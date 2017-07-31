Public hearing for Jersey politician 'accused of lying'

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Deputy 'accused of lying' to give evidence

Chris Rayner

BBC Radio Jersey Political Reporter

A politician accused of lying to the States and the Independent Jersey Care Inquiry will give evidence to the committee that oversees members conduct this week.

Deputy Andrew Lewis is appearing before the Privileges and Procedures Committee which is investigating his actions.

The panel chaired by Frances Oldham concluded Deputy Lewis lied when he gave evidence to the inquiry and also when he was answering questions in the States in 2008.

It boils down to whether he'd seen a report from another police force on how the investigation into historic abuse had been handled and whether it was used as the basis to suspend Graham Power, the then police chief.

Deputy Lewis has always maintained he mentioned the police report in error but the inquiry said his version of events surrounding Mr Power's suspension was at odds with other witness statements.

The Privileges and Procedures Committee will hold its meeting in public at the St Paul's Centre on Tuesday afternoon. It's investigating whether he breached the code of conduct of States members. It will report its findings to the States once its investigation is complete.

Drug importer spared prison

Jersey Evening Post

A 21-year-old who attempted to smuggle 50 MDMA tablets into the island by post has narrowly avoided jail.

Bailiff in Belgium to mark Passchendale anniversary

BBC Radio Guernsey

Guernsey's Bailiff Sir Richard Collas is in Belgium today to mark 100 years since the start of the Battle of Passchendale, which resulted in 450,000 casualties.

Sir Richard is representing Guernsey at a commemorative service at the Tyne Cot Cemetery in Zonnebeke, where many of the soldiers are buried.

The Bailiff will also meet members of the Guernsey Military History Company which will depict stretcher bearers of C Company, the Royal Guernsey Light Infantry, who served at the battle.

By the end of the three-month long campaign, more than 500,000 men from both sides are thought to have been injured or killed.

British soldiers carrying a casualty on a stretcher
BBC
Racers hit St Peter Port

St Peter Port hosted the annual Soap Box Challenge yesterday, which saw amateur drivers weave through an obstacle course down St Julian's Avenue in homemade karts.

Hundreds lined the streets to watch.

All aboard the Beachbus

Jersey Evening Post

Libertybus has launched a new open-topped bus and route for beach-goers.

Weather: Mostly fair with sunny periods

BBC Weather

It will be another day of sunshine and the threat of showers.

Winds will be lighter than on Sunday, so in any sunshine it will feel warm, with a high of 19C (66F) in Jersey.

Jersey forecast:

Jersey weather forecast
BBC

Guernsey forecast:

Guernsey weather forecast
BBC
Public hearing for politician 'accused of lying'

BBC Radio Jersey

The committee that oversees the conduct of Jersey's States members said it will use a public hearing to decide whether a politician accused of lying has affected the integrity of the States.

Deputy Andrew Lewis was accused by the Independent Jersey Care Inquiry of lying when giving evidence, and also to the States over the reasons a police chief was suspended.

Deputy Andrew Lewis said he did not deliberately lie.

The hearing will be held on Tuesday afternoon at the St Paul's Centre.

Parents 'concerned about standards' during schools move

BBC Radio Guernsey

A deputy who has attended most of the sessions on Guernsey's new secondary education system has said parents are concerned about maintaining standards during a transition period to a new three school model.

The education committee has been running feedback sessions before presenting its proposals to the States of Guernsey in October.

Deputy John Gollop said it was clear parents were anxious.

John Gollop
BBC

If there was a theme from the parents who entered the dialogue at all these meetings it was a desperate bid for reassurance that standards would be high, especially for so-called high achieving pupils."

Deputy John Gollop
Deputy backs greater island voice in Westminster

BBC Radio Guernsey

A Guernsey deputy has echoed calls from a UK MP for greater island representation in parliament.

Andrew Rosindell MP has previously said the Channel Islands need a stronger presence at Westminster

Deputy Barry Paint isn't satisfied with the current system - citing a recent appeal decision on fishing which went against the island, after a long-running dispute.

He believes that would not have happened if there had been someone from Guernsey in Westminster.

Deputy Barry Paint
BBC

They tell us what we can do and can't do, and we've got no voice in it, none at all...we need more autonomy, we need to be able to sort ourselves out."

Deputy Barry Paint
Reform Jersey calls for living wage commitment

BBC Radio Jersey

Jersey banknotes
BBC

Jersey's States is being asked to pay all of its workers a living wage by June 2018.

Political party Reform Jersey is calling for the States Employment Board to commit to paying all employees the living wage.

Jersey's Chief Minister Senator Ian Gorst said the States would pay all its workers the £9.75 an hour rate.

But, there have been concerns the commitment to pay the living wage doesn't apply to contractors who recently took on States work such as cleaning and gardening companies.

Reform Jersey wants States employees, States-owned companies and States contractors to pay the living wage to all workers by June 2018.

BBC Local Live across the Channel Islands

Rob Byrne

BBC News Online

Good morning! Welcome to BBC Local Live in the Channel Islands on Monday.

We've got blue-ish skies in Guernsey this morning after a largely grey weekend.

We're bringing you all the latest news, sport, travel and weather for the day.

Don't forget to send in any comments, questions or photos.

