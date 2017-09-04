Summary
- Seven taken to hospital with drug-related issues from Weekender festival
- Asian hornets 'spray venom' at drone in Jersey
- People in Jersey could have to wait more than a year for hospital dental appointment
- Carlyle Capital exonerated by Guernsey's Royal Court
- Alderney's new airline could get public subsidies
- People in Guernsey who generate their own power could pay a charge
- Live updates on Monday 4 September 2017
Point of order: What you can't say in the States Chamber
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
If you listen to the States of Jersey debates every so often, you will hear a politician chastised by the Bailiff for using "unparliamentary language".
But what does that mean? What can't you say in the States?
Well, a new Freedom of Information request has revealed a few phrases politicians were told off for using over the past two years.
These include:
2015 -
2016 -
Latest weather: Rainy and muggy overnight, clearing on Tuesday
BBC Weather
Overnight, a few outbreaks of light rain are likely and it will be feeling quite muggy, with mist and fog likely. Minimum temperature: 17C (63F).
Tuesday will be off to a cloudy start with outbreaks of rain, but this will clear later to leave a brighter, fresher day with the odd shower possible. Maximum temperature: 19C (66F).
Hornets v Drone: Who wins? An encounter which generated quite a buzz
Rob England
BBC News Online
These Asian hornets didn't take kindly to Jersey Fire and Rescue Service's drone coming near their nest.
Local beekeepers said they thought the sounds of the propeller blades may have been interpreted as an aggressive rival by the insects.
They also sprayed the drone with venom as they got close. Nasty!
Carlyle Capital case: A brief court hearing but a 524-page judgement
Andrew Segal
Local Live
Guernsey's Royal Court has exonerated executives of US-based fund Carlyle Capital Corporation Limited, which borrowed significantly before its collapse during the 2007 to 2008 financial crisis.
In a few brief words this morning, Lieutenant Bailiff Hazel Marshall QC dismissed the case against Carlyle's hierarchy.
It was brought by the fund's liquidators, who sought "many millions" in damages, claiming that, between July 2007 and March 2008, decision-makers acted wrongfully. The liquidators still have the right to appeal.
However, the briefness of this morning's hearing belied the complexity of the eight-year legal battle - and a 524-page judgement has been handed down.
In that document, the Lieutenant Bailiff thanked advocates for their hard work, their presentation of arguments and "also for their courtesy and unfailing good humour throughout this very long trial".
Cricket: Wins for Jersey and Guernsey in South Africa
Tim Pryor
BBC Sport
Guernsey and Jersey boosted their World Cricket League Division Five promotion hopes with wins on day two of the tournament in South Africa.
David Hooper took five wickets and opener Josh Butler hit 93 runs as Guernsey reached 216-4, beating the Cayman Islands' target of 214.
Meanwhile, rivals Jersey top Group B after a five-wicket win over Germany.
Sussex batsman Jonty Jenner hit 68 from 65 balls to help guide his side home with more than five overs remaining.
Colleges' funding decision 'needed before new school system debate'
Simon Fairclough
Guernsey Political Reporter
Future funding for Guernsey's three grant-aided colleges needs to be decided before the States debates the new secondary school system, according to the Education Committee.
It's responded to criticism from the Policy and Resources Committee that its proposals to cut college subsidies by three-quarters lack clarity and reasoned thinking.
Education's plans, coming to the States this month, are to cut college grants from about £4m to just under £1m over a seven-year period.
The committee said the decision to end selection at 11 meant there could no longer be special place holders.
The proposed figure of £816 a year per pupil is aimed at keeping fees affordable.
It said the colleges were an integral part of the system, educating about 30% of secondary students, and they're expected to remain successful well into the future.
But it added that it made sense to separate the funding decision from the secondary school debate at the end of the year.
Call for end to shared road spaces
BBC News Scotland
The father of a three-year-old boy killed in Jersey is calling on the UK Government to ban "shared road spaces" until they can be properly examined.
Clinton Pringle was hit as walked in a shared space area outside Millennium Town Park in St Helier while on holiday with his mother.
Van driver Rebekah Le Gal, 39, who admitted causing death by careless driving, was given a suspended jail sentence of eight months.
Shared spaces, like the one in Jersey, are an attempt to make drivers take more care by removing traffic signs, pedestrian crossings and even kerbs.
Clinton's father, Michael Pringle, said he believed shared spaces worked in other countries like the Netherlands and Denmark because there "the pedestrian is king".
He said that, in the UK, the "pecking order is the wrong way round".
EU nationals 'should be allowed to stay in Jersey', Brexit survey finds
Chris Rayner
BBC Radio Jersey Political Reporter
A survey of islanders' views on Brexit has found many feel it's important EU nationals are still allowed to live and work in Jersey.
The survey, by Jersey's government, found two-thirds felt that was important to the economy as long as Jersey's housing and work rules were followed.
The survey examined the reasons people move to and from Jersey, as well as what people think the impact of Brexit will be.
Police urge islanders to report hate crimes
Jersey Evening Post
A detective has urged anyone affected by hate crime to report the incident after a number of islanders said they would not go to the police if they were a victim.
Guernsey PR firm sold in employee buyout
BBC Radio Guernsey
A Guernsey-based public relations company has been sold in employee buyout, but the new owners say it is business as usual.
Brooke Kenyon and Chris Chilton have acquired Orchard PR from founders Steve and Lois Falla for an undisclosed sum.
The company employs 13 people and has clients in Guernsey, Jersey, and the Isle of Man.
Nets and dust to be used to trap Asian hornets
Rob England
BBC News Online
A team from Jersey Environmental Health is using a combination of nets and insecticide dust to trap and remove an Asian hornet nest in the north east of the island.
A fire service drone has been attacked by insects as it was sent to scout out a nest.
Thousands given in emergency payments over six years
BBC Radio Jersey
More than £100,000 was given out to families having difficult times over the past six years, a Freedom of Information request has revealed.
The one-off payments from the Social Security Department are only given out in exceptional circumstances, and can include payments ranging from help to pay for emergency dental treatment or a replacement oven.
A spokesperson for Social Security said there had been less than 20 cases over the past six years and last year £8,000 was given out.
Carlyle Capital exonerated by Guernsey's Royal Court
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
Executives of Carlyle Capital Corporation, the US-based fund which borrowed significant amounts of money before its collapse during the 2007 to 2008 financial crisis, have been exonerated in a case brought by liquidators to Guernsey's Royal Court.
It collapsed when the financial performance of its mortgage-backed securities worsened during the crisis.
The case against Carlyle was brought by the fund's liquidators, who sought "many millions" in damages, claiming that, between July 2007 and March 2008, decision-makers acted wrongfully.
Lawyers for Carlyle's executives argued the collapse, caused by the second financial crash of March 2008, was "unforseeable" and decisions were taken in "good faith".
In court, Lieutenant Bailiff Hazel Marshall QC found Carlyle's business model was "reasonable", as were decisions made by the fund's directors.
In conclusion, the Lieutenant Bailiff said Carlyle's directors did not appreciate the depth of instability at the time, but they were in "wide and good company".
The liquidators still have the right to appeal.
Future of L’Eree Bay Hotel uncertain as proprietor leaves
Guernsey Press
Hotelier Mark Frost will be closing the doors of the L’Eree Bay Hotel for the final time this year. Mr Frost has been at the hotel for 20 years and said it’s time for a ‘change of direction’.
Afternoon weather: The odd spot of drizzle
BBC Weather
A few bright spells are possible this afternoon, and it will be feeling warm.
However, the odd spot of drizzle cannot be ruled out. Maximum temperature: 20C (68F).
Jersey:
Guernsey:
How do you find an Asian hornet's nest?
Rob England
BBC News Online
There is a lot of talk about Asian hornets and finding nests. A drone search of one nest saw the drone attacked by hornets. But how do you find one?
Former Jersey Beekeepers' Association president Bob Hogge said he and colleagues had been using a variety of techniques to track hornets around the island for the past five weeks.
They marked hornets and measured how long it took them to fly between their nest and specialised bait they had put down to find the nest.
When the beekeepers thought they had closed the distance between themselves and a nest, they called the Department for the Environment, which helped them find it.
Jersey dental service 'needs modernising'
BBC Radio Jersey
A former States dentist says more children could be seen by the dentist if the current hospital service was modernised.
More than 1,000 people are waiting for an appointment under the Community Dental Scheme, with some children waiting over a year to be seen.
Describing the current system as "old fashioned", Sarah Pollard, from the charity Super Smiles, said new measures such as doing more work in schools would mean fewer children needing to come in for dental treatment.
The States said all children under the age of 11 got free dental care under the community service and this made demand for the service high.
There are four dentists employed to handle the workload and only one is full-time.
A spokesman said any child needing an urgent appointment would be seen the same day or the next working day.
Health Department and insurers agree emergency care charges
Guernsey Press
Patients who thought they were covered by their health insurance have faced bills for emergency hospital treatment after a dispute between insurers and Health & Social Care centred on the new pricing structure.
Woman in her 20s treated after crash
BBC Radio Jersey
A 22-year-old woman was treated at Jersey's hospital after being involved in a crash on Trinity Hill.
Three cars were involved in the accident, which happened just after 08:30 this morning. Nobody involved has been named.
Jersey Fire Service are warning drivers to take care as the roads are still wet and slippery after all the rain recently.
First Weekender festival plays to thousands of fans
Jersey Evening Post
The sights, sounds and friendly atmosphere made the first Weekender festival a success for the thousands of music fans who attended the Trinity event.
Drone attacked by Asian hornets
Rob England
BBC News Online
A fire service drone was attacked by Asian hornets as it was sent to scout out a nest.
It happened as crews used infrared and high resolution cameras to take a closer look at it on behalf of Jersey's Department for the Environment.
Drawn by the sound of propellers, the hornets "swarmed out", spraying the drone with venom, operators said.
It was the first larger "secondary nest" found in the Channel Islands, thought to contain about 6,000 hornets.
Clinton Pringle death: 'My son didn't know where to run'
BBC News Scotland
The father of a three-year-old Scottish boy knocked down and a killed by a van driver in Jersey has said his son did not know where to run when he saw the vehicle approach.
Clinton Pringle was hit as he walked in a shared space area outside a park while on holiday with his mother.
His father Michael is now campaigning for a moratorium on such spaces.
The van driver Rebekah Le Gal was given a suspended sentence in July.
People generating their own power 'could pay a charge'
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
Guernsey could introduce a charge for people who generate their own electricity as a way of subsidising the network.
It's an idea supported by Deputy Charles Parkinson, president of the States Trading Supervisory Board.
It would apply to people who generated their own electricity or used alternative suppliers as they launched, with the money going to the States-owned electricity company.
Deputy Parkinson said developments in renewable power technology would disrupt the current business model.
Business as usual at Jersey Bowl after MFA Bowl Guernsey closure
Jersey Evening Post
The manager of the island’s only ten pin bowling centre says the leisure attraction remains open for business despite the permanent closure of MFA Guernsey Bowl.
Mixed starts for Channel Islands in openers in South Africa
Tim Pryor
BBC Sport
Left-arm spinner Ben Stevens took five wickets to help Jersey to a six-wicket win over Vanuatu on the opening day in South Africa in World League Five.
Stevens, who missed Jersey's relegation in Los Angeles last year after a health scare, returned with figures of 5-28 to restrict Vanuatu to 170 all out.
Former captain Peter Gough then made a stylish 65 as the Channel Islanders reached the target inside 35 overs.
Guernsey, meanwhile, suffered a 48-run loss to Italy.
Venomous response: Drone 'attacked by hornets it was spying on'
Rob England
BBC News Online
Jersey Fire and Rescue Service drone crews say an Asian hornet nest in the north east of the island "isn't very impressive, thermally speaking".
They sent up a thermal imaging camera drone in the hope of getting a better idea of the scale of the nest.
However, the drone didn't come back unscathed, with some venom being sprayed on the top by the angry hornets.
Mark Le Cornu, from Jersey Fire and Rescue Service, said they're using the standard drone they use for looking at hot spots in fire situations.
They're going to launch a second time, this time with a high definition camera, before experts remove the nest.
Grant scheme open for health staff with big ideas
BBC Radio Guernsey
Health workers in Guernsey and Alderney with a good idea that could enhance local health services could get £3,000 to help them get the project off the ground.
The 2017 Insurance Corporation Healthcare Bursary launches today and awards a grant of up to £3,000.
It was launched in 1991 when Sandra James MBE took the top prize for her project regarding alcohol abuse in the islands.
Over the following years, there have been a variety of entries relating to bereavement, information provision, mental health, cancer care and several social care projects that have received the bursary.
One in hospital after three-car crash on Trinity Hill
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
One person was taken to hospital after a three-car collision on Trinity Hill this morning that saw the road closed to traffic.
Jersey Fire and Rescue said there was someone in the vehicle with chest and mouth pain. They were treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to hospital.
Firefighters said a "considerable amount of rain" left the roads wet and potentially slippery, and urged drivers to allow more time for their journey.
The road has reopened.
Tourism examines Airbnb impact
Guernsey Press
'Massive recent growth’ in the use of sites such as Airbnb has left VisitGuernsey wanting to better understand the market and any impact it could have on established providers.
Droning on about the hornet
Rob England
BBC News Online
Air Alderney to get States subsidy if use is low
BBC Radio Guernsey
Alderney's new airline will be subsidised by the island's States if the carrier fills fewer than three seats per journey, says Managing Director Danny Brem-Wilson.
The airline has applied for its air operating certificate and Mr Brem-Wilson said he was pleased the States of Alderney was backing the company.
Head of Visit Alderney Helene Turner said she believed there was an untapped market of visitors from Jersey who would make the trip using Air Alderney if they didn't have to fly via Guernsey.
The Alderney Chamber of Commerce also supports the airline. President Andrew Eggleston said it would be a game changer for the island's economic fortunes.
Nearly a third of Jersey firms 'have no cyber security plan'
BBC Radio Jersey
Nearly a third of Jersey finance businesses do not have a plan in place in case of a cyber attack, according to a survey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission (JFSC).
Jersey finance firms completed the survey and from the results the commission identified five threats to finance businesses in the island.
These included:
The survey found 59% of organisations surveyed had had fraudulent emails, and 58% had been attacked using malicious software.
The JFSC is now developing its own cyber security strategy. It's also offering advice to those companies which have suffered a cyber attack.
Two-car crash on Trinity Hill
BBC Radio Jersey
There has been a crash on Trinity Hill in Jersey involving two cars. The road is closed while police investigate.
Officers couldn't confirm whether anyone was injured.
Children waiting a year or more for hospital dentist appointments
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
Children in Jersey are having to wait more than a year to have their teeth checked at the hospital dentist, according to figures from a Freedom of Information request.
The figures show that the waiting lists for a first appointment with a States' dentist this year were the highest they had been for five years.
Between January and July this year, the waiting list for children was more than a year, while for adults it was just over three months.
The Health Department said it was considering contracting work out to private dentists next year and spending more money on dentists. But it added that recruiting dentists and dental nurses was very difficult.
Using a drone to check out the buzz
Rob England
BBC News Online
Drone crews from Jersey Fire and Rescue Service have launched their infrared drone to fly up into the canopy of a sycamore tree and check out an Asian hornets' nest.
The hornets aren't happy with the drone spying on them. The drone team here said a vision camera was swarmed by the insects defending the nest.
As it comes in to land, you could actually hear them still hitting one of the drones four rotor blades.
Today's weather: Cloudy and rather humid
BBC Weather
Today will be mostly cloudy and murky with perhaps some light rain or drizzle.
A few bright spells are possible into the afternoon, and it will be feeling warm. Maximum temperature: 20C (68F).
Jersey:
Guernsey:
'No need to rush future education decision,' says deputy
BBC Radio Guernsey
A Guernsey politician says the debate over the future structure of secondary schooling should take as long as is necessary.
Deputy Mark Dorey will meet with the Education Committee on Thursday to discuss his favoured two-school option.
Education is currently considering a three-school model as part of major reforms to the education system in the island.
Woman who stabbed friend in neck jailed
Jersey Evening Post
A woman who stabbed her friend in the neck with a Swiss Army knife while telling another person "This is what you should be getting" has been jailed for three years by the Royal Court.
Air Alderney applies for operating licence
BBC Radio Guernsey
A new airline, Air Alderney, is applying for its air operating certificate today after months of preparation.
The airline now has its first plane and is hoping to fly to Jersey, Cherbourg, and, eventually, the UK.
The plane is an Islander, similar to what Aurigny, operated in the late 1960s and 1970s.
The director of Visit Alderney, Helene Turner, said she believed the launch of a new carrier out of the island would offer passengers from Jersey the chance to visit on a direct flight.