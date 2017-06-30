Two swim to shore and falling off yacht

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Summary

  1. Two swim to shore after falling off yacht
  2. Latest from the Gotland 2017 Island Games
  3. Live updates on Friday 30 June 2017

Live Reporting

By Rob England and Rob Byrne

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Evicting tenants a 'last resort' for fire service with safety concerns

BBC Radio Jersey

Nine people have had to leave their homes after Jersey's fire service ruled the building wasn't safe.

The tenants of Dunnell House in St Aubin's Road had to leave immediately after the fire service ruled the risk of fire was so serious they couldn't live there until it was made safe.

fire eviction property
BBC

Officers said the ban will stay in place until the risk is reduced to a "reasonable level" and there is a way to escape from the building in a fire. The fire service said evicting tenants was a last resort.

BBC Local Live across the Channel Islands and Island Games in Gotland

Rob England

BBC News Online

Welcome to our Local Live coverage of the last day of the Gotland 2017 Island Games.

We’ll be reflecting on yesterday's results and bringing you updates for Jersey, Guernsey, Alderney and Sark as they happen.

We'll also report the latest news, weather, travel and sport for the Channel Islands.

If you want to comment, have a question or send us a photo then get in touch by email.

