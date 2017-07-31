Public hearing for Jersey politician 'accused of lying'
Public hearing for Jersey politician 'accused of lying'
- Jersey's States asked to pay all their workers a living wage by June 2018
- Guernsey deputy backs greater island voice in Westminster
- Parents 'concerned about standards' during schools move
Updates on Monday 31 July 2017
Deputy 'accused of lying' to give evidence
Chris Rayner
BBC Radio Jersey Political Reporter
A politician accused of lying to the States and the Independent Jersey Care Inquiry will give evidence to the committee that oversees members conduct this week.
Deputy Andrew Lewis is appearing before the Privileges and Procedures Committee which is investigating his actions.
The panel chaired by Frances Oldham concluded Deputy Lewis lied when he gave evidence to the inquiry and also when he was answering questions in the States in 2008.
It boils down to whether he'd seen a report from another police force on how the investigation into historic abuse had been handled and whether it was used as the basis to suspend Graham Power, the then police chief.
Deputy Lewis has always maintained he mentioned the police report in error but the inquiry said his version of events surrounding Mr Power's suspension was at odds with other witness statements.
The Privileges and Procedures Committee will hold its meeting in public at the St Paul's Centre on Tuesday afternoon. It's investigating whether he breached the code of conduct of States members. It will report its findings to the States once its investigation is complete.
Drug importer spared prison
Jersey Evening Post
A 21-year-old who attempted to smuggle 50 MDMA tablets into the island by post has narrowly avoided jail.
Bailiff in Belgium to mark Passchendale anniversary
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey's Bailiff Sir Richard Collas is in Belgium today to mark 100 years since the start of the Battle of Passchendale, which resulted in 450,000 casualties.
Sir Richard is representing Guernsey at a commemorative service at the Tyne Cot Cemetery in Zonnebeke, where many of the soldiers are buried.
The Bailiff will also meet members of the Guernsey Military History Company which will depict stretcher bearers of C Company, the Royal Guernsey Light Infantry, who served at the battle.
By the end of the three-month long campaign, more than 500,000 men from both sides are thought to have been injured or killed.
Racers hit St Peter Port
St Peter Port hosted the annual Soap Box Challenge yesterday, which saw amateur drivers weave through an obstacle course down St Julian's Avenue in homemade karts.
Hundreds lined the streets to watch.
All aboard the Beachbus
Jersey Evening Post
Libertybus has launched a new open-topped bus and route for beach-goers.
Weather: Mostly fair with sunny periods
BBC Weather
It will be another day of sunshine and the threat of showers.
Winds will be lighter than on Sunday, so in any sunshine it will feel warm, with a high of 19C (66F) in Jersey.
Jersey forecast:
Guernsey forecast:
Public hearing for politician 'accused of lying'
BBC Radio Jersey
The committee that oversees the conduct of Jersey's States members said it will use a public hearing to decide whether a politician accused of lying has affected the integrity of the States.
Deputy Andrew Lewis was accused by the Independent Jersey Care Inquiry of lying when giving evidence, and also to the States over the reasons a police chief was suspended.
Deputy Andrew Lewis said he did not deliberately lie.
The hearing will be held on Tuesday afternoon at the St Paul's Centre.
Parents 'concerned about standards' during schools move
BBC Radio Guernsey
A deputy who has attended most of the sessions on Guernsey's new secondary education system has said parents are concerned about maintaining standards during a transition period to a new three school model.
The education committee has been running feedback sessions before presenting its proposals to the States of Guernsey in October.
Deputy John Gollop said it was clear parents were anxious.
Deputy backs greater island voice in Westminster
BBC Radio Guernsey
A Guernsey deputy has echoed calls from a UK MP for greater island representation in parliament.
Andrew Rosindell MP has previously said the Channel Islands need a stronger presence at Westminster
Deputy Barry Paint isn't satisfied with the current system - citing a recent appeal decision on fishing which went against the island, after a long-running dispute.
He believes that would not have happened if there had been someone from Guernsey in Westminster.
Reform Jersey calls for living wage commitment
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey's States is being asked to pay all of its workers a living wage by June 2018.
Political party Reform Jersey is calling for the States Employment Board to commit to paying all employees the living wage.
Jersey's Chief Minister Senator Ian Gorst said the States would pay all its workers the £9.75 an hour rate.
But, there have been concerns the commitment to pay the living wage doesn't apply to contractors who recently took on States work such as cleaning and gardening companies.
Reform Jersey wants States employees, States-owned companies and States contractors to pay the living wage to all workers by June 2018.
