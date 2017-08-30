Summary
- David Miller murder: National Crime Agency unlawfully shared data with Thai police
- Hunt is on for Asian hornets' nests in Guernsey
- Road layout 'contributed to Clinton Pringle's death', his father says
- Jersey 'to deliver more 'affordable homes' by 2020
- Updates on Wednesday 30 August 2017
By Rob England
Weather: Cloud and rain to clear overnight
David Braine
Weather Forecaster
Tonight, any last cloud and rain will ease and move away eastwards overnight, allowing skies to clear.
For many it will turn fairly cool, but there may be the return of a few showers later.
Minimum temperature: 12C (54F).
After a chilly start, Thursday will see a bright day with plenty of sunny spells and just a scattering of showers. Maximum temperature: 18C (64F).
Deputy urges States to introduce Isa schemes to Guernsey
BBC Radio Guernsey
The States must make it easier for islanders to save money for the future, a deputy has said.
Deputy Michelle Le Clerc is calling on the Policy and Resources Committee to introduce some similar to the UK Individual Savings Account (Isa), which allows people to save money, up to certain value, tax free.
Deputy Le Clerc believe it should be part of a series of incentives.
The States said the aim of the proposed Secondary Pension scheme was to "encourage people of working age to save more for their retirement".
Key workers to assist with care for children with life-limiting conditions
BBC Radio Jersey
Children with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions in Jersey will be assigned a key worker to oversee their care.
A key worker and nurse will work together to judge the needs of the child and family, organise services and give information as well as emotional and practical support.
Charity Family Nursing & Homecare has worked with the Health and Social Services Department, other local charities and parents of children who need care to improve the services.
Creating 'States bank' would 'not provide more mortgages'
BBC Radio Guernsey
Creating a Guernsey bank with States guarantees would not be the answer to increasing the number of firms offering mortgages in the island, a States member has said.
The latest housing market review in Guernsey identified the need for more lenders on the island, but Deputy Peter Ferbrache said he had his doubts.
Thai beach murders: UK crime agency unlawfully shared data five times
BBC News England
The National Crime Agency (NCA) has admitted five instances of unlawfully handing information to Thai police investigating the murders of two backpackers.
Zaw Lin and Wai Phyo were found guilty of killing Hannah Witheridge, from Norfolk, and David Miller, from Jersey, on a Koh Tao beach in 2014.
In a High Court challenge to their death sentences, the NCA admitted illegally disclosing phone data and intelligence. Lin and Phyo said they were tortured into confessing.
The NCA admitted five instances of providing assistance to Thai police, relating to phone data and intelligence, which was "not in accordance" with official government guidance and therefore unlawful. The court ordered the NCA to pay £15,000 to cover the defendants' court costs.
An NCA spokesman said the agency had acted in "good faith" and conducted a review to ensure official guidance was complied with in the future.
Firms suffer decline of eastern Europe workers damaging
Guernsey Press
New housing and population regulations along with the falling value of the pound are seeing workers from Eastern Europe leave the island.
States 'cannot help everyone into social housing'
BBC Radio Jersey
Although 1,000 affordable homes are due to be built in Jersey by 2020, Deputy Housing Minister Anne Pryke said the current shortage meant certain groups of people were being prioritised over others.
Under the current affordable housing system you must fit these criteria to qualify:
And also at least one of these additional criteria:
Staff shortage 'pushing restaurant to apply to do takeaways'
BBC Radio Jersey
Staff shortages in the catering sector has driven the director of an Indian restaurant In Jersey to make a planning application allowing him to provide a delivery service.
At the moment, Noya Shapla in St Aubin can only be used as a restaurant and not as a take away or for home delivery services.
Joe Miah said a shortage of staff meant he had to offer more pay, and delivery services could bring in 40% more income.
Mr Miah said his business may "struggle to survive" without it.
Lots of mullet and mackerel 'may be causing dolphin sightings'
BBC Radio Guernsey
Large amounts of mackerel and mullet maybe the reason why dolphins and blue fin tuna are present in Bailiwick waters, according to a Guernsey skipper.
Charter boat skipper Richard Keen said the mammals would follow the food they fed on.
Pods of dolphins have been seen around St Peter Port harbour recently.
David Miller murder: Data unlawfully shared with Thai police
BBC News England
The National Crime Agency (NCA) has admitted unlawfully handing information to Thai police investigating the murders of two British backpackers.
Zaw Lin and Wai Phyo were found guilty of killing Hannah Witheridge, from Norfolk, and David Miller, from Jersey, on a Koh Tao beach in 2014.
In a High Court challenge to their death sentences, the NCA admitted illegally disclosing phone data and intelligence.
Lin and Phyo say they were tortured into confessing.
Rare 1st century vase comes to the Island for restoration
Jersey Evening Post
A rare 1st century vase – thought to be the only artefact of that period found in the Channel Islands – is being restored in Jersey.
Police advice for wet weather driving
Rob England
BBC News Online
It would be pretty impressive to get a submarine on the roads...
I think I might be missing the point with this one.
Battle of Britain Memorial Flight grounding issue found
BBC News UK
A technical issue which grounded most of the historic aircraft that make up the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) has been identified.
A Lancaster bomber, two Hurricanes and three Spitfire planes were all grounded earlier this month.
An issue with a pinion gear in the Merlin engine has now been found.
Sqn Ldr Andy Millikin, the flight's commanding officer, said they were now working to "get them back into the blue as soon we can".
The squadron was due to be performing at air displays in Jersey and Guernsey next month.
Dead cat found in bin store, St Helier
Rob England
BBC News Online
A dead cat found in St Helier was left in a bin store at Hampshire Gardens, police say.
A man was arrested on suspicion of causing deliberate harm to an animal on over the weekend and released on police bail.
The JSPCA is assisting officers with enquiries.
Police are appealing for witnesses.
Guernsey: St Andrew's Road closed for emergency works on Thursday
BBC Radio Guernsey
St Andrew's Road in St Andrew will be closed tomorrow, Traffic and Highways Services have said.
Emergency tree surgery work will take place by St Andrew's Church from 09:00 until mid-afternoon.
The road will be closed between Four Cabot and Candie Road.
Diversion routes will be set up in both directions along Route des Blicqs, Forest Road, Carmel, Ville au Roi and Le Vauquidor.
Police hold security marking clinic for bikes
Rob England
BBC News Online
Officers have set up camp at Co-op Grande Marche in St Helier today to help the public security mark their bikes.
They say marking a bike so it is registered on the national database is a "deterrent" to bike thieves, as owners could be traced to secure a thief's conviction.
All of the security marking kits have been funded by the Co-op.
Phone firm Sure is keeping staff thanks to successful engagement
Guernsey Press
Staff turnover at Sure has decreased markedly since the company launched a major campaign to improve employee engagement.
States civil servants 'suffering' with rising costs
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey civil servants should be paid more by the States to make sure their wages keep up with inflation, according to the union that represents them.
A new report has shown costs are rising more quickly than pay for members of the civil service association.
Chairman Terry Renouf says workers are suffering.
Fees 'should be cut' to help first-time buyers in Guernsey
BBC Radio Guernsey
The chief executive of Guernsey's newest mortgage broker says document duty and bond fees rates should be cut to boost the chances for first-time buyers.
Paul Welch says the States needs to take action to remove any hurdles to home ownership in the island following the recent publication of a housing report.
St Peter Port roads reopen after earlier crashes
BBC Radio Guernsey
Earlier the Rue Du Pont Vaillant and the junction of Les Baissieres and Colborne Road were closed due to crashes.
Both have now reopened. There are no reported injuries.
Separate two-vehicle collision in Guernsey
Rob England
BBC News Online
There has been another two-vehicle crash in Guernsey, this time on the junction of La Haye Du Puits and Route de Cobo in the Castel, police said.
The public are asked to avoid the area.
Inflation has wiped out wage rises
Jersey Evening Post
There has been a ‘fairly large squeeze’ on low- to middle-earners over the past ten years, the Citizens’ Advice chief executive has said after figures showed increases in average earnings have been largely wiped out by inflation.
Guernseyman completes Tsugaru Strait swim
Rob England
BBC News Online
An endurance swimmer from Guernsey has completed a personal challenge of swimming the Tsugaru Straits in northern Japan.
Adrian Sarchet completed the 12-mile (19km) swim in an unofficial time of 14 hours and two minutes.
It is part of a set of seven swimming challenges Mr Sarchet set himself around the world.
His family said he was returning to Guernsey this weekend.
Earlier this week Mr Sarchet found himself witness to the aftermath of an international incident, as warning sirens sounded in the area of northern Japan where he was staying.
The sirens rang in response to a North Korean missile being fired overhead.
Shared roads 'discriminatory', says campaigner
BBC Radio Jersey
A road safety campaigner travelling with Clinton Pringle's father to petition the UK Prime Minister next week has called the type of road surface where Clinton died "discriminatory".
Sarah Gayton, from the National Federation of the Blind of the UK, is one of the road safety campaigners leading the petition against "shared space roads".
Alongside Michael Pringle, she is asking the UK Government and Prime Minister Theresa May to follow the advice of a parliamentary select committee and issue new guidance to local authorities before more shared spaces are built.
She said Clinton Pringle's father had the chance to try and make sure no other parents lose their children.
Clinton Pringle died last year after being hit by a van outside Millennium Town Park in St Helier.
BBC Weather Watchers
Our Weather Watchers have been busy today, with reports coming in from Guernsey and Sark.
Two-vehicle collision in Guernsey
Rob England
BBC News Online
Emergency services are attending a two-vehicle crash on the junction of Rue Du Pont Vaillant and Les Baissieres in Guernsey.
The public is advised to avoid the area as the road is currently blocked.
It is unclear whether anyone was injured in the incident.
UK police broke law in case of British backpackers murdered in Thailand
The Guardian
The National Crime Agency in the UK has been forced to admit it acted unlawfully when it gave information to Thai police that helped send two men to death row for murdering two British backpackers, including victim David Miller, from Jersey.
Rugby: Completely new Reds team to face Doncaster Knights
BBC Sport
A new captain will lead a completely new Jersey Reds team in Saturday's clash against Doncaster Knights.
South African Scott Van Breda is in charge at St Peter in the first game of the new season.
There will be full coverage of the game on BBC Radio Jersey from 14:00 with Saturday Sportscene.
Kick off is at 14:30.
Strong wind warning remains in Jersey
Rob England
BBC News Online
A yellow wind warning released by Jersey Meteorological Department is still in force across the island.
Overall, the weather has deteriorated slightly since the beginning of the week, with cloud and rain expected throughout the morning and into the afternoon.
Holiday plant souvenirs may bring disease
Jersey Evening Post
Bringing plants home as a souvenir of a holiday in Europe could cause an outbreak of a disease which has the potential to decimate Jersey’s countryside, the Environment Department has warned.
Weather: Cloudy, with outbreaks of rain
BBC Weather
It will be a mostly cloudy day across the Channel Islands with outbreaks of rain throughout the day, perhaps heavy at times, with the risk of thunder.
Compared with recent days, it will be significantly cooler. Maximum temperature: 19C (66F).
In Jersey:
In Guernsey:
Many victims of racial abuse 'do not report it to police'
Chris Stone
BBC Radio Jersey
Police in Jersey say people who are racially abused in the island often do not tell anyone about it.
A new survey found that race was the most common reason for people to be abused.
Officers said they had 46 incidents reported to them this year - as many as the whole of last year.
Det Sup Stewart Gull, who chairs the police's equality and diversity forum, said that while they are encouraging people to come forward and report hate crime, not everyone does.
States to deliver more 'affordable homes' by 2020
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey's minister for housing has said the island needs to build more accommodation for people on low incomes.
There have been calls for the States to help out as homeless shelters said they were struggling to cope with rising demand for their services, especially from young people.
Minister Anne Pryke said they were on track to delivering more homes by 2020.
'Abundance' of dolphins linked to Guernsey's fishing policy
BBC Radio Guernsey
Changes in Guernsey's fishing policy may be the reason more marine life is being spotted around the island, according to the manager of Guernsey Biological Records Centre.
Jane Gilmour said an abundance of dolphins in Guernsey's waters indicated a "healthy aquatic environment", but she added that, without proper scientific analysis, it was hard to draw any firm conclusions.
Earlier in the month, a pod of Dolphins was spotted by the crew of the workboat Sarnia.
Man 'knocked unconscious and robbed' in St Peter Port
Rob England
BBC News Online
A man was knocked unconscious and robbed by two unknown males in St Peter Port, Guernsey Police said.
It happened at around 01:20 on Monday in the La Plaiderie area.
Officers said the victim was attacked from behind and property was stolen from him.
Police have appealed for witnesses.
X-rays reveal contents of centuries old pot
Guernsey Press
An X-ray machine, normally used to uncover smuggled items, has been helping to reveal the secrets of a Roman pot, which has been buried on Alderney for around 2,000 years.
Public sector workers deserve 'respect', says union
BBC Radio Jersey
A union representing public sector staff says Jersey's government needs to treat them "with respect".
The Jersey Civil Servants' Association said recent figures showed pay increases in the sector were not keeping up with the cost of living.
The association is asking the States to pay its staff "appropriately" and settle pay disputes more quickly.
The latest pay data showed a 0.9% decrease in average earnings in the public sector.
Asian hornets' nests eluding beekeepers in Guernsey
BBC Radio Guernsey
The spread of Asian hornets in Guernsey is "likely to get worse before it gets better", according to the president of an island beekeepers' group.
Chris Tomlins, of the Guernsey Beekeepers' Association, said finding the hornets' nests was the key to stop them spreading - but was proving to be difficult.
Three adult hornets were found last month in Torteval. Other sightings in the Channel Islands include in Alderney in July last year, then Jersey in August 2016 and Sark last month.
Road 'contributed' to Clinton Pringle's death
BBC Radio Jersey
The father of Clinton Pringle, who died after being hit by a car in Millennium Town Park, St Helier, last year says the layout of the road contributed his son's death and was "dangerous".
Michael Pringle says he will be handing a petition to the UK Prime Minister next week to ask Theresa May to stop UK local authorities using "shared space roads".
He said this type of road, which does not have pavements or crossings, was also dangerous to others.
Mr Pringle added he hoped Jersey would listen to any changes to UK road policy because of this issue, but "didn't have much faith".
BBC Local Live across the Channel Islands
Rob England
BBC News Online
Good morning and welcome to BBC Local Live across the Channel Islands.
We'll be bringing you the latest news, sport, travel and weather throughout the day.
If you want to get in touch, please email us.