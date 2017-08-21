BBC Local Live: Channel Islands
Offender picks festival on day of community service
Jersey Evening Post
A man attended a music festival when he was expected to carry out community service work, a court has heard.
Sailing race 'too rich' for Jersey
BBC Radio Jersey
An increased reliance on corporate sponsorship has meant Jersey has been priced out of competing in the Clipper Round The World Race, according to Philip Jeune.
The trustee of the Jersey Clipper Bursary was speaking as the race left Liverpool yesterday.
Costs of competing have risen "dramatically" from £50,000 to £1.25m over the previous three entries, he said.
In 2002, a yacht sponsored by the island won the 40,000 mile race but despite the success, a team from the island hasn't been involved since 2005.
"The race now is very much a corporate race," he said.
"I'm afraid the days when you went cap-in-hand to Jersey residents, to Jersey businesses, and even to the States of Jersey to try and pull together some funding for an event, I'm afraid it's now too rich for Jersey."
Ministerial emails show conflict among council
Jersey Evening Post
Two separate Freedom of Information requests have revealed emails between ministers on a damning report into the Jersey Innovation Fund, as well as repeated delays to a proposed debate about funding for the new hospital.
Delays at Guernsey Airport
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
Fog has caused disruption at Guernsey Airport this morning. These flights are still delayed as a result:
07:20 Aurigny GR202 to Alderney
08:00 Aurigny GR203 from Alderney
08:05 Flybe BE302 to Exeter via Jersey
08:10 Flybe BE6404 to Jersey
Keep up-to-date with the latest here.
Weather: Cloudy start with bright spells later
BBC Weather
It will be a cloudy and in places damp start with some fog. This cloud will tend to lift and thin through the afternoon, giving some bright spells, where it will feel warm and humid.
The weather has caused delays at Guernsey and Jersey airports.
Jersey forecast:
Guernsey forecast:
Sarah Groves murder: 'States continue to lobby UK government'
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey will continue its efforts to press for justice for Sarah Groves, where possible, according to the island's external affairs minister.
The 24-year-old Guernsey woman was killed on a houseboat in Kashmir four years ago.
Deputy Jonathan Le Tocq said there was little the British government could do because it involves the legal system of a foreign jurisdiction. Nevertheless, he said the island's government was still lobbying their UK counterparts for action.
The trial of the man accused of murdering Miss Groves is now approaching its 100th scheduled hearing.
'Green space needed for St Helier residents'
BBC Radio Jersey
People who live in St Helier deserve access to a country park, according to the parish's constable.
Simon Crowcroft is asking the States to postpone plans to rent out Warwick Farm so an assessment of its suitability as a country park can be done.
The country park plans were first proposed in 2011. The States is yet to respond.
Yacht race return 'unlikely'
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey is unlikely to compete in the clipper round the world yacht race due to cost concerns, it's been revealed.
In 2002, a yacht sponsored by Jersey won the 40,000 mile race - but despite that success, a team from the island hasn't been involved since 2005.
Philip Jeune, a trustee of the Jersey Clipper Bursary, said it had become too expensive to compete.
Travel links review delayed
BBC Radio Guernsey
A strategic review looking into Guernsey's air and sea links is about two months behind schedule, according to the top civil servant at the Economic Development Committee.
In June, committee President Peter Ferbrache said he was hopeful the report could be completed by the end of the year, but last week told BBC Radio Guernsey it was taking longer than it should.
Chief Secretary Chris Williams now says it's not expected until mid-February 2018.
"There's an awful lot of work that's been done there," he said.
"I don't think anything has really been compromised, it's progressing and a series of committees are contributing."
