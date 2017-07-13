Hospital overtime costs £5k a day

Summary

  1. Hospital staff overtime costs in Jersey in a year reach £2m - or £5k a day
  2. Jersey court trials delayed by months because of staff and space shortages
  3. More opposition to electricity cable from France to Britain via Alderney
  4. Sugar tax and some free schools meals considered in Jersey food strategy
  5. No-one attends session for parents at school over school changes
  6. Updates on Thursday 13 July

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Subsidies 'could increase fruit and veg consumption'

BBC Radio Jersey

Fruit and vegetables
States of Jersey

"Targeted subsidies" could be one way of getting lower income islanders in Jersey to eat more fruit and vegetables, according to a new plan released today.

Jersey Health Department's food and nutrition strategy said research showed cost was a barrier for low-income groups.

The States of Jersey’s annual social survey also showed a "large proportion" of islanders found it difficult to find affordable fruit and vegetables.

Post box moved during development works

BBC Radio Guernsey

A pillar box at Havelet has been closed and moved whilst works are completed on the new Havelet Waters development.

Guernsey Post said it was being temporarily relocated just a few metres up the road until the works were completed.

The box was to reopen for use on Friday and would be returned to its original position when the development was completed next year, it added.

Customs change to track smugglers

BBC Radio Jersey

St Helier harbour
BBC

Ferry companies and airlines operating in Jersey will have to give customs officials details of their passengers before they arrive in Jersey.

The measure is to track suspected smugglers travelling in or out of the island.

At the moment, companies report the information once they have arrived or as they are leaving.

Under the plans from Home Affairs Minister Kristina Moore, they would also send the information online before arrival or departure.

Chalmers eases through European U23 heat

James Law

BBC Sport Online

Guernsey sprinter Cameron Chalmers finished second this morning in his 400m heat at the European Under-23 Championships to go through to the semi-finals in Poland.

The 20-year-old, who is part of the Great Britain team for next month's World Championships, ran within himself to record a time of 47.25 seconds - well outside his personal best.

Cameron Chalmers
Getty Images

The top three from each heat qualified to the next round, which Chalmers will run in tomorrow afternoon.

Free school meals a possibility - report

BBC Radio Jersey

Some children could be offered free schools meals under measures to tackle growing rates of diet-related disease in Jersey.

The measures are outlined in a new Food and Nutrition Strategy from Jersey's Health Department.

There could also be taxes on fatty and sugary foods.

Food and Nutrition Strategy for Jersey 2017 – 2022
States of Jersey
Food and Nutrition Strategy for Jersey 2017 – 2022
'I don't want to get into a dispute on-air'

BBC Radio Guernsey

Deputy Peter Ferbrache
BBC

But that's exactly what happened when the politician charged with promoting Guernsey's economic development clashed with his predecessor at Commerce and Employment.

After being accused of not keeping his promises, Kevin Stewart rang into BBC Radio Guernsey's JKT show to criticise Deputy Peter Ferbrache for not carrying forward his policy agenda, in a number of areas including digital, finance and fisheries.

Listen here to the lively exchange.

FAB power link developer completes survey for alternative route

Rob Byrne

BBC News Online

FAB Link route map
BBC

The company behind the FAB Link - a £500m electricity cable planned to connect France and Britain via Alderney - has said it's completed surveying an alternative "offshore" route.

There have been concerns the project may now bypass Alderney because of a delay in getting planning approval, tied to a States decision on a future land plan.

Many islanders have also questioned what benefits the project will bring, along with concerns about disturbing a sensitive area on Longis Common.

In order to ensure that we can proceed with our development timetable, we have also completed surveying an offshore route outside the island's territorial waters, using the survey vessel Bibby Tethra."

Chris JennerFAB Project development manager
UV warning from Jersey Met

View more on twitter
Speed limits under review, but major changes unlikely

Guernsey Press

A wide-ranging review of speed limits is being carried out in a bid to improve road safety.

Parent no-show at education meeting

BBC Radio Guernsey

St Sampsons High School
BBC

No-one attended a States of Guernsey session for parents of St Sampson's High School students yesterday to explain changes to the secondary school system.

Another session at the College of Further Education drew just one person.

It means that so far, only 43 people have attended three presentations on the planned changes.

Report author 'pleased' medical cannabis use could be legalised

Rob England

BBC News Online

Cannabis plant
Getty Images

The author of a report leading to the decision by the States of Jersey and Guernsey to consider reclassifying some cannabis-based medical products has said he is "very pleased" his evidence was being considered, and wished the UK would follow suit.

In May the States of Jersey and Guernsey jointly agreed to consider reviewing current laws around medical cannabis.

Professor Mike Barnes, whose report was used by the States as part of the decision to review the relevant laws, said his findings had previously been dismissed by the UK government.

Cannabis plant

Islands cannabis use could be legalised

Jersey and Guernsey governments are considering reclassifying some cannabis-based products

Read more
Jersey-born Pitman close to joining Pompey

James Law

BBC Sport Online

League One club Portsmouth are close to completing the signing of Jersey-born striker Brett Pitman from Ipswich Town, BBC Radio Solent reports.

The 29-year-old scored four goals for Mick McCarthy's side in the Championship last term.

Brett Pitman
Rex Features

Pitman enjoyed two fruitful spells playing for Bournemouth either side of a three-year stint with Bristol City.

MP questions progress on Crown Dependencies' registers

Rob Byrne

BBC News Online

Guernsey States Chamber
BBC

A UK Labour MP has questioned the progress being made by Jersey, Guernsey, and the Isle of Man in introducing business ownership registers.

The BBC revealed that Guernsey missed the 1 July 2017 deadline to have its beneficial ownership register operational, along with other overseas territories.

Catherine West, MP for Hornsey and Wood Green in London, asked which Crown Dependencies now have fully-functional registers.

In response, Parliamentary Under-Secretary Chris Skidmore said their construction and systems were completed, however Guernsey and Alderney’s legislation would not be considered by the Privy Council until later this month.

Campaigners have called for publicly accessible registers in the dependencies, similar to the UK's, to demonstrate they do not facilitate crime and money laundering.

The islands have instead committed to introducing private registers detailing ultimate business owners, only accessible to regulators and law enforcement.

BabyHub firm repays start-up fund loan

Jersey Evening Post

An award-winning business has repaid its loan to the Jersey Innovation Fund and thanked Islanders for ‘helping to fund creative business’.

Hospital overtime costs blamed on old building

BBC Radio Jersey

Jersey Hospital exterior
BBC

The bulk of Jersey hospital's £2m overtime bill has been blamed on the poor state of the building.

A large proportion of the cost is for cleaners and maintenance staff, who have to work extra hours to make sure wards are safe from infection, officers said.

The Facilities Management Department alone built up more than 80,000 hours in overtime for 2016.

Its director, Nick Cunningham, said the extra spend was inevitable until a modern new hospital could be built.

Fundamentally, it is past its sell-by date, and that's why we need a new hospital."

Nick CunninghamDirector for facilities management, States of Jersey Health Department
Former internees arrive in Germany

Annie Knowlson

Reporting for BBC Radio Jersey in Germany

A group of former Jersey internees and their families have returned to the German town where they were imprisoned during the Second World War.

Whole families were deported by the Germans to be held in the castle at Bad Wurzach until the end of the conflict.

Since then, there has been a spirit of friendship between the town and Jersey, largely fostered by the late Michael Ginns.

Its thought this visit could be the last for many of those on the trip.

Former internees arrive at airport
BBC
Education changes explained in household leaflet

BBC Radio Guernsey

Pamphlets setting out future changes to Guernsey's education system are now being delivered to every household in the island.

The eight-page A5 colour document provides an overview of the planned changes to secondary and post-16 teaching.

It sets out the key "benefits" of a new model for the island's system and explains why the changes are being made in the suggested timescale.

Sugar tax considered as part of food strategy

BBC Radio Jersey

Taxes on sugary and fatty foods could tackle the growing rate of diet related diseases in Jersey.

The measures are outlined in a new food and nutrition strategy from Jersey's Health Department.

Some children could also be offered free school meals under the strategy. There could also be targeted fruit and vegetable subsidies for people on lower incomes.

Two years ago, people in Jersey with a healthy weight were in the minority for the first time.

Officials have argued that, if the rate continues, it will cost the island £57m each year to treat diet-related illness by 2025.

Fruit and vegetables
States of Jersey
Cricket: Guernsey beat Denmark after tense finish

James Law

BBC Sport Online

Guernsey edged past Denmark with just three balls to spare to win their Twenty20 match at the KGV playing fields.

The Sarnians bowled out their visitors for 186 runs, a target they reached with two wickets left.

Guernsey
Martin Gray

The two teams meet again this afternoon, with the game starting at midday.

Fort Road pines could go

Guernsey Press

Pine trees that have lined Fort Road for decades could soon be removed. Agriculture, Countryside & Land Management Services confirmed it was looking into the future of the trees.

Moth concern over oak trees

BBC Radio Jersey

Oak moth
BBC

There are concerns that a destructive alien species of moth is a danger to Jersey's oak trees.

The oak processionary moth is being blamed for destroying oak forests across Europe.

Its caterpillar larvae can also cause a reaction if touched.

What we're asking for is that people do keep an eye out for them. Their nests are very obvious in oak trees, they are a big football-shaped nest."

Tim LiddiardSenior natural environment officer
Weather: Dry throughout today

BBC Weather

It will be dry and bright by late morning.

Spells of sunshine continuing through the day, but some may see an isolated shower during the afternoon too. However, for most it will remain dry throughout.

Jersey:

Jersey forecast
BBC

Guernsey:

Guernsey forecast
BBC
FAB Link: Politician says remains would be 'carefully watched'

BBC Radio Guernsey

Opponents to the FAB link project, which could run through Alderney, are being told archaeological remains would be protected during any work.

The assurances over the impact of the £500m electricity cable linking France, Alderney and Britain come from island politician Louis Jean.

He said any work would be done "carefully" and the recent discovery of Roman remains was some distance from the trench site.

Louis Jean
BBC

We have had assurances that any trenching, if it ever takes place there, would be very carefully overseen and very carefully watched."

Louis JeanAlderney representative in Guernsey States
Education member still opposes La Mare sports hall

BBC Radio Guernsey

Deputy David De Lisle
BBC

A plan to include an enlarged sports hall in the rebuild of La Mare De Carteret School is being opposed by a member of Guernsey's Education Sport and Culture Committee.

Deputy David De Lisle is against the £5.5m plans, which plan to offer an enlarged sports hall facility for use in the wider community.

Deputy De Lisle said he'd had "success" in lobbying for stripped back facilities at the school but was unable to convince his Education colleagues that a larger sports facility wasn't needed.

Drugs baron Warren loses latest appeal bid

Jersey Evening Post

Drugs baron Curtis Warren has had his latest attempt to contest his conviction for trying to smuggle £1 million of cannabis into the island refused.

Alderney power cable link fears continue following discovery of remains

BBC Radio Guernsey

A skull found near Longis Common
Guernsey Museum

Fresh opposition has emerged against the FAB [France – Alderney – Britain] link electricity cable after the discovery of Roman remains near Longis Common in Alderney.

The remains include this skull found last month.

The controversial cable link won't go ahead until a consultation of the island's land use plan finishes in September.

Concerns have previously been raised about the impact the cable link could have at Longis - an area previously used as a graveyard for forced labourers by occupying German forces.

Alderney home owner Matthew Diebel claimed putting a cable across the common would jeopardise an area of "considerable importance", both environmentally and historically.

Previously, Alderney Renewable Energy said it had undertaken a non-intrusive geophysical survey to "detect any areas of unknown archaeology".

The developer has been contacted to respond to the latest concerns.

'Have waste liquid charge consultation' - Scrutiny Panel

BBC Radio Jersey

A new charge on commercial liquid waste in Jersey could be postponed following concerns from businesses that use a lot of water.

The proposed charge would mean all companies would have to pay for the disposal of their waste liquids.

It's one concern raised by the Environment Scrutiny Panel, which wants a public consultation on the plans, with roadshows to give people more information.

The panel has also asked for the Department for Infrastructure to come back with a more detailed analysis on how different premises would be affected by the charge and more transparency on how it would be applied.

The department has already agreed to delay its full introduction until 2019.

Hotels and other businesses which use a lot of water said they were worried that they would be hit hardest, and a proposed 50% reduction in bills in the first year would not ease the burden on them.

Six thousand expected ashore from cruise ships

Rob Byrne

BBC News Online

Cruise ships in the Little Russel
BBC

Two cruise ships are visiting Guernsey today.

The Caribbean Princess and the Queen Elizabeth carry just short of 9,000 staff and passengers, with about 6,000 expected to come ashore in St Peter Port.

To accommodate them, the Albert Pier and red light arm area will be closed for parking until 18:00 to facilitate coach excursion operations, walking and cycling tours. The States said the tours were "sold to capacity".

Guernsey is the first port of call for the Carribean Princess, which is on a 13-night trip around the British Isles.

The Queen Elizabeth is on a 14-night cruise, which started in Liverpool and finishes in Southampton.

Wimbledon: Watson through to quarters

Rob Byrne

BBC News Online

Guernsey's Heather Watson and partner Henri Kontinen continued their defence of the Wimbledon mixed doubles title with a comfortable last-16 victory.

The reigning champions won 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 against fourth seeds Ivan Dodig and Sania Mirza.

They will now play 10th seeds Rohan Bopanna and Gabriela Dabrowski in the last eight.

If you missed it last night, there was a moment of magic from Heather's partner.

Watson's mum can't believe it!
Mental health workplace issues highlighted

BBC Radio Guernsey

New figures suggest 44% of people in Guernsey struggle with mental health problems in the workplace.

It compares with just 31% the UK.

The findings come from joint research for the Chartered Institute of Personnel Development and Guernsey Mind.

Trial delays revealed in Jersey

Naomi Dunning

BBC Radio Jersey, Reporter

Jersey's Royal Court
BBC

Delays of up to five months in hearing criminal trials in Jersey is being blamed on staff shortages and a lack of space at the island's Royal Court.

This five-month wait applies to five-day jury trials for more serious cases. and up to a three-month wait for lesser matters heard by jurats.

Answering a Freedom of Information request from the BBC, the Bailiff's Chambers said a number of factors could affect the time it took between a not guilty plea and a trial date, including the complexity of the case and the availability of witnesses.

But lack of appropriate space in the Royal Court and staff shortages in the Viscount's Department also means only one trial could be heard at a time, staff said.

Hospital overtime costs £5k a day

BBC Radio Jersey

Jersey General Hospital entrance
BBC

Almost £2m was spent on staff overtime at Jersey's General Hospital last year.

Figures revealed in a Freedom of Information request by the BBC show two-thirds of the 120,000 overtime hours claimed in 2016 were from staff who looked after the building and services within it.

It works out at £5,000 a day.

Jersey's Health Department said it was because of a lack of staff and trouble recruiting. It added it was assessing shift patterns and trying to employ more staff.

BBC Local Live across the Channel Islands

Rob Byrne

BBC News Online

Good morning!

Welcome to Local Live in the Channel Islands.

We've got all the latest news, travel and weather for Jersey and Guernsey.

If you'd like to get in touch, please send us an email.

