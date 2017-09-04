Future funding for Guernsey's three grant-aided colleges needs to be decided before the States debates the new secondary school system , according to the Education Committee.

It's responded to criticism from the Policy and Resources Committee that its proposals to cut college subsidies by three-quarters lack clarity and reasoned thinking.

Education's plans, coming to the States this month, are to cut college grants from about £4m to just under £1m over a seven-year period.

The committee said the decision to end selection at 11 meant there could no longer be special place holders.

The proposed figure of £816 a year per pupil is aimed at keeping fees affordable.

It said the colleges were an integral part of the system, educating about 30% of secondary students, and they're expected to remain successful well into the future.

But it added that it made sense to separate the funding decision from the secondary school debate at the end of the year.