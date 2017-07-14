Rules 'stretched in finance quarter development'
Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey
Related Video and Audio
Play audio 14/07/2017 from BBC Radio Jersey
Play audio 14/07/2017 from BBC Radio Jersey
Play audio 14/07/2017 from BBC Radio Guernsey
Play audio 14/07/2017 from BBC Radio Guernsey
RTL
Summary
- Arrest after 'attempted burglary' at Guernsey jeweller's
- Rules "stretched in Jersey finance quarter development" - scrutiny panel
- Jersey Airport layout being changed following passenger complaints
- Guernsey's Heather Watson through to mixed doubles semi-finals at Wimbledon
- Updates on Friday 14 July
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
'Epic' triathletes still going strong
Finance centre's £50m loss 'concealed'
BBC Radio Jersey
A Jersey scrutiny panel has claimed a confidential report predicted the Waterfront finance development would make a loss of £50m, but was not shown to States members before they approved plans.
The panel has reviewed how the development progressed and its financial implications.
Panel chairman Deputy John le Fondre said the necessary pre-let requirements weren't signed before work began so it shouldn't have been allowed to start.
He also claimed to have seen a confidential report which concluded the development would make a loss instead of the £70m profit initially forecast.
Deputy Le Fondre claimed ministers must have known about it before the States debate.
Jersey-born Pitman makes switch to Pompey
Tim Pryor
BBC Sport
Jersey-born striker Brett Pitman has completed his move from Ipswich Town to Portsmouth on a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee.
The 29-year-old has had previous spells with Bournemouth and Bristol City.
"I don't see this as a drop down, I see it as an opportunity to push on and hopefully get promoted again," he said.
Mediator proposal in taxi fares dispute
Jersey Evening Post
A mediator will be appointed to help resolve a dispute over fare structures between the Infrastructure Minister and taxi and cab drivers, if proposals are passed by the States.
What on earth was that? Watson into mixed doubles semis
BBC Sport
Watch some of the best shots from Guernsey's Heather Watson and Henri Kontinen's win over Rohan Bopana and Gabriela Dabrowski in the mixed doubles quarter-finals at Wimbledon.
They are third up today on court number one later.
Window damaged in 'attempted burglary'
BBC Radio Guernsey
This is the window at Time Jewellers, on The Bridge, St Sampsons, which was damaged overnight.
A man's been arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary.
Watson third up in mixed doubles today
BBC Sport
Guernsey's Heather Watson and partner Henri Kontinen are third up today on court number one for their Wimbledon mixed-doubles semi-final.
Play gets under way at 13:00, with two women's doubles semi-finals before the Sarnian plays.
Watson and Finland's Kontinen, who won the title last year, face Brazilian Bruno Soares and Russian Elena Vesnina, in the semi-finals.
They progressed after a 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 7-5 win over India's Rohan Bopanna and Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and will play the second-seeded pair.
Diver treatment 'too expensive' for insurer
BBC Radio Guernsey
Insurance for some divers in Guernsey is being withdrawn over concerns the cost of treatment for decompression sickness is too expensive to cover.
One provider has withdrawn its policy for Guernsey divers after the introduction of a one-off fee of £30,000 for the use of Guernsey's hyperbaric chamber, which is rarely used.
Such chambers are used to treat divers with decompression sickness - the bends - if they surface too quickly, resulting in nitrogen bubbles forming in blood.
The BBC understands some divers are having to stop until they can find a new policy.
It cost the Health and Social Care Committee £36,000 to maintain the chamber in the first six months of 2017.
The facility was previously provided by St John until 2014, but is now rented by the committee.
The chamber hasn't been used yet this year, but was on four separate occasions in 2016.
'Broken' duo into fifth day of challenge
Hopes to get mothers to breastfeed 'for longer'
BBC Radio Jersey
Keeping Jersey's mothers breastfeeding for longer will be one of the aims of a new healthy eating plan for Jersey.
Rates on the island are already relatively high, with 74% of mothers breastfeeding newly-born babies.
However, the rate falls below 50% after children reach two months.
The hope is to get new mothers to breastfeed for the first six months.
Weather: Dry with some sunny spells
BBC Weather
It will be a dry day with plenty of sunny spells developing across all parts.
In the light winds and sunny spells it will feel pleasantly warm.
Jersey:
Guernsey:
Arrest after damage at jewellers
BBC Radio Guernsey
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary after an incident at a Guernsey jewellers overnight, Guernsey Police have confirmed.
Co-owner of Time Jewellers on the Bridge, Martin Search, told BBC Radio Guernsey he discovered a damaged window this morning.
No items were stolen, but considerable damage was caused.
Police said they became aware of the incident at 04:00.
Deputy challenges hydrocarbons spend
BBC Radio Guernsey
A Guernsey politician is challenging the need for the States to spend money investigating the delivery of liquid and gas fuel to the island.
The Environment and Infrastructure Committee spent £830,000 last year looking into the options for its hydrocarbon supply programme.
The work is on-going, but Deputy Barry Paint has sent written questions to the committee to scrutinise the spending so far.
Teach youngsters about Wurzach - Deputy
Annie Knowlson
BBC Radio Jersey
A Jersey deputy says the island needs to keep relations strong with a German town by teaching younger generations about their joint history.
St Helier has been twinned with Bad Wurzach since 2002.
A group of former Second World War internees have returned there this week to see the religious Holy Blood Festival.
Deputy Murray Norton said Jersey needed to go further if the island was going to keep this link for years to come.
Airport changes following feedback
BBC Radio Jersey
The layout of Jersey's airport is being changed following passenger complaints.
The security area had been a concern and now authorities are planning to give passengers more room to prepare for X-ray machines and then to re-pack belongings afterwards.
There will also be a dedicated security lane for passengers requiring special assistance, while the queuing lanes will be re-arranged.
Watson through to mixed doubles semi
BBC Sport
Guernsey's Heather Watson and partner Henri Kontinen are through to the semi-finals of the mixed doubles at Wimbledon.
They beat Rohan Bopanna and Gabriela Dabrowski 7-6 4-6 5-7.
Breaking'Smash and grab' at Guernsey jewellers overnight
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey Police are investigating after what is being described as a "smash and grab" theft at Time Jewellers on the Bridge, St Sampsons.
Owner Martin Search told BBC Radio Guernsey he discovered a series of broken windows this morning.
It's not yet clear what has been stolen.
Police confirmed they were called to the shop at 04:00. Officers said an investigation was ongoing.
Rules 'stretched' in development - scrutiny panel
BBC Radio Jersey
A panel looking at how Jersey's controversial finance quarter development has progressed has said rules have been stretched.
Key parts of the masterplan for Jersey's Waterfront may never materialise, according to a critical review of the area by the Corporate Services Scrutiny Panel.
The controversial Jersey International Finance Centre is at the centre of the review. When work began, protesters claimed the company hadn't secured enough tenants in advance before starting.
In its report, the panel said the States-owned company stretched the pre-let conditions which had been imposed on it by starting work when only a quarter of the building had been pre-let.
It also claimed to have evidence that the scheme was forecast to make a £50m loss rather than the £75m profit which was predicted when the States debated it.
Lee Henry, of the States of Jersey Development Company, said they always acted in government's best interests, and welcomed a review of the plan.
BBC Local Live across the Channel Islands
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
Good morning!
Welcome to Local Live in the Channel Islands on Friday - a day when we often look back and reflect on our achievements for the working week.
If like me, things are looking sparse, take comfort from these people:
Warren Mauger and Philip Smith are into Ironman five out of seven this morning. That's a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bicycle ride and a marathon every day for the past five days.
They've also been joined by other islanders doing challenges of their own.
We've got all the latest from them and the islands' news, travel and weather.
If you'd like to get in touch, please send us an email.