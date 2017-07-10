Jersey man injured in jet ski-speedboat crash
Summary
- Jersey lawyer seriously injured in jet ski-speedboat crash
- Two people taken to hospital after Jersey road crash
- Investigation after ferry wake wave hits swimmers
- Guernsey's bee population 'could be wiped out if Asian hornets arrive'
- Updates on Monday 10 July
New Liberate head: 'There's still work to do'
BBC Channel Islands News
The newly-appointed head of Channel Island equality charity Liberate has said he is "privileged" to be taking on the role.
Markis Allen takes on the position from Pippa McCathie, who stepped down in May to become a trustee of the charity.
Mr Allen said that, despite recent introduction of same-sex marriage in Guernsey, there was "still a lot to do".
Development named after honorary policeman
Naomi Dunning
BBC Radio Jersey, Reporter
A popular honorary policeman from Jersey has been honoured by having a housing development in St Helier named after him.
Mitch Couriard, who died two years ago, was a much respected officer and at the forefront of the organisation for many years. He also did a lot of work with the island's youth service.
Work will begin on Le Clos Couriard later this year on the site now owned by States housing company Andium.
It said it wanted to make it a suitable memorial for such a well-loved figure.
Mr Couriard's sons, Christopher and Robert, said they were delighted with the news, and that their father would forever be part of the island and community he loved.
Half of Jersey's five-year-olds 'have never been to the dentist'
Jersey Evening Post
Half of five-year-olds in Jersey have never been to a dentist and it is estimated that around 3,000 children need to register with one, according to a charity survey.
Pools wave: Your reaction
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
You've been having your say on Facebook over the weekend and today, and it would be fair to say that opinion is divided on just how much of a "freak" incident this was:
Steve: This should not happen I hope everyone involved is ok. Condor should be aware of this and take appropriate action to minimise wake when passing these areas.
Lucie: We have always been aware of this and try to warn people when the tide is high and condor goes past.
Angela: My husband has been worried about Condor waves for some time. He witnessed a similar incident of a child being washed off the wall.
Dan: Nothing has changed - this sometimes happens after a ferry goes past (not just the wave piercers) and has done for years.
Andrew: Shocking. Boat causes waves. And doubly shocking, people blame Condor. Boats cause waves. They have done for many years.
'High-level discussions' to follow calling off of teachers' strike
Ben Chapple
BBC News Online
Talks described as "constructive" have led to the cancellation of two days of strike action by teachers at Les Beaucamps High School.
Stuart Le Maitre, deputy industrial disputes officer, said high-level discussion between the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture and the NASUWT union would be held to "build on the progress made".
The union has reserved its right to keep the option of future action open.
Both parties have agreed to make no comments to the media while the discussions are ongoing.
BreakingTeachers' strike is off
A planned strike at Guernsey's Les Beaucamps High School on Tuesday and Thursday has been called off.
Woman three times the alcohol limit is banned from driving
Jersey Evening Post
A woman who was more than three times over the legal drink-drive limit has been ordered to complete 100 hours of community service and banned from driving for 30 months.
VIDEO: St Sampson's fire
Rob England
BBC News Online
Firefighters in Guernsey have dealt with a fire at a property in Les Hougues Magues Road in St Sampson's.
The fire service said the blaze was "very quickly" under control.
An investigation is looking into the cause.
Channel sailing tour stops in Guernsey
A tour of English Channel ports has stopped in Guernsey today.
The Tour Des Ports stops in various marinas, including: Granville, Barneville-Carteret, Jersey, Dielette, Cherbourg, and Saint-Vaast-la-Hougue.
Jet ski incident: Joint investigation under way
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
States of Jersey Police and Ports of Jersey have launched a joint investigation after a 45-year-old man was seriously injured after a jet ski and speedboat crashed in St Brelade's Bay.
Lawyer Giles Corbin badly injured his leg while a passenger on the jet ski on Sunday afternoon. He is undergoing surgery after being taken to Southampton for treatment.
An appeal has been made for anyone with any information about the incident to contact States of Jersey Police or the Harbour Authority.
Police have arrested and bailed the driver of the boat, a 36-year-old man, on suspicion of driving recklessly.
Liberate names new head
Channel Island equality charity Liberate has announced Markis Allen as its new head.
The group described Mr Allen as a prominent member of the LGBTQ community in Guernsey, known to many for his drag queen alter ego, Magenta (pictured).
It added that he had campaigned for LGBT and equality issues, working in London working with gay activist Peter Tatchell in the first gay rights campaign group, Outrage!
Fort Road’s wild flowers still divide opinion
Guernsey Press
"Absolutely gorgeous" was the majority view of people who were in the Fort Road area on Saturday, where the newly-planted wild flower beds were blooming.
England children's commissioner calls for culture change
BBC Radio Jersey
The Children’s Commissioner for England says Jersey needs to have a "huge change" of culture in the way it looks after young people in care.
Anne Longfield said she was pleased the island's chief minister had begun a recruitment process so the island could have its own commission. But she added that the States of Jersey needed to have a better appreciation of its role.
Decades of slavery, bullying and abuse were revealed in a report into the care system in Jersey, released last week.
'Colossal wave' at Guernsey sea pools prompts inquiry
BBC Radio Guernsey
A "powerful" wave hit a group of young people at Guernsey's La Vallette bathing pools, prompting an investigation by Condor Ferries.
Five teenagers were taken to hospital and others injured on Saturday evening when the wave dragged them under the water, throwing them against rocks. One witness said he had never seen a wave as "big" or "powerful"
Guernsey's harbourmaster said a report had been requested from Condor Ferries who had "vessels in the vicinity".
The company said it was treating the matter "extremely seriously".
Police investigating car crash
BBC Radio Jersey
A 29-year-old woman is in a stable condition in Jersey's hospital after a car crash yesterday.
A 62-year-old women had to be cut free from a car, along with a 23-year-old man after the incident, which involved two cars in St Peter. They were both treated in hospital but have been discharged.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Tamba fire knocks parish out of Battle
Jersey Evening Post
St Mary has pulled out of this year’s Battle of Flowers after suffering a run of bad luck.
St Sampson's fire 'now under control'
BBC Radio Guernsey
Firefighters in Guernsey are dealing with a fire at a property in Les Hougues Magues Road in St Sampson's.
Duty Officer Andy Mauger confirmed nobody was in the property when they arrived, shortly after they were called out at about 12:55.
The fire was believed to have started in a garage attached to the property.
Mr Mauger said his crew "very quickly" had the blaze under control, and they were yet to ascertain the cause of the blaze.
BreakingFire breaks out in St Sampson's
BBC Radio Guernsey
Firefighters are dealing with what's described as a "structure fire" in Les Hougues Magues Road in St Sampson's.
Three fire appliances are at the scene.
Police and civil protection volunteers are controlling traffic in the area and the road is currently blocked.
Jersey lawyer injured in jet ski incident
BBC Radio Jersey
A Jersey lawyer has been seriously injured after a jet-ski and speed boat crashed in St Brelade's Bay.
Giles Corbin was the passenger on the jet ski and has badly injured his leg. He's now in Southampton hospital awaiting an operation.
The 45-year-old, who's a partner at law firm Mourant Ozannes, has thanked all his family and friends for their support and good wishes.
The police arrested the driver of the boat, a 36-year-old man, on suspicion of driving recklessly. He is on police bail while an investigation is under way.
Reds find out British & Irish Cup opponents
James Law
BBC Sport Online
Jersey Reds will face Welsh side Dragons, London Scottish and Yorkshire Carnegie in the pool stages of the British and Irish Cup.
Harvey Biljon's side reached the final of the competition last season, where they were agonisingly beaten by Munster A.
They will play their first game in the cup at home to Yorkshire Carnegie on 13 October, and they must win their pool to guarantee progress to the knockout stages.
Pools wave: Harbourmaster waiting for report
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey's harbourmaster said he's waiting for a report from Condor Ferries before deciding if action needs to be taken to protect swimmers at La Vallette Bathing Pools.
It comes after a powerful wave, thought to have been caused by Condor's fast ferry, the Liberation, injured several teenagers on Saturday evening, with five taken to hospital.
The ferry company said it is taking reports of the incident extremely seriously and it hopes to have a preliminary outcome of the investigation by this afternoon.
Minimum wage rise 'doesn't go far enough' - Reform Jersey
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
Reform Jersey, a coalition of island politicians, has criticised a government plan to increase the minimum wage.
A report looking at the economic impact of the rise suggested the target of increasing the minimum wage by 45% by 2026 was too slow. As a result, Chief Minister Ian Gorst suggested that target should be achieved by 2020.
However, Deputy Sam Mezec said the island's government should make the same commitment as the UK, and seek to increase it by 60% to £8.40 an hour.
Clayton to build on Wimbledon debut
James Law
BBC Sport Online
Scott Clayton says the experience of his first appearance at Wimbledon should help him compete at a higher level on a more regular basis.
He and partner Jonny O'Mara were beaten 3-6 4-6 4-6 in round two of the men's doubles on Saturday by top seeds Henri Kontinen and John Peers.
"Financially it was quite a good pay day, which will help me play more tournaments," Clayton told BBC Radio Jersey.
"In the short term my ranking's gone up by about 60 places, I think, which is obviously going to help getting into bigger tournaments more frequently.
Jersey jet ski incident: What do we know?
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
A jet ski passenger involved in a crash with a speedboat on Sunday in St Brelade's Bay is being treated in hospital in Southampton.
Here's what we know so far:
New bid to split Bailiff's dual role
Jersey Evening Post
The Bailiff could be removed as President of the States following the 2018 election, if a proposition is backed by members.
Anthony McMahon care: Concerns dismissed by Health Committee head
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey's Health and Social Care Committee has said it has not, and never would, put a block on a patient file to deny them care.
It comes after the parents of Anthony McMahon, a Guernsey boy who had life-altering leg surgery in America, claimed the island's healthcare services prevented a surgeon there from seeing X-rays.
The committee's chief secretary, Mark De Garis, said he understood concerns were addressed and there were no issues with sending X-rays electronically.
BreakingJet ski passenger suffers serious leg injuries
BBC Radio Jersey
A 45-year-old man is being treated in hospital in Southampton after suffering serious leg injuries in a crash with a speedboat in Jersey's St Brelade's Bay.
The jet ski passenger was on board with a driver who suffered minor injuries.
Jersey Police said they arrested the driver of the boat on suspicion of driving recklessly.
They added that he was released on bail while they investigated.
'Ambitious' metal firm moves to island
Guernsey Press
A company seeking to exploit vanadium resources in Kazakhstan has migrated from the British Virgin Islands to Guernsey.
Pools wave: Calls to protect swimmers
BBC Radio Guernsey
More could be done to protect swimmers at Guernsey's La Vallette Bathing Pools, according to a number of Guernsey parents.
It comes after a powerful wave, thought to have been caused by Condor's fast ferry, the Liberation, injured several teenagers on Saturday evening, with five taken to hospital.
The ferry company has launched an investigation.
Driver crashed Jeep after drinking eight cans of lager
Jersey Evening Post
A drink-driver who crashed his friend’s Jeep head on into a taxi after losing control on a hairpin bend has been banned from the road for 30 months.
Deadline for views on minimum wage
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
Today is the last opportunity people in Guernsey have to give their views on the future minimum wage.
The results of a survey would help the Employment and Social Security Committee decide the future rate, officials said.
Adults in Guernsey currently receive a minimum of £7.20 an hour. The committee had previously proposed a 30p rise in the adult rate, bringing it to £7.50 an hour, in line with the current UK rate.
Younger islanders could also earn 50p more an hour, with a potential jump to £7.00.
Any changes will come into effect in 2018.
Asian hornet warning from beekeepers
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey's bee population could be wiped out if Asian hornets arrive in Guernsey and aren't destroyed.
The warning comes from local beekeepers Mike and Ruth Collins following the discovery of a hornet's nest in Jersey last week.
The black insects are twice as big as a honey bee, which they eat after entering the smaller insects' nests.
A second nest of hornets was found in Jersey earlier this month.
Care concerns highlighted by McMahon family
BBC Radio Guernsey
The parents of a Guernsey boy who had life-altering surgery in America have claimed the island's healthcare services are preventing a surgeon there from seeing X-rays.
Anthony McMahon underwent surgery to lengthen his left leg by 8cm in August 2016.
The family said it was vital the surgeon who operated on Anthony received the X-rays so the correct treatment could decided upon.
In a written response, Health and Social Care stated categorically it had not, and never would, put a block on anyone's file, and there were no issues with sending X-rays electronically.
Need for children's commissioner welcomed by former deputy
BBC Radio Jersey
A former Jersey politician who failed to persuade the States of Jersey to set up a Children's Commission eight years ago has welcomed the findings of the Independent Jersey Care Inquiry.
Appointing an independent commissioner was one of the key recommendations in the inquiry's report.
The island's chief minister said the process of appointing someone to the role had begun.
However, Paul Le Claire, who was a member of the States from 1999 to 2011, said it was disappointing that £23m had to be spent on the public inquiry before the need for this role was recognised.
The inquiry, launched in 2014, heard 553 offences took place between 1947 and 2004, with more than half said to have occurred at Haut de la Garenne (pictured).
Final attempt to avoid teacher strike action
BBC Radio Guernsey
Representatives from Guernsey's Education Committee and the NASUWT teachers' union are due to meet with the island's deputy industrial disputes officer today in a final attempt to avoid strike action at Les Beaucamps School.
Members of the union branch are due to walk out tomorrow following concerns about "management practices" at the school.
The committee's vice-president, Carl Meerveld, said parents should not be concerned.
St Helier trees to be mapped
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey group Trees for Life is conducting a survey, believed to be the first of its kind, to map trees inside St Helier's ring road in an effort to protect them in the years to come
The charity restores woodland areas and teaches islanders about their environmental importance.
In the first town tree survey, members were recording the different species of trees, where they were and how many, the group said.
Ferry investigation after wave hits swimmers
BBC Radio Guernsey
Condor Ferries has launched an investigation after a powerful wave hit Guernsey's La Vallette bathing pools at the weekend.
Five teenagers were taken to hospital and others treated on the spot for cuts, abrasions and shock.
The wave caused by the wake of the ferry is well known by regular users of the bathing pools, but, according to witnesses, this one was exceptional.
In a statement, Condor said it was taking the reports of the incident "extremely seriously" and it hoped to have a preliminary outcome of the investigation by Monday afternoon.