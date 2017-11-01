BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

BBC Kate Raleigh. left, and Kerry Ciotti, right, from Citizen's Advice Guernsey

Guernsey's Community Foundation has been named Citizen's Advice Guernsey "Charity of the Year for 2017" at a ceremony at St James' last night.

The service provides a range of advice to islanders, including how to cope with financial difficulties.

Kerry Ciotti said it was a "wonderful feeling" to be able to help people, with the accolade recognising the work of the service's volunteers.

"Personally it's a real privilege to work alongside all these volunteers who come in and want to do this every day," she said.