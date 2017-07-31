A politician accused of lying to the States and the Independent Jersey Care Inquiry will give evidence to the committee that oversees members conduct this week.

Deputy Andrew Lewis is appearing before the Privileges and Procedures Committee which is investigating his actions.

The panel chaired by Frances Oldham concluded Deputy Lewis lied when he gave evidence to the inquiry and also when he was answering questions in the States in 2008.

It boils down to whether he'd seen a report from another police force on how the investigation into historic abuse had been handled and whether it was used as the basis to suspend Graham Power, the then police chief.

Deputy Lewis has always maintained he mentioned the police report in error but the inquiry said his version of events surrounding Mr Power's suspension was at odds with other witness statements.

The Privileges and Procedures Committee will hold its meeting in public at the St Paul's Centre on Tuesday afternoon. It's investigating whether he breached the code of conduct of States members. It will report its findings to the States once its investigation is complete.