BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

Fran Torode

Guernsey FC manager Tony Vance said he was "fed up" with "armchair" commentators after his under-strength side lost 2-0 to second-placed Whyteleafe last night.

It is their sixth straight defeat, leaving the Green Lions 21st in the Botisk South.

Speaking after the final whistle, Vance said he only had 12 fit players to choose from.

He said: "The bottom line tonight is that, for 70 minutes, I thought the players were brilliant; you know, outstanding."

"They've got 29 players to chose from and tonight we had 12".

On critics of his GFC side, Vance said: "I'm kind of a little bit fed up with hearing people say that's six straight defeats, and that'll be the headlines. It is the reality, I'm not going to hide away from that.

"A lot of assumptions are made from armchairs and people doing press reports here and there, and media reports, and taking assumptions.

"There's a couple of people who probably will have a pop and think they can do better. Well good luck to them."