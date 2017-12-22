BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

A Guernsey politician has slammed a motion to bring together the five key providers of post-16 education in the island.

BBC

Deputy Peter Roffey says he's "appalled" by the amendment from the former education vice president which he claims is "procrastination".

Deputy Carl Meerveld's believes the States of Guernsey should set up a working party including representatives from the College of Further Education, the GTA university centre and the Grammar Sixth Form Centre, and take those views into consideration when they debate post-16 education.

This would mean the future of 11-16 education would be debated in January whilst post-16 education would be debated by March 2019 at the latest.

Deputy Peter Roffey says if this amendment is approved, it would mean more delay, and less certainty.

”It is now nearly two years since the States decided to remove selection and it is frankly embarrassing that we haven’t yet approved a definitive template for the future of secondary and tertiary education," he said.