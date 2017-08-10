The founder of a group working with the family of Clinton Pringle, the three-year-old boy who died after being hit by a van in St Helier, says their online petition is to stop a similar incident happening again.
More than 3,000 people have signed the petition, aiming to bring in stiffer penalties for driving offences which would at least equal UK law.
Clinton Pringle was crossing a street while on holiday in Jersey in June 2016 when he was hit by a van and killed.
Guernsey Water says 2016 was a very successful year, after returning a profit and investing in infrastructure.
The company's annual report says it will continue to invest in water facilities and maintain or improve water quality standards.
Margaret McGuinness, the water quality risk manager, said: "We've made good progress. We've invested £4.8m in improving and mainting our infrastructure."
The Battle of Flowers is here
Thousands of people are expected to line Victoria Avenue to see St Helier transformed with floral extravaganzas in the form of floats, music and dancing for Jersey's most eagerly awaited summertime event today, the Battle of flowers.
Organisers expect the area to be packed with excited spectators.
The driver was given a suspended jail sentence last month. Rebekah Le Gal 39, from Mont Millais admitted causing death by careless driving.
This is one of the floats from last year.
We will be there later today, but please send us any pictures you take.
