Jersey's Attorney General Robert MacRae QC has said the recent recovery of £4m from a fraudster who used a Jersey trust, shows the island is committed to fighting financial crime.

However, critics of the island's offshore industry believe the secrecy offered in places like Jersey facilitates the laundering of money from criminal activity.

The millions recovered from Adeel Mirza, 47, will be split equally between Jersey and the UK Home Office.

The financial advisor was sentenced to six years for fraud.

Prosecutors arranged the sale of nine of Mirza's UK houses, which were all registered to a trust in Jersey.