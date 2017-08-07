'Morally wrong' to not pay workers living wageBBC Radio JerseyPosted at 8:03 It is "morally wrong" for workers in hospitality and agriculture to be paid low wages. That's the view of John Scally, head of living wage charity Caritas.BBCHe wants all workers in Jersey to earn at least £9.75 per hour regardless of the industry. That is £2.00 above the current minimum wage in the island.The Caritas charity has been running a campaign to get people to sign up to offer a voluntary living wage. Mr Scally says so far just four companies have signed up.Chief Minister, Senator Ian Gorst, says he supports having all government employees paid the living wage.
Live Reporting
By Ryan Morrison
All times stated are UK
Get involved
'Morally wrong' to not pay workers living wage
BBC Radio Jersey
It is "morally wrong" for workers in hospitality and agriculture to be paid low wages. That's the view of John Scally, head of living wage charity Caritas.
He wants all workers in Jersey to earn at least £9.75 per hour regardless of the industry. That is £2.00 above the current minimum wage in the island.
The Caritas charity has been running a campaign to get people to sign up to offer a voluntary living wage. Mr Scally says so far just four companies have signed up.
Chief Minister, Senator Ian Gorst, says he supports having all government employees paid the living wage.
BBC Local Live in the Channel Islands
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
Good morning! Welcome to BBC Local Live in the Channel Islands on Monday.
We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, travel and weather for the day.
Don't forget to send in any comments, questions or photos.