Jersey's Sarah Campion took her third shooting title yesterday with Susan De Gruchy as day four in Gotland drew to a close.

The medal came in the 50m prone rifle shooting, and leaves De Gruchy on two golds and a silver from the Games.

It was Jersey's first gold since Monday, but another gold medal came in late from Daniel Lee in the Men's Gymnastics to see Jersey stay in the fourth spot above Gotland, just.

In the pool, Gemma Atherley also added 200m freestyle and backstroke silvers to her growing collection of swimming medals.

Jersey also saw success in the women's football, captain Eve Watson scored a hat-trick as defending champions Jersey thrashed Gibraltar 6-0 to qualify for the women's football semi-finals, where they will play hosts Gotland today.