BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

Summary

  1. Jersey to investigate tax avoidance schemes
  2. Paradise Papers: Reporting has been misleading, sensational, and simplistic - St Pier
  3. Updates on Tuesday 7 November 2017

Live Reporting

By Ryan Morrison

All times stated are UK

Jersey could change tax laws

Ryan Morrison

BBC News Online

Jersey could change its tax laws to make sure companies can't use the island to avoid tax in future says Chief Minister, Senator Ian Gorst.

He was speaking after hacked financial documents revealed the world's largest company, Apple, became tax resident in Jersey after a law change in Ireland required it to register elsewhere.

He says companies should be a presence in the island in order to claim tax residency.

Apple says it pays all of the tax it owes.

Apple Ireland
BBC

Apple’s subsidiary which holds overseas cash became resident in the UK Crown Dependency of Jersey, specifically to ensure that tax obligations and payments to the US were not reduced.

Apple

'Apple extremely sensitive concerning publicity'

.
BBC

In order to keep its tax rates low, Apple needed to find an offshore financial centre that would serve as the tax residency for its Irish subsidiaries.

In March 2014, the company's legal advisers sent a questionnaire to Appleby, the leading offshore finance law firm and source of much of the Paradise Papers leak.

It asked what benefits different offshore jurisdictions - the British Virgin Islands, Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Mauritius, the Isle of Man, Jersey and Guernsey - could offer Apple.

The document asked key questions - set out in the extract above. Leaked emails also make it clear that Apple wanted to keep the move secret.

One email sent between senior partners at Appleby says: "For those of you who are not aware, Apple [officials] are extremely sensitive concerning publicity. They also expect the work that is being done for them only to be discussed amongst personnel who need to know."

Read more here.

Today's weather: Windy with rain spreading east

BBC Weather

It will be a rather cloudy and breezy start, before a band of rain spreads east around midday.

This could bring one or two heavy bursts, and is likely to persist until the evening. Maximum temperature: 11C (52F).

Jersey

Jersey
BBC

Guernsey

Guernsey
BBC

What's behind Apple’s secret tax bolthole?

BBC Business News

We've put together a short video on how Apple picked the Channel Island of Jersey to protect its low-tax regime. Companies set up on the island hold the key to the US tech giant's $252 billion in offshore cash, according to the Paradise Papers documents.

There is nothing illegal in what Apple has done - it stresses that it remains the world's biggest taxpayer - but its tax arrangements have been criticised by the US and EU authorities

Paradise Papers: Apple’s secret tax bolthole revealed

'This is manufactured news'

BBC Radio 5 live

The Paradise Papers have been ruffling a few feathers.

"Reporting has been misleading, sensational, and simplistic. This is manufactured news," Gavin St Pier, Guernsey's chief minister tells BBC Radio Five Live's Wake Up to Money.

He said the leaks were part of an orchestrated political campaign.

Mr St Pier said Guernsey employed 7,000 people in financial services, which accounted for about one third of its economy.

"We have nothing to apologise for or be embarrassed about."

Gavin St Pier
Getty Images

Jersey to investigate tax avoidance schemes

The Paradise Papers allege that Apple rearranged its affairs, moving the firm holding most of its untaxed overseas cash to Jersey. Here is what the States of Jersey now has to say:

Jersey does not want abusive tax avoidance schemes operating in the island and expects financial services providers to abide by a voluntary code to say they will not take on this kind of business. If this proves to be such business, we will consider how to strengthen our arrangements, if necessary by amending our legislation to introduce a substance test. It is not satisfactory for a foreign registered company to claim tax residence in Jersey without demonstrating a substance here. These allegations will be investigated.

States of Jersey

BBC Local Live in the Channel Islands

Ryan Morrison

BBC News Online

Good morning and welcome to BBC Local Live across the Channel Islands.

Stay with us for all the latest news, weather, travel, and sport.

If you want to send in any photos or comment on what we're doing, please email us.

