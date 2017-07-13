Hospital overtime costs £5k a day
Summary
- Hospital staff overtime costs in Jersey in a year reach £2m - or £5k a day
- Jersey court trials delayed by months because of staff and space shortages
- More opposition to electricity cable from France to Britain via Alderney
- Sugar tax and some free schools meals considered in Jersey food strategy
- No-one attends session for parents at school over school changes
- Updates on Thursday 13 July
Subsidies 'could increase fruit and veg consumption'
BBC Radio Jersey
"Targeted subsidies" could be one way of getting lower income islanders in Jersey to eat more fruit and vegetables, according to a new plan released today.
Jersey Health Department's food and nutrition strategy said research showed cost was a barrier for low-income groups.
The States of Jersey’s annual social survey also showed a "large proportion" of islanders found it difficult to find affordable fruit and vegetables.
Post box moved during development works
BBC Radio Guernsey
A pillar box at Havelet has been closed and moved whilst works are completed on the new Havelet Waters development.
Guernsey Post said it was being temporarily relocated just a few metres up the road until the works were completed.
The box was to reopen for use on Friday and would be returned to its original position when the development was completed next year, it added.
Customs change to track smugglers
BBC Radio Jersey
Ferry companies and airlines operating in Jersey will have to give customs officials details of their passengers before they arrive in Jersey.
The measure is to track suspected smugglers travelling in or out of the island.
At the moment, companies report the information once they have arrived or as they are leaving.
Under the plans from Home Affairs Minister Kristina Moore, they would also send the information online before arrival or departure.
Clinton Pringle crash: Road report publication must wait
Jersey Evening Post
A report which criticises the design of a road where a three-year-old boy was run over and killed last year will not be released until all court proceedings have concluded.
Chalmers eases through European U23 heat
James Law
BBC Sport Online
Guernsey sprinter Cameron Chalmers finished second this morning in his 400m heat at the European Under-23 Championships to go through to the semi-finals in Poland.
The 20-year-old, who is part of the Great Britain team for next month's World Championships, ran within himself to record a time of 47.25 seconds - well outside his personal best.
The top three from each heat qualified to the next round, which Chalmers will run in tomorrow afternoon.
Free school meals a possibility - report
BBC Radio Jersey
Some children could be offered free schools meals under measures to tackle growing rates of diet-related disease in Jersey.
The measures are outlined in a new Food and Nutrition Strategy from Jersey's Health Department.
There could also be taxes on fatty and sugary foods.
'I don't want to get into a dispute on-air'
BBC Radio Guernsey
But that's exactly what happened when the politician charged with promoting Guernsey's economic development clashed with his predecessor at Commerce and Employment.
After being accused of not keeping his promises, Kevin Stewart rang into BBC Radio Guernsey's JKT show to criticise Deputy Peter Ferbrache for not carrying forward his policy agenda, in a number of areas including digital, finance and fisheries.
Listen here to the lively exchange.
FAB power link developer completes survey for alternative route
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
The company behind the FAB Link - a £500m electricity cable planned to connect France and Britain via Alderney - has said it's completed surveying an alternative "offshore" route.
There have been concerns the project may now bypass Alderney because of a delay in getting planning approval, tied to a States decision on a future land plan.
Many islanders have also questioned what benefits the project will bring, along with concerns about disturbing a sensitive area on Longis Common.
UV warning from Jersey Met
Speed limits under review, but major changes unlikely
Guernsey Press
A wide-ranging review of speed limits is being carried out in a bid to improve road safety.
Parent no-show at education meeting
BBC Radio Guernsey
No-one attended a States of Guernsey session for parents of St Sampson's High School students yesterday to explain changes to the secondary school system.
Another session at the College of Further Education drew just one person.
It means that so far, only 43 people have attended three presentations on the planned changes.
Report author 'pleased' medical cannabis use could be legalised
Rob England
BBC News Online
The author of a report leading to the decision by the States of Jersey and Guernsey to consider reclassifying some cannabis-based medical products has said he is "very pleased" his evidence was being considered, and wished the UK would follow suit.
In May the States of Jersey and Guernsey jointly agreed to consider reviewing current laws around medical cannabis.
Professor Mike Barnes, whose report was used by the States as part of the decision to review the relevant laws, said his findings had previously been dismissed by the UK government.
Jersey and Guernsey governments are considering reclassifying some cannabis-based productsRead more
Jersey-born Pitman close to joining Pompey
James Law
BBC Sport Online
League One club Portsmouth are close to completing the signing of Jersey-born striker Brett Pitman from Ipswich Town, BBC Radio Solent reports.
The 29-year-old scored four goals for Mick McCarthy's side in the Championship last term.
Pitman enjoyed two fruitful spells playing for Bournemouth either side of a three-year stint with Bristol City.
MP questions progress on Crown Dependencies' registers
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
A UK Labour MP has questioned the progress being made by Jersey, Guernsey, and the Isle of Man in introducing business ownership registers.
The BBC revealed that Guernsey missed the 1 July 2017 deadline to have its beneficial ownership register operational, along with other overseas territories.
Catherine West, MP for Hornsey and Wood Green in London, asked which Crown Dependencies now have fully-functional registers.
In response, Parliamentary Under-Secretary Chris Skidmore said their construction and systems were completed, however Guernsey and Alderney’s legislation would not be considered by the Privy Council until later this month.
Campaigners have called for publicly accessible registers in the dependencies, similar to the UK's, to demonstrate they do not facilitate crime and money laundering.
The islands have instead committed to introducing private registers detailing ultimate business owners, only accessible to regulators and law enforcement.
BabyHub firm repays start-up fund loan
Jersey Evening Post
An award-winning business has repaid its loan to the Jersey Innovation Fund and thanked Islanders for ‘helping to fund creative business’.
Hospital overtime costs blamed on old building
BBC Radio Jersey
The bulk of Jersey hospital's £2m overtime bill has been blamed on the poor state of the building.
A large proportion of the cost is for cleaners and maintenance staff, who have to work extra hours to make sure wards are safe from infection, officers said.
The Facilities Management Department alone built up more than 80,000 hours in overtime for 2016.
Its director, Nick Cunningham, said the extra spend was inevitable until a modern new hospital could be built.
Former internees arrive in Germany
Annie Knowlson
Reporting for BBC Radio Jersey in Germany
A group of former Jersey internees and their families have returned to the German town where they were imprisoned during the Second World War.
Whole families were deported by the Germans to be held in the castle at Bad Wurzach until the end of the conflict.
Since then, there has been a spirit of friendship between the town and Jersey, largely fostered by the late Michael Ginns.
Its thought this visit could be the last for many of those on the trip.
Education changes explained in household leaflet
BBC Radio Guernsey
Pamphlets setting out future changes to Guernsey's education system are now being delivered to every household in the island.
The eight-page A5 colour document provides an overview of the planned changes to secondary and post-16 teaching.
It sets out the key "benefits" of a new model for the island's system and explains why the changes are being made in the suggested timescale.
Sugar tax considered as part of food strategy
BBC Radio Jersey
Taxes on sugary and fatty foods could tackle the growing rate of diet related diseases in Jersey.
The measures are outlined in a new food and nutrition strategy from Jersey's Health Department.
Some children could also be offered free school meals under the strategy. There could also be targeted fruit and vegetable subsidies for people on lower incomes.
Two years ago, people in Jersey with a healthy weight were in the minority for the first time.
Officials have argued that, if the rate continues, it will cost the island £57m each year to treat diet-related illness by 2025.
Cricket: Guernsey beat Denmark after tense finish
James Law
BBC Sport Online
Guernsey edged past Denmark with just three balls to spare to win their Twenty20 match at the KGV playing fields.
The Sarnians bowled out their visitors for 186 runs, a target they reached with two wickets left.
The two teams meet again this afternoon, with the game starting at midday.
Fort Road pines could go
Guernsey Press
Pine trees that have lined Fort Road for decades could soon be removed. Agriculture, Countryside & Land Management Services confirmed it was looking into the future of the trees.
Moth concern over oak trees
BBC Radio Jersey
There are concerns that a destructive alien species of moth is a danger to Jersey's oak trees.
The oak processionary moth is being blamed for destroying oak forests across Europe.
Its caterpillar larvae can also cause a reaction if touched.
Weather: Dry throughout today
BBC Weather
It will be dry and bright by late morning.
Spells of sunshine continuing through the day, but some may see an isolated shower during the afternoon too. However, for most it will remain dry throughout.
Jersey:
Guernsey:
FAB Link: Politician says remains would be 'carefully watched'
BBC Radio Guernsey
Opponents to the FAB link project, which could run through Alderney, are being told archaeological remains would be protected during any work.
The assurances over the impact of the £500m electricity cable linking France, Alderney and Britain come from island politician Louis Jean.
He said any work would be done "carefully" and the recent discovery of Roman remains was some distance from the trench site.
Education member still opposes La Mare sports hall
BBC Radio Guernsey
A plan to include an enlarged sports hall in the rebuild of La Mare De Carteret School is being opposed by a member of Guernsey's Education Sport and Culture Committee.
Deputy David De Lisle is against the £5.5m plans, which plan to offer an enlarged sports hall facility for use in the wider community.
Deputy De Lisle said he'd had "success" in lobbying for stripped back facilities at the school but was unable to convince his Education colleagues that a larger sports facility wasn't needed.
Drugs baron Warren loses latest appeal bid
Jersey Evening Post
Drugs baron Curtis Warren has had his latest attempt to contest his conviction for trying to smuggle £1 million of cannabis into the island refused.
Alderney power cable link fears continue following discovery of remains
BBC Radio Guernsey
Fresh opposition has emerged against the FAB [France – Alderney – Britain] link electricity cable after the discovery of Roman remains near Longis Common in Alderney.
The remains include this skull found last month.
The controversial cable link won't go ahead until a consultation of the island's land use plan finishes in September.
Concerns have previously been raised about the impact the cable link could have at Longis - an area previously used as a graveyard for forced labourers by occupying German forces.
Alderney home owner Matthew Diebel claimed putting a cable across the common would jeopardise an area of "considerable importance", both environmentally and historically.
Previously, Alderney Renewable Energy said it had undertaken a non-intrusive geophysical survey to "detect any areas of unknown archaeology".
The developer has been contacted to respond to the latest concerns.
'Have waste liquid charge consultation' - Scrutiny Panel
BBC Radio Jersey
A new charge on commercial liquid waste in Jersey could be postponed following concerns from businesses that use a lot of water.
The proposed charge would mean all companies would have to pay for the disposal of their waste liquids.
It's one concern raised by the Environment Scrutiny Panel, which wants a public consultation on the plans, with roadshows to give people more information.
The panel has also asked for the Department for Infrastructure to come back with a more detailed analysis on how different premises would be affected by the charge and more transparency on how it would be applied.
The department has already agreed to delay its full introduction until 2019.
Hotels and other businesses which use a lot of water said they were worried that they would be hit hardest, and a proposed 50% reduction in bills in the first year would not ease the burden on them.
Six thousand expected ashore from cruise ships
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
Two cruise ships are visiting Guernsey today.
The Caribbean Princess and the Queen Elizabeth carry just short of 9,000 staff and passengers, with about 6,000 expected to come ashore in St Peter Port.
To accommodate them, the Albert Pier and red light arm area will be closed for parking until 18:00 to facilitate coach excursion operations, walking and cycling tours. The States said the tours were "sold to capacity".
Guernsey is the first port of call for the Carribean Princess, which is on a 13-night trip around the British Isles.
The Queen Elizabeth is on a 14-night cruise, which started in Liverpool and finishes in Southampton.
Wimbledon: Watson through to quarters
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
Guernsey's Heather Watson and partner Henri Kontinen continued their defence of the Wimbledon mixed doubles title with a comfortable last-16 victory.
The reigning champions won 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 against fourth seeds Ivan Dodig and Sania Mirza.
They will now play 10th seeds Rohan Bopanna and Gabriela Dabrowski in the last eight.
If you missed it last night, there was a moment of magic from Heather's partner.
Mental health workplace issues highlighted
BBC Radio Guernsey
New figures suggest 44% of people in Guernsey struggle with mental health problems in the workplace.
It compares with just 31% the UK.
The findings come from joint research for the Chartered Institute of Personnel Development and Guernsey Mind.
Trial delays revealed in Jersey
Naomi Dunning
BBC Radio Jersey, Reporter
Delays of up to five months in hearing criminal trials in Jersey is being blamed on staff shortages and a lack of space at the island's Royal Court.
This five-month wait applies to five-day jury trials for more serious cases. and up to a three-month wait for lesser matters heard by jurats.
Answering a Freedom of Information request from the BBC, the Bailiff's Chambers said a number of factors could affect the time it took between a not guilty plea and a trial date, including the complexity of the case and the availability of witnesses.
But lack of appropriate space in the Royal Court and staff shortages in the Viscount's Department also means only one trial could be heard at a time, staff said.
BBC Radio Jersey
Almost £2m was spent on staff overtime at Jersey's General Hospital last year.
Figures revealed in a Freedom of Information request by the BBC show two-thirds of the 120,000 overtime hours claimed in 2016 were from staff who looked after the building and services within it.
It works out at £5,000 a day.
Jersey's Health Department said it was because of a lack of staff and trouble recruiting. It added it was assessing shift patterns and trying to employ more staff.
