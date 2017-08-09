Summary
- Jersey firms have licences for newcomers cut by hundreds
- Clinton Pringle family launch petition to change driving laws
- Senior politician in Guernsey slams plans to cut college funds
- Guernsey Dairy still hasn't explained the reason for the ongoing shortage of local butter
- Updates on Wednesday 9 August 2017
Cloudy with scattered showers today
BBC Weather
Skies will be on the cloudy side today with scattered showers at times.
These may turn heavy, possibly with the odd rumble of thunder. It will be windy too, so feeling fairly cool for the time of year.
Maximum temperature: 18C (64F).
In Jersey:
And in Guernsey:
Brexit liaison MP makes his first visit to Jersey
Jersey Evening Post
The MP liaising between the UK government and Jersey over Brexit made his first visit to the Island on Monday as part of his ongoing commitment to understanding the views of the Crown Dependencies.
Senior politician in Guernsey slams plans to cut college funds
BBC Radio Guernsey
One of Guernsey's most senior politicians is calling the plan to cut public funding to private colleges a "false economy".
The education committee has proposed cutting States grant funding by £3m to just under £1m per year.
Deputy Lyndon Trott, Vice President of the Policy and Resources Committee, said it was more cost effective to subsidise private education than to put pupils through the state education system.
But education committee member Neil Inder argues the island should not "over subsidise" private education whilst introducing and all-ability comprehensive system.
Clinton Pringle family launch petition to change driving laws
BBC Radio Jersey
The family of Clinton Pringle, the three-year-old boy who died after being hit by a van in St Helier have launched a petition calling for a change in Jersey's traffic laws.
They say the States should review laws around prosecuting those guilty of using their mobile phones whilst driving, and laws should at least equal that of the UK.
The family said there was currently "no real deterrents" to prevent drivers from using a mobile phone whilst driving, such as penalty points or larger fines.
Last month 39-year-old Rebecca Le Gal was given a suspended eight month prison sentence for careless driving after she knocked down Clinton Pringle last June on Tunnel Street near the Millennium Park.
