It is "morally wrong" for workers in hospitality and agriculture to be paid low wages. That's the view of John Scally, head of living wage charity Caritas.

BBC

He wants all workers in Jersey to earn at least £9.75 per hour regardless of the industry. That is £2.00 above the current minimum wage in the island.

The Caritas charity has been running a campaign to get people to sign up to offer a voluntary living wage. Mr Scally says so far just four companies have signed up.

Chief Minister, Senator Ian Gorst, says he supports having all government employees paid the living wage.