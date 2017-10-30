BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Baby fractured skull investigation continues
  2. Brussels visit for Channel Islands' politicians
  3. Major Guernsey commuter route closes for three months
  4. Two school model findings 'expected next month'
  5. Updates on Monday 30 October

Live Reporting

By Rob Byrne

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Flu vaccine to be issued to children at Jersey nurseries

BBC Radio Jersey

Children at nurseries in Jersey will be given the flu vaccine in their classrooms.

Doctors will give children aged two, three and four the nasal vaccine at nurseries and pre-schools, after feedback from parents said it was sometimes difficult to get time off work to take them to GP surgeries.

The vaccine protects children even if the flu virus changes over the winter, health authorities said.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

L’Eree Bay Hotel proprietor serves lunch for final time

Guernsey Press

The final lunch at the L’Eree Bay Hotel took place yesterday, as regular customers and fans of chef and proprietor Mark Frost flocked to the brasserie for their last opportunity to eat there.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Buildings could be demolished under Beaumont plans

Naomi Dunning

BBC Radio Jersey, Reporter

Co-op warehouses in Jersey in 2015
BBC
Co-op warehouses in Jersey ahead of their closure in 2015

Buildings near the marshland at Beaumont in Jersey could be demolished to make way for housing.

The old Co-op warehouses could be redeveloped by firm Dandara, if planners agree.

The warehouses were controversially closed in 2015, when the Co-op changed the way it imported and stored its goods.

Now, an application to demolish the warehouses and turn them into flats has been lodged.

Twenty-one single room flats, and another 44 two bedroom units have been proposed.

The site sits in a green zone because of its proximity to marshland area, an important wildlife habitat.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Butterfield set to buy Deutsche Bank trust arm

Guernsey Press

Butterfield is to acquire the global trust business of Deutsche Bank in what will prove to be a significant move in the local fiduciary sector, it's revealed.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Last resort' weight surgery 'should be offered to more islanders'

BBC Radio Jersey

A Jersey woman who says weight loss surgery cured her diabetes believes the health department should consider offering the operation to more people.

Lisa Neil lost more than four stone after the £8,000 surgery, paid for by States of Jersey.

A new support group has been set up for people waiting for similar work.

She said she had "tried everything" to lose weight before the surgery.

I do know how to eat healthily, but because of the issues that I've had with my back since my early 20s the weight has just piled on and it's just been more difficult to shift. This was the ultimate last resort."

Lisa Neil

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Drink-driver does it again just as 10-year ban ends

Guernsey Press

Just a few weeks before reaching the end of a 10-year driving ban for drink-driving, Jason Byrne did it again – twice.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather watchers: Sunny skies captured

BBC Weather Watchers

Thanks to Brass, in Guernsey, and Leoville in Jersey, for capturing these island scenes earlier.

You can become a weather watcher, and see your photos shared on the BBC website and on BBC Channel Islands News.

St Peter Port skies, Guernsey
BBC
St Brelade's Bay Jersey
BBC

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Brussels visit: Venturing into the unknown

Rob Byrne

BBC News Online

EU flags fluttering in Brussels
PAUL GRECAUD

Two seasoned Channel Islands' politicians are in Brussels today with more uncertainty than ever around the future relationship with the bloc.

None of the islands is in nor is leaving the EU, but their future trading relationship will change as a result of Brexit.

The prospect of being added to a new consolidated EU tax blacklist, due to be published before the end of the year, will be a concern too.

Being on the list would equate to a moving of the goalposts, according to Guernsey's Deputy Chief Minister Lyndon Trott, who has made it his mission to emphasise the progress Guernsey has made when it comes to tax transparency.

The island politicians are due to meet with representatives from member states Cyprus, France, Ireland, Italy, Romania, and the UK.

Jersey's Chief Minister, Senator Ian Gorst said he was expecting "productive dialogue" on tax matters with the European Council, which is drawing up the tax blacklist.

As third countries, Guernsey and Jersey have their own agreements when it comes to trading in financial services with member states, which are not anticipated to change post-Brexit.

The British government does, however, have to negotiate future arrangements when it comes to trading goods between the islands and the EU.

Industries such as fisheries are heavily dependent on EU exports.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

A rusty welcome at Guernsey Airport

Guernsey Airport says it will be carrying out work after a passenger raised concerns about the appearance of an airport gate.

Work would be carried out within the "next couple of weeks" to seal the roof and replace tiles, the airport said.

View more on twitter
View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Brussels visit: Jersey Minister to emphasise 'value' of EU relationship

Jersey's Chief Minister says he's going to re-iterate the value of the island's relationship with EU member states on a visit to Brussels today.

Senator Ian Gorst and Guernsey's Deputy Chief Minister Lyndon Trott are meeting with representative from France, Ireland, Italy, Romania, Cyprus and the UK.

The visit comes ahead of the expected publication of an EU-wide tax blacklist before the end of the year.

Senator Ian Gorst
BBC

Given the ongoing Brexit negotiations and present deliberations by the EU Code of Conduct Group on matters of tax transparency, it is a timely opportunity to hear their views and respond to their questions. I want to emphasise the value we place, as an Island, on our relationships within Europe, and that we want these to continue to flourish beyond Brexit.”

Senator Ian GorstJersey's Chief Minister

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Louise Perrio: Guernsey marathon runner breaks CI record

BBC Sport

Guernsey's Louise Perrio became the first Guernsey woman to run a sub 2:50 marathon in Frankfurt yesterday.

Perrio ran 2:49'59 to post a new Channel Islands' record in the German city.

Fellow Guernsey athlete Lee Merrien ran 2:20'25.

Welshman Dewi Griffiths was the quickest Briton over the 26.2-mile distance since 2014, and finished fifth in 2:09'49.

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Police appeal after man and woman assaulted

BBC Radio Guernsey

Guernsey Police are appealing for witnesses after a man and woman were assaulted in the early hours of Sunday morning in St Peter Port.

It happened on the town seafront near Crown Pier just before 01:00 in the morning.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Guernsey Police or Crimestoppers anonymously.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Aviation historian John Goodwin dies, aged 86

Rob Byrne

BBC News Online

John Goodwin at the unveiling of the Allied Aircrew Memorial in 2015.
BBC
John Goodwin at the unveiling of the Allied Aircrew Memorial in 2015

One of the driving forces behind Guernsey's Allied Aircrew Memorial has died at the age of 86.

John Goodwin was the Channel Islands Occupation Society's archivist and longest serving member, being involved in the organisation for about 50 years.

His research was essential in documenting the stories of the 153 allied airmen shot down over the Bailiwick during World War Two.

A memorial to the men was unveiled at Guernsey Airport in September 2015.

Mr Goodwin's funeral will take place at St Andrews Church, at 11:00 on Thursday 2 November.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Vale Road closure: Bus routes affected

BBC Radio Guernsey

Map of Guernsey bus routes affected by Vale Road closure
CT Plus Guernsey Limited

Two bus routes and a number of school services are being diverted due to the closure of a major commuter road in Guernsey, which begins today.

Routes 21, 22, and school services S2A, S3A, S2B are affected.

Details are available on bus operator CT Plus's facebook page.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Brussels visit: Guernsey minister says island 'fully compliant' with EU tax rules

Guernsey's deputy chief minister says he will re-iterate the island's tax regime is "fully compliant" with EU rules on a visit to Brussels today.

Deputy Lyndon Trott and Jersey's Chief Minister Ian Gorst are meeting with representatives from France, Ireland, Italy, Romania, Cyprus and the UK.

The visit comes ahead of the expected publication of an EU-wide tax blacklist before the end of the year.

Deputy Lyndon Trott
BBC

The Code of Conduct Group should remember that only a few years ago Guernsey voluntarily submitted its tax regime for evaluation, and it was found fully compliant with EU rules. If it isn't now, then the goalposts have been moved and no-one has told us."

Lyndon TrottGuernsey's Deputy Chief Minister

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Ramsgate draw 'shows Guernsey progress'

Brent Pilnick

BBC Sport

Guernsey FC boss Tony Vance says the goalless draw at Ramsgate shows how far his side have come this season.

The Green Lions kept successive clean sheets away from home for the first time December 2014.

Guernsey FC
Fran Torode

"I'm amazed it finished 0-0 to be honest," Vance said.

"0-0 away from home at Ramsgate, we probably would have taken that five or six weeks ago, that's where we are now, we're disappointed to just get a point," he told BBC Radio Guernsey.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Vale Road closure: Congestion around Delancey

Rob Byrne

BBC News Online

The States of Guernsey is warning of disruption this morning on the first day of a three-month closure.

Traffic is backing up in the Delancey area as drivers try and avoid the nearby Vale Road closure.

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Jersey frustrated to miss bonus point

Brent Pilnick

BBC Sport

Jersey Reds forward Jake Armstrong says the team was frustrated not to score a bonus point in their 36-17 loss to Championship leaders Bristol.

The islanders conceded three tries when Rory Pitman was sin-binned early in the first half and the islanders were 29-0 down after half an hour.

Jersey Reds v Bristol
Rex Features

But a try by Tom Pincus just before half-time and scores from Nick Selway and Joel Dudley made the score closer.

"I thought there was a lot of effort out there," Armstrong told BBC Jersey.

"Although we didn't get the result we wanted, maybe towards the end we could have got a fourth try to secure a bonus point against the best team in the Championship."

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Major Guernsey commuter route closes for three months

BBC Radio Guernsey

Vale road closure sign
BBC

Vale Road is closed for three months from today as work begins to improve drainage and prevent flooding.

The road will be closed between St Clair Hill traffic lights and the halfway junction, with access for residents and businesses only.

Sewer and manholes along the road are being replaced, and pumping capacity improved to reduce the risk of sewer flooding.

It will re-open temporarily over the the Christmas and new year period before work begins again in January for another four weeks.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Champions thrash Premiership leaders

Brent Pilnick

BBC Sport

Jersey champions St Paul's showed they are very much the team to beat in the Premiership as they thrashed early pace-setters St Clement 8-2.

Karl Hinds scored twice while Jack Boyle, Jay Giles, Joe Kilshaw, Kieran Lester Craig Russell and Michael Weir all got one against the eastern parish side, who stay top of the table.

Jersey Premiership
Jersey Football Combination

Second-placed St Ouen stay a point and a place ahead of St Paul's thanks in part to Joe Murphy's two goals in their 4-1 win over Grouville.

St Peter got their first win of the season as Ben Gallichan scored twice in a 4-1 win over bottom side Rozel Rovers.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: Light winds and clear skies

Alina Jenkins

BBC Weather

A fine day is expected across the Channel Islands with just a light wind.

By this afternoon 12C (54F) is the expected high.

Channel Islands weather forecast for Monday 30 October
BBC

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Brussels visit for Channel Islands' politicians

BBC Radio Jersey

Union and EU flags flying at Brussels
BBC

Senior politicians from the Channel Islands are in discussions with European Union member states in Brussels today.

Jersey's Chief Minister Senator Ian Gorst and Guernsey's Deputy Chief Minister Lyndon Trott are meeting representatives from Cyprus, France, Ireland, Italy, Romania and the UK.

The aim is to discuss topics including Brexit, market access for financial services, and relations between countries.

The visit comes ahead of the EU publishing a consolidated tax blacklist at the end of the year.

Guernsey's government warned the goalposts would have moved if it was no longer compliant with EU rules.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Two school model findings 'expected next month'

BBC Radio Guernsey

The results of a detailed investigation into a two school secondary system model in Guernsey will be known by mid-November, according to a politician behind the move.

Guernsey's senior political committee has set aside £93,000 for the work, which will look at both the curriculum and potential sites for the schools.

Deputy Rhian Tooley, one of four deputies to call publicly for the investigation, says if the research shows reducing the number of schools from three to two won't offer pupils a better outcome, then they won't proceed with the plans.

Deputy Rhian Tooley
BBC

There will be the opportunity for the States and the public to look at these proposals side-by-side and decide, actually, which one they think is better fit for Guernsey."

Deputy Rhian Tooley

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Jets go down to another defeat

Brent Pilnick

BBC Sport

Jersey's Team Jets have dropped to seventh place in netball's Premier League Three.

Team Jets
Steve Lund

The island side lost 48-36 away at Hertford Hornets on Sunday.

Jets have won just one of their four games so far this season, having been relegated at the end of last season.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Baby fractured skull investigation continues

BBC Radio Jersey

Jersey police are still investigating how a baby ended up with a fractured skull.

The 10-month-old baby boy was taken to hospital on 26 September.

Court documents said his mother could not explain how her son was hurt and said he had not been distressed.

The doctor, who examined him at Jersey General Hospital, said it was a "significant unexplained injury".

A police spokesperson said they were still investigating, and social services were involved.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

BBC Local Live across the Channel Islands

Rob Byrne

BBC News Online

Good morning and welcome to BBC Local Live across the Channel Islands.

Stay with us for all the latest news, weather, travel and sport for the day.

If you want to send in any photos, like the one below I snapped this morning, or comment on what we're doing, please email us.

Cloudy skies over the Little Russel, Guernsey
BBC

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top