A Jersey scrutiny panel has claimed a confidential report predicted the Waterfront finance development would make a loss of £50m, but was not shown to States members before they approved plans.

The panel has reviewed how the development progressed and its financial implications.

Panel chairman Deputy John le Fondre said the necessary pre-let requirements weren't signed before work began so it shouldn't have been allowed to start.

He also claimed to have seen a confidential report which concluded the development would make a loss instead of the £70m profit initially forecast.

Deputy Le Fondre claimed ministers must have known about it before the States debate.