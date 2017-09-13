BBC Local Live: Channel Islands
- Jersey's Deputy Andrew Lewis reprimanded for lying to care inquiry and States
- Only Guernsey's States 'can change population laws,' Home Affairs Committee president says
- Boy, 14, his nose broken in Jersey skate park fight with up to eight others
- Citizens Advice Guernsey 'facing more demand for its services'
- Live updates on Wednesday 13 September
Politicians debate £7k pay rise for chief minister
BBC Radio Jersey
States members are debating whether future chief ministers should be paid more than other politicians.
The committee overseeing members pay brought the plan to the house. If adopted, it would mean the next chief minister would get an extra 15%, around £7,000-a-year.
Chief Minister Ian Gorst asked whether he should leave the debate because if he stood for election again he would want to be chief minister again.
The Greffier, however, ruled he would be able to take part because there was no guarantee he would succeed in being re-elected.
Asian hornet nest found in bungalow
Jersey Evening Post
Another Asian hornet nest has been found in the Island – this time in the roof of a bungalow – sparking more fears the invasive insects are becoming established in Jersey.
Football: Guernsey manager 'fed up' with critics after sixth straight defeat
Oscar Pearson
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey FC manager Tony Vance said he was "fed up" with "armchair" commentators after his under-strength side lost 2-0 to second-placed Whyteleafe last night.
It is their sixth straight defeat, leaving the Green Lions 21st in the Botisk South.
Speaking after the final whistle, Vance said he only had 12 fit players to choose from.
He said: "The bottom line tonight is that, for 70 minutes, I thought the players were brilliant; you know, outstanding."
"They've got 29 players to chose from and tonight we had 12".
On critics of his GFC side, Vance said: "I'm kind of a little bit fed up with hearing people say that's six straight defeats, and that'll be the headlines. It is the reality, I'm not going to hide away from that.
"A lot of assumptions are made from armchairs and people doing press reports here and there, and media reports, and taking assumptions.
"There's a couple of people who probably will have a pop and think they can do better. Well good luck to them."
Imminent gale warning issued
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
Strong winds are on the way.
A gale warning has been issued for the islands, with westerly gale force eight winds expected in the next six hours.
More tunnel air quality tests
BBC Radio Jersey
There are to be more tests of car fumes inside Jersey's tunnel.
Officials are also reviewing the signs at the entrance which warn walkers about the air quality.
Environment Minister Steve Luce said there would be more tests later this year, including real time monitoring of the pollution levels.
Recent tests showed air quality in the tunnel was poor.
Weather: Strong winds, showers and some bright spells
Holly Green
BBC Weather
We've got a weather front just to the south, and that could well bring some more persistent rain, especially over parts of Jersey at times.
In general though, there are some bright spells around today. But again this risk of heavy and potentially thundery showers and a strong and gusty wind too.
Maximum temperature: 17C (63F).
'Rising demand' sees CAB recruitment drive
Tyler Allen
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey's Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) says it is facing an increased demand for its services.
The organisation - which offers free advice on legal and financial issues - is looking to take on a number of volunteer advisors to meet a rising workload.
It received 10,245 inquiries in 2016, up 16% on 2015.
CAB needed to recruit four or five general advisors to help meet demand, it said.
Former employee defrauded charity with petrol card
Jersey Evening Post
A former employee of Autism Jersey defrauded the charity by using a petrol card belonging to the organisation despite no longer working there.
Phone and broadband satisfaction lower than UK
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
Channel Island customers are less satisfied with the landline, mobile, and broadband services they receive than UK customers.
A survey of 857 islanders has been conducted by competition regulator CICRA.
It showed customers were least satisfied with broadband services, with just 61% of people in Guernsey and 71% in Jersey "satisfied", compared to 87% in the UK.
Satisfaction with overall mobile services was described as "high", at 82% in Guernsey and 78% in Jersey. However, this was still lower when compared to the UK figure of 93%.
Overall satisfaction levels for landline services were below the UK (90%), but described as "healthy" at 79% in Guernsey and 74% in Jersey.
Second hornets' nest suspected
BBC Radio Guernsey
The Asian hornet nest found in Torteval over the weekend is unlikely to be the only one in Guernsey, according to the States.
Sightings of the hornet in the island suggest another nest may be in the Vale, between Bordeaux and the Bridge.
States Agriculture Countryside and Land Management services is calling for islanders to be vigilant and report any further sightings of the invasive species to them.
Loss of L’Eree Bay Hotel is ‘a blow to tourism industry’
Guernsey Press
Losing the ‘prominent and picturesquely located’ L’Eree Bay Hotel is a blow to the tourism industry, Economic Development has said.
Population laws 'not home affairs policy' - committee president
BBC Radio Guernsey
Only Guernsey's States assembly has the power to change the island's population laws, and not the Home Affairs Committee, according to the committee's president.
Deputy Mary Lowe said the committee was working with an independent panel to review whether the laws, introduced in April, were working well for local businesses following widespread criticism.
The laws saw a move from housing licences to one of managing the population by a system of permits.
A meeting between the committee and the panel will take place next month. It would decide whether the law needs reviewing, Deputy Lowe said.
If it does, it will be taken to the States in December 2017.
Deputy Lowe said: "We want to know how it's going. We accept there's a backlog [of employment permits], and we accept there's more to do. But it isn't for us to change it - it is not a home affairs policy."
Sailings hit by weather
BBC Radio Guernsey
Due to adverse weather, Condor's Liberation vessel will only sail between Poole and Jersey today, with all other sailings cancelled.
There were to be more round trips between Poole and the islands to accommodate affected passengers, the company said.
Any passengers affected have been advised by Condor to transfer to the Thursday sailings.
Sark Shipping has also cancelled all sailings between Guernsey and Sark, with the exception of the 10:00, 11:00 and 15:00, 16:00 journeys.
Teenager breaks nose in skate park brawl
Rob England
BBC News Online
A 14-year-old boy had his nose broken during a fight involving up to eight others in Jersey's skate park on Sunday, police said.
Officers said it started with a fight between the victim and another boy.
Up to eight others then became involved, who punched and kicked the teenager while he was on the ground. A BMX bicycle rider then came to the boy's rescue and pulled him out of the fight.
The boy was taken to hospital and was discharged the same day.
The second boy who was fighting with the victim was described as about 5ft (1.5m) tall, with olive skin and a chubby build.
It is thought both boys are regulars at the skate park. Police are appealing for witnesses.
Deputy Andrew Lewis reprimanded for lying
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey politician Andrew Lewis has been reprimanded for lying to the Independent Jersey Care Inquiry and the island's government.
In the States yesterday evening, members voted 29 to 16 for a vote of censure after Deputy Lewis breached the States' code of conduct.
The care inquiry panel found Deputy Lewis had lied to the States about the suspension of police chief Graham Power in 2008 after saying he had seen a report into the child abuse investigation when he hadn't.
Yesterday he told the chamber he had never lied to the States and inquiry, but some members may have felt "mislead" by his words.
He said: "I'm clear in my mind as to what I was referring to that day. Clearly others were misled and I've apologised for that.
"There was no intention to deceive anybody."
