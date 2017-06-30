Nine people have had to leave their homes after Jersey's fire service ruled the building wasn't safe.

The tenants of Dunnell House in St Aubin's Road had to leave immediately after the fire service ruled the risk of fire was so serious they couldn't live there until it was made safe.

Officers said the ban will stay in place until the risk is reduced to a "reasonable level" and there is a way to escape from the building in a fire. The fire service said evicting tenants was a last resort.