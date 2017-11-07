BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

Jersey could change its tax laws to make sure companies can't use the island to avoid tax in future says Chief Minister, Senator Ian Gorst.
He was speaking after hacked financial documents revealed the world's largest company, Apple, became tax resident in Jersey after a law change in Ireland required it to register elsewhere.
He says companies should be a presence in the island in order to claim tax residency.
Apple says it pays all of the tax it owes.
Apple’s subsidiary which holds overseas cash became resident in the UK Crown Dependency of Jersey, specifically to ensure that tax obligations and payments to the US were not reduced.
'Apple extremely sensitive concerning publicity'
In order to keep its tax rates low, Apple needed to find an offshore financial centre that would serve as the tax residency for its Irish subsidiaries.
In March 2014, the company's legal advisers sent a questionnaire to Appleby, the leading offshore finance law firm and source of much of the Paradise Papers leak.
It asked what benefits different offshore jurisdictions - the British Virgin Islands, Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Mauritius, the Isle of Man, Jersey and Guernsey - could offer Apple.
The document asked key questions - set out in the extract above. Leaked emails also make it clear that Apple wanted to keep the move secret.
One email sent between senior partners at Appleby says: "For those of you who are not aware, Apple [officials] are extremely sensitive concerning publicity. They also expect the work that is being done for them only to be discussed amongst personnel who need to know."
It will be a rather cloudy and breezy start, before a band of rain spreads east around midday.
This could bring one or two heavy bursts, and is likely to persist until the evening.
Maximum temperature: 11C (52F).
Jersey
Guernsey
What's behind Apple’s secret tax bolthole?
BBC Business News
We've put together a short video on how Apple picked the Channel Island of Jersey to protect its low-tax regime. Companies set up on the island hold the key to the US tech giant's $252 billion in offshore cash, according to the Paradise Papers documents.
There is nothing illegal in what Apple has done - it stresses that it remains the world's biggest taxpayer - but its tax arrangements have been criticised by the US and EU authorities
Jersey does not want abusive tax avoidance schemes operating in the island and expects financial services providers to abide by a voluntary code to say they will not take on this kind of business. If this proves to be such business, we will consider how to strengthen our arrangements, if necessary by amending our legislation to introduce a substance test. It is not satisfactory for a foreign registered company to claim tax residence in Jersey without demonstrating a substance here. These allegations will be investigated.
'This is manufactured news'
BBC Radio 5 live
The Paradise Papers have been ruffling a few feathers.
"Reporting has been misleading, sensational, and simplistic. This is manufactured news," Gavin St Pier, Guernsey's chief minister tells BBC Radio Five Live's Wake Up to Money.
He said the leaks were part of an orchestrated political campaign.
Mr St Pier said Guernsey employed 7,000 people in financial services, which accounted for about one third of its economy.
"We have nothing to apologise for or be embarrassed about."
Jersey to investigate tax avoidance schemes
The Paradise Papers allege that Apple rearranged its affairs, moving the firm holding most of its untaxed overseas cash to Jersey. Here is what the States of Jersey now has to say:
