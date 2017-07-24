Tributes paid to Guernsey couple killed in crash
By Rob Byrne
All times stated are UK
Perelle crash: Tributes paid to Guernsey couple
BBC Radio Guernsey
Flowers and messages have been left at Perelle Point in memory of a Guernsey couple killed in a car crash on Friday night.
A police investigation is ongoing into the fatal crash, which happened at around 23:00 on Friday evening at the Rue du Catioroc on the Perelle coast road. No other vehicles were involved.
Stuart Moorat, 27, and 25-year-old Georgina Le Prevost died at the scene.
Post-mortem examinations were carried out on Sunday and an inquest will follow at a later date.
