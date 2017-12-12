BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

Summary
'Community hubs' proposed by education committee
Rob England
BBC News Online
Guernsey's Committee for Health and Social Care has proposed establishing "community hubs" to support care for islanders outside of hospital.
It is part of a policy letter which will be debated in the States this week.
The hubs would provide health and wellbeing services to support Princess Elizabeth hospital and facilities in Alderney, according to the committee.
Digital boss encourages islanders to vote
BBC Radio Jersey
The States should try to encourage more people to vote - even if they cannot use the internet to do it yet, the head of Digital Jersey has said.
Tony Moretta was responding to the findings of a recent survey by the States which showed that some people would be more likely to vote if they could do it online.
He said the island would not be ready to use such a system until the 2022 elections, but the most important thing was getting people to vote.
In the 2014 General Election of those age 65 and over, 71% voted, compared to 28% of islanders aged 16-34.
Alderney a 'plastic free community' says UK charity
Rob England
BBC News Online
Alderney has become the second "plastic free community" as approved by UK charity Surfers Against Sewage, according Wildlife Trust.
The group said it had worked with islanders and local businesses to reduce "unnecessary plastic" such as straws, cutlery, cups, water bottles and sachets.
A spokesman said their techniques included "swapping plastic straws for paper" and only giving customers one use items that asked for them.
Children also took part in the island's efforts to cut down on plastic, with students from St Anne's school taking part in beach cleans, according to the trust.
The trust is holding further meetings to tackle plastic pollution on Thursday at 15:00 at their offices.
Weather: Breezier, with spells of rain
BBC Weather
It will become breezier during the evening with spells of rain arriving from the west.
The rain should largely clear during the second part of the night, with clear spells and scattered showers following.
Minimum temperature: 8C (46F).
Tomorrow it will become windy with mainly cloudy skies and occasional showers.
Some heavy and blustery showers are expected for a time late afternoon before clearing early evening.
Talks 'break down' over Guernsey civil servants' pay
BBC Radio Guernsey
Talks have broken down between the States of Guernsey and the Prospect union in discussions over civil servants' pay, the union says.
The union said it had referred the dispute to a tribunal, with members unhappy at what was seen as a refusal to negotiate meaningfully by the States.
Civil servants are looking to secure a pay increase based on the rise of the cost of living.
Wednesday afternoon sailing to Sark 'brought forward'
Rob England
BBC News Online
Due to predicted weather conditions, Sark Shipping has brought its afternoon services on Wednesday forward by 30 minutes, subject to weather.
A spokesman said final confirmation on the days sailing would be available from 07:00.
Inquest unable to determine cause of seizure death
Julie Flanagan
BBC Channel Islands News
An inquest into the death of a 41-year-old man from Jersey last December has not been able to determine how he died.
Simon Baudains, who was at La Moye Prison, had a history of drug use.
On Sunday 4 December 2016, Mr Baudains was described as "agitated" and "hallucinating" by police and was taken to Jersey Hospital, where he had a seizure and a cardiac arrest, the hearing was told.
Forensic pathologist Dr Russell Delaney told the hearing he may have taken a drug which could not be detected and there was a possibility the seizure was related to Benzodiazepine withdrawal.
Benzodiazepine is a form of tranquilliser, and works in the same way as Valium. The drug had been found in his system the month before.
The inquest heard how Mr Baudains' family described him as "loved, funny, confident and kind".
Crash on La Route Des Cornus cleared
Rob England
BBC News Online
Police and fire crews have cleared the scene of a two-vehicle crash on La Route Des Cornus at La Planque junction in St Martin.
It happened at about 15:30.
Officers said no one was injured and the vehicles suffered minor damage.
Armed forces covenant signed by officials
BBC Radio Guernsey
Officials in Guernsey have signed a covenant with the UK's armed forces this afternoon.
The covenant represents an agreement between the States, the people and the forces, and is hoped to ensure islanders leaving the armed forces and their families treated fairly compared to other citizens.
It is similar to the UK Government's agreement with the military.
Islanders 'unaware of sheer bulk of new hospital'
Jersey Evening Post
Islanders are unaware of how large Jersey’s new hospital might be due to a lack of information accompanying the planning application, it has been claimed.
Crash blocks Trinity road
Rob England
BBC News Online
Police have closed Rue D'Asplet in Trinity after a crash between a lorry and a car.
It happened at about 15:00 this afternoon.
Officers said there were no injuries.
Jersey medical cannabis laws delayed
Rob England
BBC News Online
Laws to legalise some medical products containing cannabis in Jersey have been delayed, the health minister has said.
Senator Andrew Green said he was "very disappointed" that it was proving "far more difficult" to bring the law into force by the end of the year, and was not in a position to do so.
Of the difficulties facing the legislation, Senator Green said identifying clinically-produced, consistent products, as well as companies to deliver them to the island, was challenging.
Earlier this year, the health ministers for Jersey and Guernsey put forward their intentions for new laws.
In the States Assembly on Monday, Deputy Montfort Tadier said the States was "re-inventing the wheel" with its plans for the law, as other larger countries had similar legislation in place already.
Senator Green said the States needed to establish a "good supply of consistent quality" before moving forward, and the States would not wait for a "perfect" list of products before legalising some.
Musicians told to pay for extra seat for instruments
BBC Radio Jersey
A group of musicians say they were made to pay the equivalent of a seat for each of their instruments on a flight from the UK to Jersey.
Six musicians from the Locrian Ensemble were travelling from Gatwick to Jersey with British Airways for a performance at the Jersey Opera House at the weekend.
Rita Manning, from the group, said she normally took her violin on a plane with her as it could get damaged in the hold, but claimed they were instead made to pay almost £1,000 to take them on board.
The musicians booked with Easyjet for the return journey so they could take their instruments on the plane with them, as BA told them the return flight was full and they would not be able to purchase extra seats.
British Airways said the company appreciated how precious instruments were to musicians, but it had to ensure there was "enough space for all customers to put their luggage in the cabin".
It said: "Large items have to go in the hold, or customers can choose to buy an extra seat for a discounted rate."
However, it added it was investigating to check whether there was a mistake.
Alderney keen on discussion on assisted dying
Guernsey Press
Alderney could lead the way with ‘progressive thinking’ over assisted dying legislation, the island’s States members have said.
Businesses asked to be 'more welcoming' of breastfeeding
Chris Stone
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey businesses have been asked to be more understanding of mothers who want to breast feed.
The Jersey Breast Feeding Working Group said people needed to be more accepting after a survey revealed many islanders felt uncomfortable when a woman fed her baby nearby.
Michelle Cumming, from the organisation, said if mothers were in town, for example, and want to feed their baby in a public place or shop, they should be able to do so without being criticised.
This year's Jersey Opinions and Lifestyle Survey Report showed different attitudes to breastfeeding in Jersey.
It said younger people were more likely to accept breastfeeding in public, and more people born outside of Jersey or the British Isles agreed that mothers should breastfeed their babies if they could.
Aurigny's new fares: What do they mean?
BBC Radio Guernsey
A new fare structure for Guernsey States-owned airline Aurigny is set to be launched on 19 December.
Aurigny is launching what it calls light, smart, and flexible fare options on all routes, except on Alderney, Southampton, Dinard, Grenoble services, or for travellers on "through" fares:
The carrier's new website will go also live on the same day, and it has been redesigned for all browsers, mobile phones and tablets, a spokesman said.
Commercial Director Malcolm Coupar said passengers could still make bookings as normal and current bookings would not be affected by the changes.
Condor to have access to extra vessel until 2020
BBC Channel Islands News
Condor has chartered a boat to bring food and gifts to the island over the Christmas period, and to allow for extra capacity over the next three years.
The ferry company said freight ship MV Arrow would be based in Poole, and would be available exclusively to it until early January.
After January, the service will be available when not being used by its primary users, the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said.
CEO Paul Luxon said Condor had committed to spend £1.1m a year on the vessel until 2020.
Hospital debate goes ahead despite planning concerns
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey's States has pushed ahead debating on how to fund a new hospital, despite concerns from members.
Some backbench members were worried making a decision this week - when the project has not got planning permission - would be a mistake.
Deputy Russell Labey asked for a delay until next month when a planning inspectors report was due to be published.
He said there were "many answers" needed from the Planning Committee before a decision could be made on what he called Jersey's "biggest capital project".
Health Minister Andrew Green supports having the debate.
He wants to borrow about £275m for the project and take £200m from the States reserves.
Tax department 'struggling' due to lack of staff
Jersey's tax department is struggling with its workload due to a lack of staff, the States has said.
In a meeting of the States Assembly today, members were told islanders have been getting aggressive demands for payments from the tax department - which in one case was due to a computer error.
The Treasury Minister, Senator Alan Maclean, said the department was "undergoing change" and staffing was currently a problem.
Reform Jersey to vote down hospital funding
BBC Radio Jersey
A Jersey political party has said its members will be voting against plans to fund Jersey's new hospital due to a number of concerns.
Reform Jersey, the only political party in the Channel Islands, said its concerns include the design, the potential disruption caused by the building process, and the way ministers want to pay for the £466m facility.
Chairman, Deputy Sam Mezec, has said he could not agree to a proposition which he felt could cause "huge problems" in the future.
He has called for the government to accept the recommendations of a scrutiny panel review, which said the funding debate should be delayed until further work is done.
Letter on hospital conditions 'was not scaremongering'
BBC Radio Jersey
A letter from doctors warning about poor conditions at Jersey General Hospital was not "scaremongering" ahead of a debate today on funding a new facility, Jersey's health minister has said.
A consultant, head nurse and primary care director claimed patients could be at risk if the new hospital was not built soon.
They said dying patients were having to share rooms with other people, and they could not isolate people with serious infections properly.
Islanders later expressed concerns the letter simply was being used to worry people ahead of the States' debate.
Senator Andrew Green denied this, and said he wanted members to agree to the funding plan today - despite the project not having planning approval yet.
You can listen to the debate live here.
Alarm bells ring over U-turn by Education on PR campaign
Guernsey Press
Corporate communication guidelines for the States could be made stricter if needed to help prevent ‘similar messes’ to the Education PR saga in the future, the Scrutiny Management Committee president has said.
'Prison-like fencing' to be adjusted following complaints
Rob England
BBC News Online
Protective fencing placed around Gibraltar Rock in St Catherine's could have been done better, Ports of Jersey has admitted following concerns.
The fencing, which is used by the airport, was installed in the area due to it being considered "dangerous" and "liable to potential falling rock".
A spokesman said previous warning measures were not working "adequately" and it was put up to protect the public.
Ports of Jersey chief Doug Bannister said the fence was be "adjusted" to reduce its height and "appropriate landscaping" considered so that it may be concealed - whilst still meeting safety requirements.
"The nature of Ports of Jersey’s operations means we must ensure health, safety and security is of paramount focus.
"This, combined with our considerable estate, which is readily accessible to the public, means we are very alert when it comes to public safety."
Mr Bannister added: "I pledge to the environment minister and the public that we will do better to consider the public realm in our future decision-making, while not sacrificing public safety in the process."
Questions 'could be asked about £93k for education'
BBC Radio Guernsey
Further questions may be asked as to why senior politicians in Guernsey allowed £93,000 of public money to be used to investigate plans for two schools to be used for the island's secondary education.
It comes after a snap hearing of a States scrutiny committee last Friday concluded an abandoned social media campaign from the Education Committee had "damaged" the States' reputation.
Scrutiny President Chris Green said Deputy Carl Meerveld used nearly £10,000 on the campaign.
However, Mr Green added that rumours that the money for that campaign had been taken from the £93,000 were false, and no public money had been used.
Deputy Meerveld covered those costs himself, he said.
Licences scheme for 'digital specialists'
BBC Radio Jersey
Entrepreneurs who specialise in digital business will get special help from the States to set up in Jersey.
Digital Jersey and the population office have launched a scheme which will allow digital specialists to employ people and rent a house if they can show they will benefit the local economy.
People who live here already but have not yet got their housing qualifications will also be able to apply.
The licenses would be reviewed after three years to see how well the scheme was performing, officials said.
Tony Moretta, CEO of Digital Jersey, said other strong digital economies relied on the ability for people to set up innovative businesses, and the scheme would "remove the barrier" to do this.
Sark electricity prices 'should be lower'
BBC Radio Guernsey
Sark's electricity prices should be lower, according to an external commissioner.
Anthony White, Electricity Price Control Commissioner for the Chief Pleas, also said the current supply situation was "unsustainable".
Mr White will visit the island next month and ask islanders for their thoughts on the subject.
Meetings are being organised from 8 to 10 January in the Island Hall.
Customers pay 64p per unit on the basic rate to Sark Electricity, the private company which generates all of the island's power.
This is 47p higher than the standard tariff for Guernsey Electricity customers.
The commissioner was tasked under the island's 2016 Electricity Law to determine whether prices were reasonable.
Limited edition model to mark the bicentenary of St James
Guernsey Press
A limited edition model of St James is to be created as part of the celebrations of the venue’s bicentenary.
States should look to January education debate - deputy
BBC Radio Guernsey
The States should try to move on after recent "damage" to its reputation over a botched PR campaign by the education committee, a deputy has said.
Deputy Chris Green, president of the Scrutiny Management Committee, said he hoped the recent scrutiny hearing would heal the States' reputation and allow it to "draw a line" under the incident.
Another deputy - Carl Meerveld - resigned over the incident last week.
He was found to have spent £10,000 on a Facebook campaign for proposals to fund three secondary schools in Guernsey.
Alternative plans have been submitted by other States members, proposing a two-school model.
Deputy Green said the focus should now be on the debate on the plans, which is due to be held in January.
Petition for independent lifeboat to go to States
Freddie Miller
BBC Radio Jersey
A senior Jersey politician is to hand a petition calling for the creation of an independent lifeboat service to the States in January.
Senator Sarah Ferguson will present the document which has been put in parish halls, shops and pubs and has, so far, been signed by more than 7,000 people.
The senator is part of a panel of islanders who held meetings in parish halls over the past two weeks in support of an independent service.
Last month, the RNLI took the George Sullivan all-weather lifeboat to the UK and closed the station after members of the former crew of the St Helier station said they wanted to run their own service.
The charity has subsequently returned the vessel to the island and appealed for new recruits.
Power restored to St Peter Port after overnight cut
A cable fault which affected power supply to parts of St Peter Port has been repaired, Guernsey Electricity says.
The fault was announced at about 21:30 on Monday. The provider said all power was restored by midnight.
Condor Rapide delays expected due to 'technical issues'
Rob England
BBC News Online
Following travel disruptions on Monday, Condor Ferries have said the Rapide service from St Malo is delayed due to a "technical issue" with the boat's engine.
Crews said the problem was found in the starboard outer main engine after the Rapide left Jersey yesterday.
A spokesman said teams were investigating, and the service would operate on three engines in the meantime.
The revised timetable is as follows:
All services were also subject to change due to ongoing strike action from French stevedores, Condor said.
Elsewhere, Condor said the Clipper sailed from Jersey to Portsmouth on time at 22:25 last night.
Knitted angels project helps church community grow
BBC Radio Guernsey
St Peter Port has been covered by hundreds of knitted angels overnight.
About 350 angels have been attached to railings at the top of the Grange, La Plaiderie, Market Square and Trinity Square, and islanders are invited to take one home if one is found.
The project was organised by Holy Trinity Church.
Church community worker Sue Le Freic said the project had helped bring the church together.
She added: "It's been good fun. Everyone's been swapping ideas on how to do halos and different wing ideas.
"Actually, as well as us wanting it to be a blessing to the community outside of the church, it's actually been about community growing within the church as well because people have worked together on it."
Is online voting the key to a higher turnout in Jersey?
BBC Radio Jersey
More than 60% of people said they'd be more likely to vote in next year's general election if they were able to do so online.
In a States survey of more than 3,000 households, a fifth of people also said they would vote in Jersey's next election if they could show on their ballot paper that they didn't want any of the candidates to get in.
They said they'd like the option to vote for "none of the above".
About 45% of registered voters turned out at the island's parish halls to have their say at Jersey's last general election in 2014.
Officials in Jersey are already working on a plan to introduce online voting, although Constable Len Norman, the chairman of the committee overseeing it, said it would not be possible until the 2022 election at the earliest.
Law change to protect victims in court
Jersey Evening Post
Rapists, child abusers and murderers will be prevented from cross-examining their victims in court if new laws proposed by the Home Affairs Minister are passed.
Will funding plan for new hospital be approved?
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey States will begin deciding whether to back plans to borrow millions of pounds to pay for a new hospital later.
Last week, the Future Hospital Review Panel said its experts were happy with the funding option the Council of Ministers had proposed.
That's to borrow up to £275m out of a total budget of £466m, with the rest coming from reserves.
But some members want the States to wait until planning approval is given next year.
Political party Reform Jersey said its members would be voting against the plan due to a number of concerns.
These included the design, the potential disruption caused by the building process, and the way ministers wanted to pay for the facility, it said.
Chairman Sam Mezec said he could not to a proposition which he felt could cause "huge problems" in future.
He's called for the government to accept the recommendations of a scrutiny panel review, which said the funding debate should be delayed until further work is done.
Education chief's quitting 'damages perception of States'
BBC Radio Guernsey
Deputy Chris Green's comments come after Carl Meerveld stood down as vice president of the Education Sport and Culture Committee.
He quit after giving the go-ahead for a Facebook page promoting a three-school model for secondary education, with no clear indication of who was behind the campaign.
