BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

Summary

  1. Guernsey deputy dismisses idea of having compulsory voting and registration
  2. Jersey minister welcomes harassment reporting review
  3. Updates on Monday 6 November 2017

By Ryan Morrison

All times stated are UK

Compulsory voting 'not necessary' says deputy

BBC Radio Guernsey

Compulsory voting in Guernsey "is not necessary" says an island politician responding to calls for it to be introduced.

Some countries like Australia, Belgium, and Brazil legally require eligible citizens at home and abroad to vote.

Deputy Richard Graham has added his voice to a number of local deputies who are against the move.

He says the voter turnout in Guernsey is at an acceptable level but he would support automatic enrolment on to the electoral register at 16 to make it easier for people to vote.

Calls for compulsory voting to be introduced were made last week by Deputy Barry Paint.

Minister welcomes abuse reporting review

Ryan Morrison

BBC News Online

A review of the States of Jersey policy on reporting sexual abuse or harassment has been welcomed by the island's home affairs minister.

Deputy Kristina Moore says behaviour that might have been tolerated in the past is no longer acceptable.

Her comments come after Chief Minister, Senator Ian Gorst said he wanted to ensure processes within the States allowed people who have experienced abuse or harassment to come forward.

Deputy Kristina Moore
BBC
Deputy Kristina Moore

BBC Local Live in the Channel Islands

Ryan Morrison

BBC News Online

Good morning and welcome to BBC Local Live across the Channel Islands.

Stay with us for all the latest news, weather, travel, and sport.

If you want to send in any photos or comment on what we're doing, please email us.

