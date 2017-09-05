Police investigate 'deliberate' dinosaur park fire

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Police investigate 'deliberate' dinosaur park fire

BBC Radio Jersey

Jersey police are investigating the large fire that broke out at Tamba Park in April after the fire service confirmed it was started deliberately.

The owner of the visitor attraction - Jonathan Ruff - is asking islanders to come forward with information that could help.

Security cameras around the park are also being viewed. Mr Ruff said that in such a small island someone must know something.

Fire crew
BBC

Back in April, the fire service said the blaze was sparked by the use of welding equipment on the teeth of a giant dinosaur.

Future of L’Eree Bay Hotel uncertain as proprietor leaves

Guernsey Press

A Guernsey hotelier will be closing the doors of the L’Eree Bay Hotel for the final time this year.

Clinton Pringle's father in call to stop 'shared road spaces'

Ryan Morrison

BBC News Online

The father of a three-year-old boy killed in Jersey is calling on the UK government to ban "shared road spaces" until they can be properly examined.

Clinton Pringle
Michael Pringle

Clinton Pringle was hit as walked in a shared space area outside Millennium Town Park in St Helier while on holiday with his mother.

Clinton's father, Michael Pringle, said he believed shared spaces worked in other countries like the Netherlands and Denmark because there "the pedestrian is king".

He will present a petition in Downing Street later today to call for a halt on the use of shared space schemes.

Shared spaces, like the one in Jersey, are an attempt to make drivers take more care by removing traffic signs, pedestrian crossings and even kerbs. Mr Pringle was familiar with the concept as he lives near Kirkintilloch where a shared space scheme is in operation in the town centre.

He has now joined forces with local campaigners there to highlight the dangers posed to blind, partially sighted and disabled people, as well as children.

Urgent review call for Guernsey's population law

BBC Radio Guernsey

Guernsey's new population management law which was launched in April needs an urgent review, according to the Confederation of Guernsey Industry.

Guernsey High Street
BBC

Chairman Clive McMinn says Guernsey has to present itself as being open for business and current delays in processing applications prove the new regime isn't working efficiently.

He described the population management office as "overly bureaucratic" with applications taking too long.

Home Affairs Committee President, Deputy Mary Lowe, said some applications were taking too long but they have a plan to stabilise the issue and tackle the backlog but it could take some time.

BBC Local Live in the Channel Islands

Ryan Morrison

BBC News Online

Good morning and welcome to BBC Local Live across the Channel Islands.

We'll be bringing you the latest news, sport, travel and weather throughout the day.

If you want to get in touch, please email us.

Jersey Sky
BBC
