Tributes paid to Guernsey couple killed in crash

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Tributes paid to Guernsey couple killed in crash
  2. Police inquiry continues after man's body found in Guernsey harbour
  3. Jersey abuse victims 'ask for help' after care inquiry report
  4. Updates for Monday 24 July 2017

Live Reporting

By Rob Byrne

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Perelle crash: Tributes paid to Guernsey couple

BBC Radio Guernsey

Flowers laid at the site of the fatal car accident
BBC

Flowers and messages have been left at Perelle Point in memory of a Guernsey couple killed in a car crash on Friday night.

A police investigation is ongoing into the fatal crash, which happened at around 23:00 on Friday evening at the Rue du Catioroc on the Perelle coast road. No other vehicles were involved.

Stuart Moorat, 27, and 25-year-old Georgina Le Prevost died at the scene.

Post-mortem examinations were carried out on Sunday and an inquest will follow at a later date.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

BBC Local Live in the Channel Islands

Rob Byrne

BBC News Online

View more on twitter

Good morning from sunny Guernsey!

Welcome to BBC Local Live in the Channel Islands.

We've got all the latest news, travel and weather for Jersey and Guernsey.

If you'd like to get in touch, please send us an email.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top