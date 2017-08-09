One of Guernsey's most senior politicians is calling the plan to cut public funding to private colleges a "false economy".

Getty Images

The education committee has proposed cutting States grant funding by £3m to just under £1m per year.

Deputy Lyndon Trott, Vice President of the Policy and Resources Committee, said it was more cost effective to subsidise private education than to put pupils through the state education system.

But education committee member Neil Inder argues the island should not "over subsidise" private education whilst introducing and all-ability comprehensive system.