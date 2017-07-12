New Jersey cricket captain Charles Perchard says it is "a great honour" to have been given the role.

The 24-year-old seam bowler, known as Chuggy, replaces Peter Gough as skipper and will lead the side in World Cricket League Division Five in South Africa later this year.

Ian Jacobs/ICC

"I've been working very hard over the past seven or eight years of my career, and to receive this title is a great honour," Perchard told BBC Radio Jersey.

"We've had a couple of informal discussions after a few beers, on various occasions, and I knew my name was in the hat. To have got the confirmation was great."