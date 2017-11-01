BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

Summary
British-Irish Council: Jersey to host 2017 meeting
Jersey same-sex marriage law: 'Mistakes' could mean further delays
Chouet headland only other 'suitable' quarry site
Mumbai smart speaker 'stuck on BBC Radio Guernsey'
- Updates on Wednesday 1 November
Travel: Further Guernsey delays expected
Drivers can expect delays on Victoria Road in St Peter Port today as a crane unloads material to a building site.
The States of Guernsey says stop/go boards will be operating on the road today. Elsewhere:
Citizen's Advice Guernsey named 'Charity of the Year'
Guernsey's Community Foundation has been named Citizen's Advice Guernsey "Charity of the Year for 2017" at a ceremony at St James' last night.
The service provides a range of advice to islanders, including how to cope with financial difficulties.
Kerry Ciotti said it was a "wonderful feeling" to be able to help people, with the accolade recognising the work of the service's volunteers.
"Personally it's a real privilege to work alongside all these volunteers who come in and want to do this every day," she said.
St Helier parking fine change
If you need to pay a parking fine in St Helier you will now have to visit Sand Street Car Park's Office to pay up.
From today, you'll have to take your money to the site, instead of the town hall.
Mumbai smart speaker 'stuck on BBC Radio Guernsey'
BBC Radio Guernsey could be reaching "millions" of listeners in India, by accident, according to a frustrated fan of BBC radio.
Stanley Pignal, a journalist living in Mumbai, has taken to social media to declare his surprise that his voice-activated technology only lets him tune into one BBC radio station, BBC Radio Guernsey.
Mr Pignal, a correspondent in India for The Economist, says his device seems to be stuck.
"You never know, there could be millions who are listening to your show without you knowing about it," he said.
The BBC has approached Amazon, the company behind the voice-controlled technology, to find out why this is happening.
Same-sex marriage law: 'Mistakes' could mean further delays
Naomi Dunning
BBC Radio Jersey, Reporter
Jersey's same-sex marriage laws could face a further delay following concerns from politicians.
Scrutiny Panel Chairman Deputy John Le Fondre has written to the chief minister, stating the law drafting process has been rushed.
Ministers were earlier forced to apologise for taking so long to progress a same-sex marriage law.
The law covers not only equal marriage, but outdoor weddings, protections for those caught up in sham and forced marriages, as well as new rules on what can be included in civil marriage ceremonies.
The intention was to debate the law this month so it could take effect from spring 2018, but the scrutiny panel says there are several mistakes in the law and it appears to have been rushed.
Deputy Le Fondre now plans to call in the legislation for further review, which could cause a further delay.
Chouet headland only other 'suitable' quarry site
BBC Radio Guernsey
Chouet headland, on Guernsey's northwesterly tip, is the only other site suitable to quarry in the island, according to the director of Ronez, the company behind plans to develop the area.
Studies will get under way next week to see if a new quarry at the site is viable.
Steve Roussel says it is the "only area other than Les Vardes" suitable for a quarry on the island, but there are many considerations to take into account.
"We're fairly confident that we can mitigate and minimise any environmental impacts of the quarry.
"I'd like to think we can put a compelling argument [together], but yeah, we're a long way off that yet".
British-Irish Council: Jersey to host 2017 meeting
Jersey will host the 29th meeting of the British-Irish Council next week.
The council was set up under the terms of the Northern Ireland peace agreement for the various governments to discuss matters of mutual interest and first met in 1999.
It will be the fourth time the summit has been held in Jersey, and will be attended by leaders and ministers from Guernsey, the Isle of Man, Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales.
One of the main topics to be discussed will be creative industries and approaches being taken by members.
Good morning and welcome to BBC Local Live across the Channel Islands.
We're coming from Guernsey today, where I gaze longingly across the water to Jersey, hosts of many great events such as a recent sea lettuce conference, Super League triathlons, and as we've learnt today, The British-Irish Council.

"We" had it in 2004, and 2010, I'm told.
"We" had it in 2004, and 2010, I'm told.
Stay with us for more on that, and all the latest news, weather, travel, and sport.
