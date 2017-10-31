BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

The inquiry panel made eight main recommendations for change, and the chief minister's department says it has started work on a significant number of those.
The report claims the government has completed, or started work on, 21 of 43 actions which are necessary to achieve the recommendations made by the inquiry panel.
Senator Ian Gorst describes it as a "significant day for Jersey".
The recruitment process has begun to employ a children's commissioner, and there are plans to separate the role of the Bailiff.
More staff will be employed to make sure vulnerable children are cared for.
Dates for future work have also been revealed.
A public consultation into the future of Haut de la Garenne will start in February 2017, and plans for a memorial will be in place by June.
The States will be asked to approve the document which details the progress made so far.
Decades of slavery, bullying and abuse were revealed in the report into the care system in Jersey.
Victims reported hundreds of alleged offences of physical, emotional or sexual abuse.
Fire destroys car and garage
BBC Radio Jersey
A Jersey road has been closed after a fire destroyed a large garage overnight.
The owner of a house on La Route de Millais, in St Ouen, called the fire department just before 23:00 when they saw their property was alight.
Officers found a car was burning inside the garage, creating a lot of smoke and flames.
The building started to collapse as they worked to bring it under control.
It took three hours to put the blaze out completely, but no-one was hurt. It's not clear what started the fire.
Life sentence for man who stabbed pensioner to death
BBC Radio Jersey
A Jersey man who stabbed a pensioner to death in St Helier has been jailed for life, with a minimum of six years.
Michael Charles Brown, 52, was charged with the manslaughter of John Stephen McCarthy, 73, on the grounds of diminished responsibility because he suffered a serious brain injury in a prison assault 14 years ago.
Mr McCarthy was stabbed 18 times by Brown in Vauxhall Gardens in October 2016.
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
Good morning from a rather chilly Guernsey, and welcome to BBC Local Live across the Channel Islands.
Stay with us on Halloween for all the latest news, weather, travel, sport and all things spooky for the day.
If you want to send in any photos or comment on what we're doing, please email us.
By Rob Byrne
Raiders have 'great vibe', says skipper
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Guernsey Raiders captain Lewis Hillier says the atmosphere in the squad is one of the main reasons for their success.
The island side are a point clear at the top of the London and South East Premier Division after seven wins in their eight games so far this season.
The Green and Whites earned a bonus point from their most recent victory, 29-17 over fifth-placed Westcliff.
"There's a great vibe amongst the boys, everyone's really excited to play," Hillier told BBC Guernsey.
"We're taking it week in, week out, we don't want to get too far ahead of ourselves and get too confident, but it's really good at the moment," the second row continued.
Their current league position is the highest the club has ever been in the national rugby system - with two fifth-placed finishes their best end-of-season placing.
Halloween: How did you score in our creepy quiz?
BBC News England
Want to get into the spirit of Halloween without leaving the sofa? Then take part in our creepy quiz. No trick-or-treating required.
Here are 13 skin-crawling questions.
Plane crash which killed islander: Three causes examined
Jersey Evening Post
French judges are investigating three possible causes of a plane crash which claimed the life of a Jersey resident, it has been reported.
Weather: Sunny spells and light winds
Sara Thornton
BBC Weather
There will be bright, sunny spells today for the Channel Islands.
Light and gentle winds and a high of 13C (55F).
Mind CEO: 'Opportunity' for Guernsey to make a difference on mental health
BBC Radio Guernsey
The CEO of the mental health charity Mind says Guernsey's government needs to turn its mental health strategy into a reality.
Paul Farmer was involved in a UK review which showed poor mental health cost the economy between £70 and £90bn each year.
As a small jurisdiction, he believes Guernsey's government, voluntary organisations and businesses can work closely together to transform the experiences of people with mental health problems.
Guernsey can do that, he says, by "delivering on some of the important aims and objectives put forward" under the strategy.
"Like a focus on prevention, but also making sure that the services are of a quality that people with mental health problems really need."
Weather Watchers: Days are drawing in
BBC Weather Watchers
It was light on my way into work earlier this morning, but it was really noticeable how quickly it got dark yesterday evening, that first day back to work after the clocks have gone back.
Thanks to BBC Weather Watcher cloug4ie for sending this photo in from St Sampsons in Guernsey.
I think it captures the autumnal scene perfectly.
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
Good morning from a rather chilly Guernsey, and welcome to BBC Local Live across the Channel Islands.
Stay with us on Halloween for all the latest news, weather, travel, sport and all things spooky for the day.
If you want to send in any photos or comment on what we're doing, please email us.
