Jersey police are investigating the large fire that broke out at Tamba Park in April after the fire service confirmed it was started deliberately.

The owner of the visitor attraction - Jonathan Ruff - is asking islanders to come forward with information that could help.

Security cameras around the park are also being viewed. Mr Ruff said that in such a small island someone must know something.

Back in April, the fire service said the blaze was sparked by the use of welding equipment on the teeth of a giant dinosaur.