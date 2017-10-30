BBC Local Live: Channel Islands
Flu vaccine to be issued to children at Jersey nurseries
BBC Radio Jersey
Children at nurseries in Jersey will be given the flu vaccine in their classrooms.
Doctors will give children aged two, three and four the nasal vaccine at nurseries and pre-schools, after feedback from parents said it was sometimes difficult to get time off work to take them to GP surgeries.
The vaccine protects children even if the flu virus changes over the winter, health authorities said.
L’Eree Bay Hotel proprietor serves lunch for final time
Guernsey Press
The final lunch at the L’Eree Bay Hotel took place yesterday, as regular customers and fans of chef and proprietor Mark Frost flocked to the brasserie for their last opportunity to eat there.
Buildings could be demolished under Beaumont plans
Naomi Dunning
BBC Radio Jersey, Reporter
Buildings near the marshland at Beaumont in Jersey could be demolished to make way for housing.
The old Co-op warehouses could be redeveloped by firm Dandara, if planners agree.
The warehouses were controversially closed in 2015, when the Co-op changed the way it imported and stored its goods.
Now, an application to demolish the warehouses and turn them into flats has been lodged.
Twenty-one single room flats, and another 44 two bedroom units have been proposed.
The site sits in a green zone because of its proximity to marshland area, an important wildlife habitat.
Butterfield set to buy Deutsche Bank trust arm
Guernsey Press
Butterfield is to acquire the global trust business of Deutsche Bank in what will prove to be a significant move in the local fiduciary sector, it's revealed.
'Last resort' weight surgery 'should be offered to more islanders'
BBC Radio Jersey
A Jersey woman who says weight loss surgery cured her diabetes believes the health department should consider offering the operation to more people.
Lisa Neil lost more than four stone after the £8,000 surgery, paid for by States of Jersey.
A new support group has been set up for people waiting for similar work.
She said she had "tried everything" to lose weight before the surgery.
Drink-driver does it again just as 10-year ban ends
Guernsey Press
Just a few weeks before reaching the end of a 10-year driving ban for drink-driving, Jason Byrne did it again – twice.
Weather watchers: Sunny skies captured
BBC Weather Watchers
Thanks to Brass, in Guernsey, and Leoville in Jersey, for capturing these island scenes earlier.
You can become a weather watcher, and see your photos shared on the BBC website and on BBC Channel Islands News.
Brussels visit: Venturing into the unknown
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
Two seasoned Channel Islands' politicians are in Brussels today with more uncertainty than ever around the future relationship with the bloc.
None of the islands is in nor is leaving the EU, but their future trading relationship will change as a result of Brexit.
The prospect of being added to a new consolidated EU tax blacklist, due to be published before the end of the year, will be a concern too.
Being on the list would equate to a moving of the goalposts, according to Guernsey's Deputy Chief Minister Lyndon Trott, who has made it his mission to emphasise the progress Guernsey has made when it comes to tax transparency.
The island politicians are due to meet with representatives from member states Cyprus, France, Ireland, Italy, Romania, and the UK.
Jersey's Chief Minister, Senator Ian Gorst said he was expecting "productive dialogue" on tax matters with the European Council, which is drawing up the tax blacklist.
As third countries, Guernsey and Jersey have their own agreements when it comes to trading in financial services with member states, which are not anticipated to change post-Brexit.
The British government does, however, have to negotiate future arrangements when it comes to trading goods between the islands and the EU.
Industries such as fisheries are heavily dependent on EU exports.
A rusty welcome at Guernsey Airport
Guernsey Airport says it will be carrying out work after a passenger raised concerns about the appearance of an airport gate.
Work would be carried out within the "next couple of weeks" to seal the roof and replace tiles, the airport said.
Brussels visit: Jersey Minister to emphasise 'value' of EU relationship
Jersey's Chief Minister says he's going to re-iterate the value of the island's relationship with EU member states on a visit to Brussels today.
Senator Ian Gorst and Guernsey's Deputy Chief Minister Lyndon Trott are meeting with representative from France, Ireland, Italy, Romania, Cyprus and the UK.
The visit comes ahead of the expected publication of an EU-wide tax blacklist before the end of the year.
Louise Perrio: Guernsey marathon runner breaks CI record
BBC Sport
Guernsey's Louise Perrio became the first Guernsey woman to run a sub 2:50 marathon in Frankfurt yesterday.
Perrio ran 2:49'59 to post a new Channel Islands' record in the German city.
Fellow Guernsey athlete Lee Merrien ran 2:20'25.
Welshman Dewi Griffiths was the quickest Briton over the 26.2-mile distance since 2014, and finished fifth in 2:09'49.
Public sector staff ‘left in the dark’
Jersey Evening Post
Public sector staff are "in the dark" and have been left to speculate about their future, the regional head of Jersey’s largest civil service union has said.
Police appeal after man and woman assaulted
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey Police are appealing for witnesses after a man and woman were assaulted in the early hours of Sunday morning in St Peter Port.
It happened on the town seafront near Crown Pier just before 01:00 in the morning.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Guernsey Police or Crimestoppers anonymously.
Aviation historian John Goodwin dies, aged 86
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
One of the driving forces behind Guernsey's Allied Aircrew Memorial has died at the age of 86.
John Goodwin was the Channel Islands Occupation Society's archivist and longest serving member, being involved in the organisation for about 50 years.
His research was essential in documenting the stories of the 153 allied airmen shot down over the Bailiwick during World War Two.
A memorial to the men was unveiled at Guernsey Airport in September 2015.
Mr Goodwin's funeral will take place at St Andrews Church, at 11:00 on Thursday 2 November.
Independence for stats unit proposed
Jersey Evening Post
A new law which would formally recognise the independence of the States of Jersey's Statistics Unit could lead to changes in the way the census is carried out.
Vale Road closure: Bus routes affected
BBC Radio Guernsey
Two bus routes and a number of school services are being diverted due to the closure of a major commuter road in Guernsey, which begins today.
Routes 21, 22, and school services S2A, S3A, S2B are affected.
Details are available on bus operator CT Plus's facebook page.
Brussels visit: Guernsey minister says island 'fully compliant' with EU tax rules
Guernsey's deputy chief minister says he will re-iterate the island's tax regime is "fully compliant" with EU rules on a visit to Brussels today.
Deputy Lyndon Trott and Jersey's Chief Minister Ian Gorst are meeting with representatives from France, Ireland, Italy, Romania, Cyprus and the UK.
The visit comes ahead of the expected publication of an EU-wide tax blacklist before the end of the year.
Ramsgate draw 'shows Guernsey progress'
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Guernsey FC boss Tony Vance says the goalless draw at Ramsgate shows how far his side have come this season.
The Green Lions kept successive clean sheets away from home for the first time December 2014.
"I'm amazed it finished 0-0 to be honest," Vance said.
"0-0 away from home at Ramsgate, we probably would have taken that five or six weeks ago, that's where we are now, we're disappointed to just get a point," he told BBC Radio Guernsey.
Jail for man who left the Island after fifth drink-driving offence
Jersey Evening Post
A man who left the Island nine years' ago to avoid being sentenced for his fifth drink-driving offence in 10 years has been jailed.
Vale Road closure: Congestion around Delancey
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
The States of Guernsey is warning of disruption this morning on the first day of a three-month closure.
Traffic is backing up in the Delancey area as drivers try and avoid the nearby Vale Road closure.
Jersey frustrated to miss bonus point
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Jersey Reds forward Jake Armstrong says the team was frustrated not to score a bonus point in their 36-17 loss to Championship leaders Bristol.
The islanders conceded three tries when Rory Pitman was sin-binned early in the first half and the islanders were 29-0 down after half an hour.
But a try by Tom Pincus just before half-time and scores from Nick Selway and Joel Dudley made the score closer.
"I thought there was a lot of effort out there," Armstrong told BBC Jersey.
"Although we didn't get the result we wanted, maybe towards the end we could have got a fourth try to secure a bonus point against the best team in the Championship."
Major Guernsey commuter route closes for three months
BBC Radio Guernsey
Vale Road is closed for three months from today as work begins to improve drainage and prevent flooding.
The road will be closed between St Clair Hill traffic lights and the halfway junction, with access for residents and businesses only.
Sewer and manholes along the road are being replaced, and pumping capacity improved to reduce the risk of sewer flooding.
It will re-open temporarily over the the Christmas and new year period before work begins again in January for another four weeks.
Champions thrash Premiership leaders
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Jersey champions St Paul's showed they are very much the team to beat in the Premiership as they thrashed early pace-setters St Clement 8-2.
Karl Hinds scored twice while Jack Boyle, Jay Giles, Joe Kilshaw, Kieran Lester Craig Russell and Michael Weir all got one against the eastern parish side, who stay top of the table.
Second-placed St Ouen stay a point and a place ahead of St Paul's thanks in part to Joe Murphy's two goals in their 4-1 win over Grouville.
St Peter got their first win of the season as Ben Gallichan scored twice in a 4-1 win over bottom side Rozel Rovers.
Weather: Light winds and clear skies
Alina Jenkins
BBC Weather
A fine day is expected across the Channel Islands with just a light wind.
By this afternoon 12C (54F) is the expected high.
Brussels visit for Channel Islands' politicians
BBC Radio Jersey
Senior politicians from the Channel Islands are in discussions with European Union member states in Brussels today.
Jersey's Chief Minister Senator Ian Gorst and Guernsey's Deputy Chief Minister Lyndon Trott are meeting representatives from Cyprus, France, Ireland, Italy, Romania and the UK.
The aim is to discuss topics including Brexit, market access for financial services, and relations between countries.
The visit comes ahead of the EU publishing a consolidated tax blacklist at the end of the year.
Guernsey's government warned the goalposts would have moved if it was no longer compliant with EU rules.
Two school model findings 'expected next month'
BBC Radio Guernsey
The results of a detailed investigation into a two school secondary system model in Guernsey will be known by mid-November, according to a politician behind the move.
Guernsey's senior political committee has set aside £93,000 for the work, which will look at both the curriculum and potential sites for the schools.
Deputy Rhian Tooley, one of four deputies to call publicly for the investigation, says if the research shows reducing the number of schools from three to two won't offer pupils a better outcome, then they won't proceed with the plans.
Jets go down to another defeat
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Jersey's Team Jets have dropped to seventh place in netball's Premier League Three.
The island side lost 48-36 away at Hertford Hornets on Sunday.
Jets have won just one of their four games so far this season, having been relegated at the end of last season.
Baby fractured skull investigation continues
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey police are still investigating how a baby ended up with a fractured skull.
The 10-month-old baby boy was taken to hospital on 26 September.
Court documents said his mother could not explain how her son was hurt and said he had not been distressed.
The doctor, who examined him at Jersey General Hospital, said it was a "significant unexplained injury".
A police spokesperson said they were still investigating, and social services were involved.
