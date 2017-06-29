High-rise flats 'do not use Grenfell cladding'

Listen live on BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Guernsey's high-rise flats 'do not use Grenfell cladding'
  2. Jersey Post fails to meet delivery targets
  3. Latest from the Gotland 2017 Island Games
  4. Live updates on Thursday 29 June 2017

Live Reporting

By Rob England and Rob Byrne

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Island Games 2017: What to watch out for

Natwest Island Games 2017
BBC

Basketball

  • Guernsey's women's team's semi final v Gotland started at 08:00 and is under way.

Football

  • Defending champions Guernsey face a semi finals against Isle of Man in the men's competition at 12:00.
  • Meanwhile Jersey's women's team face hosts Gotland in their semi final.

Golf

  • It's round three of the golf today, with the men's and women's individual and team events ongoing for Jersey, Guernsey and Alderney.

Shooting

  • Lots of events throughout the day for shooting, but finishing early are the men's 50m prone smallbore rifle, the women's 25m standard pistol and the women's 50m prone smallbore rifle.

Table Tennis

  • The mixed doubles quarter finals, semi finals and finals will be held today, with Jersey and Guernsey competing from 10:40.

Tennis

  • Jersey and Guernsey field players for the men's and women's singles, doubles and mixed doubles events today starting at 09:30 and continuing throughout the afternoon.

Beach Volleyball

  • Jersey's men's team play for a place in the final. It's just started.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Island Games 2017: Jersey adds medals to maintain fourth spot

BBC Sport

Jersey's Sarah Campion took her third shooting title yesterday with Susan De Gruchy as day four in Gotland drew to a close.

The medal came in the 50m prone rifle shooting, and leaves De Gruchy on two golds and a silver from the Games.

It was Jersey's first gold since Monday, but another gold medal came in late from Daniel Lee in the Men's Gymnastics to see Jersey stay in the fourth spot above Gotland, just.

In the pool, Gemma Atherley also added 200m freestyle and backstroke silvers to her growing collection of swimming medals.

Jersey also saw success in the women's football, captain Eve Watson scored a hat-trick as defending champions Jersey thrashed Gibraltar 6-0 to qualify for the women's football semi-finals, where they will play hosts Gotland today.

Eve Watson
BBC
Jersey captain Eve Watson (left) scored twice in the first five minutes
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Island Games 2017: Scores on the boards...

Guernsey maintains a solid hold on the third spot in the tables, with Jersey inching ahead of Gotland late last night to come in fourth.

Meanwhile, Sark comes in 21st place, with Alderney just behind in 22nd.

Island Games medal table
Island Games
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Gymnastics: Gold for Jersey's Daniel Lee

Confirmed late last night - a gold medal for Jersey in the men's FIG overall individual.

Daniel Lee came out the clear winner in the event, seven points above his closest competitor.

gold
Natwest Gotland Island Games 2017/Getty Images
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Island Games 2017: Guernsey thrive in the pool

BBC Sport

Tom Hollingsworth
BBC
Tom Hollingsworth is scheduled to compete in eight events at the Island Games

Guernsey swimmer Tom Hollingsworth won his fourth gold of the Island Games on day four in Gotland.

Hollingsworth claimed top honours in the 200m backstroke and helped the 4x100m medley team to a silver medal.

Miles Munro, also part of the relay line-up, took Guernsey's other day four gold in the 100m freestyle event.

In all Guernsey have now won 19 medals in the pool.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Jersey Post fails to meet delivery targets

BBC Radio Jersey

Jersey Post is going to face closer oversight from the Channel Islands competition regulator after failing to meet its delivery targets for 2016.

The Channel Islands Competition and Regulatory Authorities (CICRA) said Jersey Post failed to meet three of its nine "quality of service targets" with deliveries between Jersey and Guernsey falling short as well as those from Jersey to the UK.

Jersey Post said although disappointing, its delivery services from the UK were reliant on Royal Mail transport services, and on more than half the deliveries last year these caused issues getting mail to Jersey. Royal Mail is yet to comment.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Guernsey's high-rise flats 'do not use Grenfell cladding'

BBC Radio Guernsey

The Guernsey Fire and Rescue Service says a significant amount of work is ongoing with Housing and Building Control to ensure all materials used on public and housing association buildings conform to required standards.

Fire safety manager Steve Wilkes said the cladding used on the Cour du Parc in La Charotterie, Guernsey's only high-rise building, is not of the aluminium composite material - or ACM type - that was used on Grenfell Tower.

He said checks are ongoing on a number of buildings in the island.

Yesterday, police reported there would not be a final death toll for the Grenfell tower fire until at least the end of this year.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

BBC Local Live across the Channel Islands and Island Games in Gotland

Rob England

BBC News Online

Welcome to our Local Live coverage of the Gotland 2017 Island Games.

We’ll be reflecting on yesterday's results and bringing you updates for Jersey, Guernsey, Alderney and Sark as they happen.

We'll also report the latest news, weather, travel and sport for the Channel Islands.

If you want to comment, have a question or send us a photo then get in touch by email.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top