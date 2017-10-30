BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

PAUL GRECAUD

Two seasoned Channel Islands' politicians are in Brussels today with more uncertainty than ever around the future relationship with the bloc.

None of the islands is in nor is leaving the EU, but their future trading relationship will change as a result of Brexit.

The prospect of being added to a new consolidated EU tax blacklist, due to be published before the end of the year, will be a concern too.

Being on the list would equate to a moving of the goalposts, according to Guernsey's Deputy Chief Minister Lyndon Trott, who has made it his mission to emphasise the progress Guernsey has made when it comes to tax transparency.

The island politicians are due to meet with representatives from member states Cyprus, France, Ireland, Italy, Romania, and the UK.

Jersey's Chief Minister, Senator Ian Gorst said he was expecting "productive dialogue" on tax matters with the European Council, which is drawing up the tax blacklist.

As third countries, Guernsey and Jersey have their own agreements when it comes to trading in financial services with member states, which are not anticipated to change post-Brexit.

The British government does, however, have to negotiate future arrangements when it comes to trading goods between the islands and the EU.

Industries such as fisheries are heavily dependent on EU exports.