High-rise flats 'do not use Grenfell cladding'
- Guernsey's high-rise flats 'do not use Grenfell cladding'
- Jersey Post fails to meet delivery targets
- Latest from the Gotland 2017 Island Games
Island Games 2017: Jersey adds medals to maintain fourth spot
Jersey's Sarah Campion took her third shooting title yesterday with Susan De Gruchy as day four in Gotland drew to a close.
The medal came in the 50m prone rifle shooting, and leaves De Gruchy on two golds and a silver from the Games.
It was Jersey's first gold since Monday, but another gold medal came in late from Daniel Lee in the Men's Gymnastics to see Jersey stay in the fourth spot above Gotland, just.
In the pool, Gemma Atherley also added 200m freestyle and backstroke silvers to her growing collection of swimming medals.
Jersey also saw success in the women's football, captain Eve Watson scored a hat-trick as defending champions Jersey thrashed Gibraltar 6-0 to qualify for the women's football semi-finals, where they will play hosts Gotland today.
Island Games 2017: Scores on the boards...
Guernsey maintains a solid hold on the third spot in the tables, with Jersey inching ahead of Gotland late last night to come in fourth.
Meanwhile, Sark comes in 21st place, with Alderney just behind in 22nd.
Gymnastics: Gold for Jersey's Daniel Lee
Confirmed late last night - a gold medal for Jersey in the men's FIG overall individual.
Daniel Lee came out the clear winner in the event, seven points above his closest competitor.
Island Games 2017: Guernsey thrive in the pool
Guernsey swimmer Tom Hollingsworth won his fourth gold of the Island Games on day four in Gotland.
Hollingsworth claimed top honours in the 200m backstroke and helped the 4x100m medley team to a silver medal.
Miles Munro, also part of the relay line-up, took Guernsey's other day four gold in the 100m freestyle event.
In all Guernsey have now won 19 medals in the pool.
Jersey Post fails to meet delivery targets
Jersey Post is going to face closer oversight from the Channel Islands competition regulator after failing to meet its delivery targets for 2016.
The Channel Islands Competition and Regulatory Authorities (CICRA) said Jersey Post failed to meet three of its nine "quality of service targets" with deliveries between Jersey and Guernsey falling short as well as those from Jersey to the UK.
Jersey Post said although disappointing, its delivery services from the UK were reliant on Royal Mail transport services, and on more than half the deliveries last year these caused issues getting mail to Jersey. Royal Mail is yet to comment.
Guernsey's high-rise flats 'do not use Grenfell cladding'
The Guernsey Fire and Rescue Service says a significant amount of work is ongoing with Housing and Building Control to ensure all materials used on public and housing association buildings conform to required standards.
Fire safety manager Steve Wilkes said the cladding used on the Cour du Parc in La Charotterie, Guernsey's only high-rise building, is not of the aluminium composite material - or ACM type - that was used on Grenfell Tower.
He said checks are ongoing on a number of buildings in the island.
Yesterday, police reported there would not be a final death toll for the Grenfell tower fire until at least the end of this year.
Welcome to our Local Live coverage of the Gotland 2017 Island Games.
We’ll be reflecting on yesterday's results and bringing you updates for Jersey, Guernsey, Alderney and Sark as they happen.
We'll also report the latest news, weather, travel and sport for the Channel Islands.
