The founder of a group working with the family of Clinton Pringle, the three-year-old boy who died after being hit by a van in St Helier, says their online petition is to stop a similar incident happening again.

More than 3,000 people have signed the petition, aiming to bring in stiffer penalties for driving offences which would at least equal UK law.

Clinton Pringle was crossing a street while on holiday in Jersey in June 2016 when he was hit by a van and killed.

The driver was given a suspended jail sentence last month. Rebekah Le Gal 39, from Mont Millais admitted causing death by careless driving.