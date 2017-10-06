BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

Summary
- "North-south divide" over where new housing is built in Guernsey - St Sampson deputy
- Process to introduce a living wage in Jersey "not moving fast enough" - deputy
- Sir Edward Heath report: 'No evidence' of abuse on yacht sailed to Jersey
- Financial watchdogs in Europe and Asia investigate $1.4bn transaction from Guernsey to Singapore
- Unemployment in Jersey "falls by nearly a third in a year"
- Updates on Friday 6 October
Live Reporting
By Rob Byrne
All times stated are UK
Get involved
BBC Local Live across the Channel Islands
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
Good morning, happy Friday, and welcome to BBC Local Live across the Channel Islands.
Stay with us for all the latest news, weather, travel and sport for the day.
Despite feeling distinctly autumnal, I was heartened to see this cruise ship, the Arcadia, moored just off St Peter Port - a reminder of brighter and warmer days.
There are two more cruise ships coming to Guernsey this weekend before the season, and the last dregs of summer, are over.
If you want to send in any photos or comments, please email us.