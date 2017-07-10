You've been having your say on Facebook over the weekend and today, and it would be fair to say that opinion is divided on just how much of a "freak" incident this was:

Steve: This should not happen I hope everyone involved is ok. Condor should be aware of this and take appropriate action to minimise wake when passing these areas.

Lucie: We have always been aware of this and try to warn people when the tide is high and condor goes past.

Angela: My husband has been worried about Condor waves for some time. He witnessed a similar incident of a child being washed off the wall.

Dan: Nothing has changed - this sometimes happens after a ferry goes past (not just the wave piercers) and has done for years.

Andrew: Shocking. Boat causes waves. And doubly shocking, people blame Condor. Boats cause waves. They have done for many years.