BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Summary

  1. Jersey States rejects attempt to scrap new fare structure for taxis
  2. Jersey and Guernsey ask for expressions of interest in operator for inter-island ferry
  3. Guernsey politicians debating the future of college funding
  4. Updates on Wednesday 27 September 2017

New Jersey taxi fare structure to go ahead

BBC Radio Jersey

A controversial new fare structure for taxis and cabs in Jersey will go ahead after attempts in the States to block it failed.

Drivers have opposed the new scheme, which includes training on disability awareness.

But politicians backed the Infrastructure Department, which said the changes had taken a long time to come.

Channel Islands plan inter-island ferry service

BBC Channel Islands News

The governments of Jersey and Guernsey want to hear from companies interested in operating a passenger ferry between the islands.

Both governments have launched an official request to get a service started, and have agreed they want a passenger-only service offering regular sailings between May and September which could also include Alderney.

Officials from both islands are ready to put some money into such an operation.

One Jersey senator, Lyndon Farnham, said a regular day-trip service would help the islands' economies and improve sporting and cultural links.

Companies are being asked to express an interest, then there will be a formal tendering process.

It's hoped the first sailings could be as soon as next year.

News, sport, weather and travel for Wednesday

Good morning from BBC Local Live. We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for the Channel Islands today.

If you want to get in touch, please email us.

