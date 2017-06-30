Evicting tenants a 'last resort' for fire service with safety concerns
BBC Radio Jersey
Nine people have had to leave their homes after Jersey's fire service ruled the building wasn't safe.
The tenants of Dunnell House in St Aubin's Road had to leave immediately after the fire service ruled the risk of fire was so serious they couldn't live there until it was made safe.
Officers said the ban will stay in place until the risk is reduced to a "reasonable level" and there is a way to escape from the building in a fire. The fire service said evicting tenants was a last resort.
BBC Local Live across the Channel Islands and Island Games in Gotland
Rob England
BBC News Online
Welcome to our Local Live coverage of the last day of the Gotland 2017 Island Games.
We’ll be reflecting on yesterday's results and bringing you updates for Jersey, Guernsey, Alderney and Sark as they happen.
We'll also report the latest news, weather, travel and sport for the Channel Islands.
