey
BBC Radio Guernsey
The politician responsible for Guernsey's transport links says he cannot be sure a review into the island's air and sea links will not kill off his committee's runway extension project.
In the States of Guernsey yesterday an amendment to the Policy and Resource Plan was past which means the runway project will be removed from the list of "pipeline projects".
Whilst this does not mean scrapping the plans, the decision on what to do with Guernsey's runway will be taken along with an overall transport review, and not in isolation.
Peter Ferbrache got behind the amendment and said he is still hopeful the extension can be completed before the end of the year.
Jersey face hosts Gotland in men's volleyball
BBC Sport
Gotland Island Games 2017: What to look out for this morning
Rob England
BBC News Online
Lots going on today in the fourth day of events at the Island Games. Here's what to look out for this morning:
Golf
Basketball
Volleyball
Basketball
Archery
Athletics
Badminton
Gymnastics
Shooting
Residents of tower blocks to meet developers to discuss safety
BBC Radio Jersey
Tenants of Jersey's high-rise tower blocks will be meeting Andium Homes to discuss safety concerns following Grenfell Tower fire in west London.
Trevor Hillingdon, from the high-rise association, said while tenants have been assured the 11 tower blocks in Jersey are composed of different materials, they may have additional questions.
A public inquiry has already been ordered into the 14 June blaze, which is feared to have left 79 people dead.
Cladding from 95 towers in 32 local authority areas in England have failed fire safety tests - all of the samples submitted so far since the Grenfell Tower fire.
Mr Hillingdon said tenants may want assurances high-rise buildings in Jersey are safe.
BBC Local Live across the Channel Islands and Gotland Island Games
Rob England
BBC News Online
Welcome to our Local Live coverage of the Gotland 2017 Island Games.
We’ll be reflecting on yesterday's results and bringing you updates for Jersey, Guernsey, Alderney and Sark as they happen.
We'll also report the latest news, weather, travel and sport for the Channel Islands.
If you want to comment, have a question or send us a photo then get in touch by email.