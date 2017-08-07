BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

Summary

  1. Jersey charity calls to boost wages
  2. Plans to cut Guernsey college funding by millions
  3. Updates on Monday 7 August 2017

Live Reporting

By Ryan Morrison

All times stated are UK

'Morally wrong' to not pay workers living wage

BBC Radio Jersey

It is "morally wrong" for workers in hospitality and agriculture to be paid low wages. That's the view of John Scally, head of living wage charity Caritas.

Jersey farm
BBC

He wants all workers in Jersey to earn at least £9.75 per hour regardless of the industry. That is £2.00 above the current minimum wage in the island.

The Caritas charity has been running a campaign to get people to sign up to offer a voluntary living wage. Mr Scally says so far just four companies have signed up.

Chief Minister, Senator Ian Gorst, says he supports having all government employees paid the living wage.

BBC Local Live in the Channel Islands

Ryan Morrison

BBC News Online

Good morning! Welcome to BBC Local Live in the Channel Islands on Monday.

We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, travel and weather for the day.

Don't forget to send in any comments, questions or photos.

Beach in Jersey
BBC
