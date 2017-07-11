Jet ski passenger suffers 'catastrophic injury'
By Rob Byrne
Jersey trusts 'no place' to hide proceeds of crime
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
Jersey's Attorney General Robert MacRae QC has said the recent recovery of £4m from a fraudster who used a Jersey trust, shows the island is committed to fighting financial crime.
However, critics of the island's offshore industry believe the secrecy offered in places like Jersey facilitates the laundering of money from criminal activity.
The millions recovered from Adeel Mirza, 47, will be split equally between Jersey and the UK Home Office.
The financial advisor was sentenced to six years for fraud.
Prosecutors arranged the sale of nine of Mirza's UK houses, which were all registered to a trust in Jersey.
Four thousand pounds for 444 miles
BBC Radio Guernsey
That's how far Guernsey duo George Smitheram and Edward Allen kayaked in the Yukon, Canada's most northwest territory.
The pair took 58 hours to complete the Yukon River Quest, finishing 49th overall.
The £4,000 they raised is being donated to Guernsey Alzheimers Association.
More than 1,000 drivers subject to drink drive checks
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey Police have checked more than 1,000 drivers so far in their summer drink drive campaign.
Five people have been arrested for drink driving in Jersey since the 1st of July.
Two of the drivers arrested were as a result of calls to the police by the public.
The campaign runs until this Friday, however the police say they'll continue to check for drink driving throughout the year.
'Catastrophic' injury in jet ski crash
Care Inquiry 'adds weight' to calls for Bailiff role change
BBC Radio Jersey
A political commentator has said the recent findings of the Jersey Care Inquiry has given extra weight to the argument for changing the dual role of the Bailiff.
The position involves being both the island's senior judge and civic head of the Island while at the same time acting as presiding officer of the island's parliament, similar to the speaker of the house at Westminster.
In 2000, John Henwood was a member of the panel which reviewed the system of government for the Clothier Review.
He said there must be changes if Jersey's ever to escape the perception that it's a closed and secretive society where abuses are swept under the carpet.
Although political reform wasn't part of the remit of the recently published care inquiry, Mr Henwood said it reinforced the call for change at the top of government.
Chalmers to compete at World Championships
James Law
BBC Sport Online
Guernsey sprinter Cameron Chalmers has been picked as part of Great Britain's 4x400m relay squad for the World Championships in London next month.
The 20-year-old came third at the British trials to boost his hopes, and is competing at the European Under-23 Championships this week.
Chalmers told BBC Sport earlier this month that he turned down the chance to run at the Anniversary Games so he could rest ahead of his busy schedule.
Mystery surrounds two underground chambers
Jersey Evening Post
Mystery surrounds two underground chambers which were revealed after a sinkhole appeared in St Mary.
Vance supports Guernsey FC cup pull-outs
James Law
BBC Sport Online
Guernsey FC manager Tony Vance says the club's decision to pull out of the FA Cup and FA Trophy this season is "not a major issue".
The Green Lions first played in the competitions in 2013, and in August became the first team outside the United Kingdom to host an FA Cup tie.
"It was a decision we haven't taken lightly," Vance told BBC Radio Guernsey. "I think it's probably the right thing, certainly for this year - I'm sure we'll look at it again next year."
Could this Guernsey man be the next Doctor Who?
BBC Radio Guernsey
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
Jerseyman Giles Corbin has suffered a "catastrophic, life-changing injury", according to his mother.
Mr Corbin, 45, was a jet ski passenger involved in a collision with a speedboat in St Brelade's Bay on Sunday afternoon.
Felicity Corbin-Wheeler is with her son in hospital in Southampton, where he received surgery yesterday.
She said it was going to be a "huge struggle" for her son to walk again.
Mr Corbin will undergo another twelve hour operation on Thursday or Friday in an attempt to reconstruct muscles and ligaments around his knee, which was badly cut.
The driver of the boat involved in the collision, a 36-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of driving recklessly, and later bailed.
Care Inquiry: Complaint lodged against former Minister
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey's former police chief says he has written to the chief minister asking to make a formal criminal complaint over his suspension from office.
Graham Power told the campaign group Voice for Children of his plans following last week's publication of a care inquiry report, which detailed decades of slavery, bullying and abuse in the care system in Jersey.
The report concluded the former Home Affairs Minister Andrew Lewis, who suspended Mr Power, cannot be prosecuted for allegedly lying to the Care Inquiry and the States of Jersey about what happened.
Beekeeping group issues hornet advice
BBC Radio Guernsey
The Guernsey Beekeeping Association has advised its members to increase vigilance and monitoring of hives, following sightings of the non-native, honey bee-killing Asian hornet.
Photographs taken by a Sark resident this weekend indicate a possible sighting of the invasive species on the island, with the last formal Bailiwick identification coming in Alderney on 12 June 2017. The species has been spotted in the UK, and in Jersey last year.
Sightings are most likely around bee hives.
Anyone spotting what they believe to be an Asian hornet is being recommended to watch it long enough to determine the direction of travel as this may be helpful in finding a nest site.
They should then consult the National Bee Unit's website and contact the States of Guernsey's Agriculture, Countryside and Land Management Services.
Legal status of strikes 'unclear'
BBC Radio Guernsey
A Guernsey lawyer has called for more clarity over the legal status of strikes in Guernsey.
It comes after two days of industrial action, planned by teachers at Les Beaucamps School, was called off.
NASUWT members were due to walk out because of concerns over "management practices" at the school, but are understood to have made progress in talks with the island's education committee yesterday.
Elaine Gray, a partner at Carey Olsen, said there was no legal right to strike under Guernsey law, meaning employees could risk breaching their contracts. However, she said those risks are mitigated by international human rights obligations which would be considered by a Guernsey court.
Warning after invasive moth species is found in Jersey
Jersey Evening Post
A species of invasive moth which can decimate oak trees and poses a health risk to people and animals has been found in Rozel.
£4m to be split between Jersey and UK after fraudster 'brought to justice'
Rob England
BBC News Online
The Law Officers' Department has confirmed Jersey will split £4m recovered after a joint prosecution of a fraudulent financial adviser.
Adeel Mizra, 47, was convicted of nine counts of fraud in 2013, jailed for six years and ordered to pay back more than £4m to the UK and Jersey.
The CPS reported the fraudster was forced to sell off his "property empire" to pay the penalty, or face further time in prison.
The Attorney Generals for both parties signed an agreement yesterday to split the money between the joint prosecution 50/50.
The Attorney General for Jersey, Robert MacRae QC, said: “This case of close collaboration with the UK authorities once again demonstrates Jersey’s commitment to fighting serious financial crime. In particular it shows that Jersey trusts are no place to hide the proceeds of crime.”
L’Ancresse plans ‘unduly alarmist’
Guernsey Press
Warnings by Environment & Infrastructure that repair work will not save a stretch of the L’Ancresse anti-tank wall are ‘unduly alarmist and a gross exaggeration’, according to Festung Guernsey.
‘Closure’ for family of Islander killed in New Zealand
Jersey Evening Post
The family of an Islander who was killed in a road crash in New Zealand last year have spoken of finally getting ‘some sort of closure’ after a criminal investigation into his death was concluded.
Guernsey FC: no cup competition next season
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey FC have withdrawn from all cup matches next season in order to focus on the Ryman league.
The Green Lions struggled in their previous league campaign, finishing a place, and seven points off relegation last season.
It's the first time the Green Lions won't be competing for the FA trophy or FA Cup since 2012-13.
Wind warning issued for the islands
Sailing tour heads to Jersey
Look again at role of Bailiff - government review member
BBC Radio Jersey
A political commentator claims Jersey must re-examine the dual role of the Bailiff, for the sake of its international reputation.
John Henwood is a member of the panel which reviewed government for the Clothier Review. He says there must be changes if Jersey's ever to escape the perception that it's a closed and secretive society where abuses are swept under the carpet.
He said comments in the recent care inquiry report about the so-called "Jersey way" suggest that having the Island's top judge also leading the states sends the wrong message.
Telco labels customer grumble 'fake news'
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
Sure has denied suggestions that mobile phone networks in the islands are unable to cope.
It comes after problems at the weekend prompted former Commerce and Employment Minister, Kevin Stewart, to say it was a serious issue.
He's called on telecom company Sure to be transparent about the problem - suggesting it lasted two-and-a- half days before it was picked up.
But Justin Bellinger, a director at Sure, said the fault was fixed within four hours on Sunday evening.
Tuesday weather: rain on the way
BBC Weather
Rain is likely for much of the day across the islands, bringing a cooler feel to the weather.
The heaviest rain is likely from early afternoon.
Possible Asian Hornet sighting in Sark
The Honey-bee-killing Asian Hornet may have been spotted in Sark.
Photographs taken by a Sark resident this weekend indicate the sighting was indeed a non-native Asian Hornet.
Guernsey's Agriculture, Countryside and Land Management Services is asking the public to be watchful for the insect.
The last formal identification of one was in Alderney on 12 June 2017 and two Asian Hornet nests were destroyed there after a positive identification in July last year.
Watson back in doubles action this afternoon
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
Guernsey's Heather Watson will be playing mixed doubles today for a spot in the last eight at Wimbledon.
She'll be facing fourth seeds Sania Mirza and Ivan Dodig with her doubles partner Henri Kontinen.
Watson will be on court at 17:30.
Wave investigation continuing - Condor
BBC Radio Guernsey
Condor Ferries said its investigation into how five teenagers were injured in Guernsey was continuing under "complex circumstances".
The young people were thrown out of bathing pools and onto rocks by a freak wave.
The ferry company said the work required was very detailed and comprehensive including analysis of on-board data systems and charts.
Once the report is finished it will be sent to the Guernsey Harbourmaster.
Call for information after jet ski accident
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey Police want to hear from anyone who saw what happened when a jet ski and speed boat collided in St Brelade's Bay on Sunday.
Jersey lawyer Giles Corbin, who was a passenger on the jet ski, was seriously injured in the accident.
Mr Corbin, 45, a partner at law firm Mourant Ozannes, had an operation on his leg in hospital in Southampton last night.
A 36-year-old man, the driver of the boat, was arrested on suspicion of driving recklessly. He's on police bail.
The Jersey Police and Ports of Jersey are jointly investigating the accident and anyone with information should contact either organisation.
Mobile fault criticised by former Minister
BBC Radio Guernsey
A glitch which saw a number of mobile phone users in Guernsey unable to receive calls over the weekend has angered the former minister for Commerce and Employment.
Sure has said the fault was with JT's exchange. To minimise disruption, Sure redirected calls, but at this point there was a technical problem with the re-routing system, although this has now been fixed.
Kevin Stewart says the issue raises questions over investment in infrastructure.
Future strike action not ruled out
BBC Radio Guernsey
A future strike in Guernsey hasn't been ruled out by the NASUWT teaching union, despite it calling off two days of action at Les Beaucamps school that was expected to start today.
It is understood talks held yesterday afternoon between school staff and the Education Committee did make progress, with both sides hoping to build on that in the coming weeks.
The NASUWT said the dispute centred around "management practices" at Les Beaucamps, with the majority of its members in favour of striking.
BBC Local Live across the Channel Islands
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
Good morning and welcome to Local Live in the Channel Islands on Tuesday.
We've got all the latest news, sport, travel and weather for Jersey and Guernsey.
If you'd like to get in touch, please send us an email.