BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

Jersey States will begin deciding whether to back plans to borrow millions of pounds to pay for a new hospital later.

Last week, the Future Hospital Review Panel said its experts were happy with the funding option the Council of Ministers had proposed.

That's to borrow up to £275m out of a total budget of £466m, with the rest coming from reserves.

But some members want the States to wait until planning approval is given next year.

Political party Reform Jersey said its members would be voting against the plan due to a number of concerns.

These included the design, the potential disruption caused by the building process, and the way ministers wanted to pay for the facility, it said.

Chairman Sam Mezec said he could not to a proposition which he felt could cause "huge problems" in future.

He's called for the government to accept the recommendations of a scrutiny panel review, which said the funding debate should be delayed until further work is done.