BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

Compulsory voting in Guernsey "is not necessary" says an island politician responding to calls for it to be introduced. Some countries like Australia, Belgium, and Brazil legally require eligible citizens at home and abroad to vote. Deputy Richard Graham has added his voice to a number of local deputies who are against the move. He says the voter turnout in Guernsey is at an acceptable level but he would support automatic enrolment on to the electoral register at 16 to make it easier for people to vote. Calls for compulsory voting to be introduced were made last week by Deputy Barry Paint.
A review of the States of Jersey policy on reporting sexual abuse or harassment has been welcomed by the island's home affairs minister.
Deputy Kristina Moore says behaviour that might have been tolerated in the past is no longer acceptable.
Her comments come after Chief Minister, Senator Ian Gorst said he wanted to ensure processes within the States allowed people who have experienced abuse or harassment to come forward.
