BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

  1. Concern over lack of all-weather lifeboat cover
  2. Guernsey Music Service funding under review
  3. Updates on Monday 20 November 2017

Concern over lack of all-weather lifeboat cover

Ryan Morrison

BBC News Online

The Commodore of the St Helier Yacht Club says he is concerned about the cover available for boat owners now the island's all-weather lifeboat has been removed.

The RNLI removed the vessel after a dispute concerning the station's coxswain couldn't be resolved.

It could take months for the island to get a full all-weather service again, but Jersey's harbour master says sufficient cover is available from the Guernsey vessel and lifeboats in France.

However, Steve Pearl from the yacht club says the French vessels can only operate for a few hours either side of high tide, and the Guernsey lifeboat is far away.

Crew sacked and station closed in RNLI St Helier dispute

BBC Local Live across the Channel Islands

Ryan Morrison

BBC News Online

Good morning and welcome to BBC Local Live across the Channel Islands.

Stay with us for all the latest news, weather, travel, and sport.

If you want to get in touch, please email us.

