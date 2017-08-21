BBC

An increased reliance on corporate sponsorship has meant Jersey has been priced out of competing in the Clipper Round The World Race, according to Philip Jeune.

The trustee of the Jersey Clipper Bursary was speaking as the race left Liverpool yesterday.

Costs of competing have risen "dramatically" from £50,000 to £1.25m over the previous three entries, he said.

In 2002, a yacht sponsored by the island won the 40,000 mile race but despite the success, a team from the island hasn't been involved since 2005.

"The race now is very much a corporate race," he said.

"I'm afraid the days when you went cap-in-hand to Jersey residents, to Jersey businesses, and even to the States of Jersey to try and pull together some funding for an event, I'm afraid it's now too rich for Jersey."