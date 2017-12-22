BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

Fog affecting flights to Jersey, Guernsey and Alderney today is due to remain into the evening and continue tomorrow morning, Jersey's Met Department has said.
It's a bit marginal as to whether any particularly flight will get in [this evening]. However tomorrow will be very similar in the fact the air is very moist and there's likely to be some fog around. But we do expect drier air to feed in in the afternoon, so we're pretty hopeful that, if there are delays in the morning, that flying will get back to normal later on in the day."
Tax returns delayed in Jersey
Rob England
BBC News Online
About 1,500 islanders in Jersey will not receive their 2016 tax assessments until the new year, the States has said.
The tax office has been behind on completing the assessments this year, and claims the further delays are due to the "redeployment of key staff and time spent training new staff".
Comptroller of Taxes, Richard Summersgill, apologised for the "shortfall", and admitted the service was "way below" the standards people encounter in "other spheres of life".
But, he added, taxpayers would be able to submit their returns online from 2020.
"We will begin communicating with the public about this from spring 2018, once we are fully underway with the change programme," he said.
Flight delays: Guernsey Airport
Rob England
BBC News Online
There have been some delays and cancellations this afternoon due to foggy conditions.
Arrivals:
The 10:40 and 12:35 Aurigny flights from Alderney have been delayed, with no revised time given.
The 10:15 from Manchester which was diverted to Jersey earlier today has just landed, as well as the delayed 15:00 service from Gatwick.
Passengers on the 11:15 from Gatwick who were also diverted to Jersey have been put on the 18:40 Condor service from Jersey to Guernsey.
Flybe's 15:25 service from Southampton has been cancelled.
Departures:
Aurigny's 11:30 and 15:15 services to Alderney are delayed, as well as the 11:30 to Stansted.
Separate debates on secondary education 'not an option'
BBC Radio Guernsey
Having two separate debates on the future of post 16 and secondary education in Guernsey is "not an option", according to a deputy.
The former Vice President of the Education Committee, Deputy Carl Meerveld has proposed splitting the debate so a working party of teachers can be formed.
He will ask his fellow States members to support the idea at a meeting in January.
But Deputy Peter Roffey called the proposals "ludicrous" and says the plans, if approved could make the States look "indecisive".
Deputy Roffey said not having a decision on secodnary schools by 2019 could impact on recruiting teachers.
Independent lifeboat 'could be in service by January'
Rob England
BBC News Online
An independent lifeboat for Jersey could be "in the water" by early January, organisers have said.
Philip Rondel, who chairs the Jersey Independent Lifeboat Committee, said they were looking at a vessel currently based in the UK, expected to cost about £750,000.
People previously helped by a homeless shelter in Jersey will be returning for Christmas dinner, bosses have said.
Last year more than 20 men had a festive dinner at Jersey's Shelter Trust - 18 have confirmed this year, although more are expected.
Sean Power from the charity said: "We do the very best we can to make them feel at home. It's a community of men.
"The great thing is that people who have been with us in the past for three months or six months and are living on their own again, come back for Christmas dinner and they share with the guys who are still with us. I call them our alumni."
The EU’s Total Allowable Catch rules therefore apply to Bailiwick fishing vessels and count against quotas allocated to the UK under the CFP.
With the UK due to leave the EU in March 2019, some island fishermen see an opportunity to better manage local fisheries.
Jersey ready for Hartpury test
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Jersey Reds make seven changes for Friday night's Championship match with Hartpury at St Peter.
With a long list of injuries heading into the festive season the only change in the backs from last week's British and Irish Cup win at London Scottish sees Mark Best return in place on the injured Ellis Abrahams.
Up front Jake Woolmore, Nick Selway and Jake Armstrong are recalled to duty to the front row while flanker Conor Joyce and number eight Matt Rogerson are also recalled.
"We've had a few bumps and bruises and some challenges around our training this week and last week," said Reds boss Harvey Biljob.
"Even though we've had those challenges the players are prepped and looking forward to a Friday night game."
Deputy Carl Meerveld's believes the States of Guernsey should set up a working party including representatives from the College of Further Education, the GTA university centre and the Grammar Sixth Form Centre, and take those views into consideration when they debate post-16 education.
This would mean the future of 11-16 education would be debated in January whilst post-16 education would be debated by March 2019 at the latest.
Deputy Peter Roffey says if this amendment is approved, it would mean more delay, and less certainty.
”It is now nearly two years since the States
decided to remove selection and it is frankly embarrassing that we haven’t yet
approved a definitive template for the future of secondary and tertiary
education," he said.
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
Good morning from BBC Local Live. We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for the Channel Islands today.
Cloudy and mild
BBC Weather
It will be cloudy and mild across the Channel Islands overnight with some patchy drizzle at times, and with misty conditions around the coast.
Minimum Temperature: 10C (50F)
Tomorrow most places are due to stay cloudy and mild, though quite breezy.
Patchy light rain or drizzle is likely at times and mist patches will linger over some coasts and hills.
Maximum Temperature: 11C (52F)
Two-school model proposal to be published 'after Chistmas'
BBC Radio Guernsey
Proposals to have secondary education in Guernsey taught across two schools, instead of the government's proposed three-school system, will be published next week.
The group of four politicians overseeing the alternative plans said they had received the last pieces of information they needed to make a full report at the weekend.
The two-school model is being looked into by deputies Matt Fallaize, Richard Graham, Rhian Tooley and Mark Dorey.
It would have two larger schools with sixth forms they say are very similar to the size of sixth forms nationally.
Deputies said their report, expected to be a "substantial document" would be published on 27 December.
Fog expected this evening and tomorrow
BBC Radio Jersey
Almost £500k donations promised for independent lifeboat
BBC Radio Jersey
Organisers of the campaign to launch an independent lifeboat service in Jersey have said they have been promised £500,000 in donations.
The move started after the former RNLI St Helier lifeboat crew announced it wanted to split from the charity - and were stood down shortly after making their intentions clear.
But chairman of a committee, Philip Rondel says they cannot access the money until its bank accounts are in place and the organisation's charity status has been accepted.
Mr Rondel said he hopes this will happen in early January.
He added that an expert was due to be travelling to the UK to look at a lifeboat, which is expected to cost about £750,000.
Fallaize back in Guernsey FC squad
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Jacob Fallaize has been called up to Guernsey FC's squad for Saturday's trip to Greenwich Borough on Saturday.
The 18-year-old, who is the son of Green Lions assistant manager Colin Fallaize, is back in the island after studying and playing football at Francis Marion University in South Carolina.
Veteran defender Angus Mackay and forward Paris Pereira have also earned recalls while injured duo Robbie Legg and Jamie Dodd - as well as the suspended Ryan-Zico Black - drop out.
The Green Lions are fifth-from-bottom of Isthmian League Division One South and face a Greenwich side who are in sixth place and six points off the top.
Guernsey FC squad: Dennis, Marsh, Geall, Fallaize, Mackay, F Tobin, Le Prevost, H Tobin, De La Mare, Dodds, Skillen, Gauvain, Young, Rihoy, Pereira, Loaring.
Airport website up and running again
Island among first to join anti-tax avoidance fight
Jersey Evening Post
Jersey has become one of the first jurisdictions in the world to adopt an international measure designed to stop multinational companies shifting their profits between countries to avoid paying tax.
St Aubin's shelter 'a community' this Christmas
Sarah Gosling
BBC News Online
Jersey Dairy confirms ice cream deal
Jersey Evening Post
A luxury chocolate maker has chosen Jersey Dairy to produce its first ice cream.
Inter-islands seaplane service planned for 2018
Guernsey Press
Plans are in hand to introduce a seaplane service in the Channel Islands next year.
Keeping an eye on arrivals?
You might notice that flight times aren't up-to-date on Guernsey Airport's website.
You are being asked to contact airlines directly for latest flight information.
Festive swimmers face a slightly warmer sea
Guthrie selected in England netball squad
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Jersey's Serena Guthrie has been picked in the England squad for January's Quad Series tournament.
England will take on Australia, New Zealand and South Africa at London's Copperbox Arena before heading out to Johannesburg to complete the series.
England's first game is against New Zealand on Saturday 20 January before taking on Australia two days later.
They then face South Africa on home soil six days later.
Rain clearing but fog patches developing later
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
A mainly cloudy day with some occasional rain and drizzle.
Gradually clearing by the afternoon, but we do have some fog patches to watch out for, particularly this afternoon.
So it may well be worth checking before you travel.
Light winds and 12C (54F) is the high.
Why do EU fishing measures apply here?
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
Guernsey and Jersey are not in the EU, but decisions on fisheries made in Brussels do have an impact here.
For example, some restrictions on bass fishing in 2018, agreed last week, are expected to come into force across the islands.
The islands do, however, impose their own restrictions - for example in February Jersey imposed catch and release only for recreational fisherman catching bass.
Conservation measures don't strictly apply under protocol three, the deal which has allowed tariff-free trade in goods with the EU when Britain joined the bloc.
However, the islands have fisheries agreements with the UK, under which they have to comply with its EU obligations under the Common Fisheries Policy (CFP) for their extended territorial sea.
When Guernsey's government deviated from its fisheries management agreement in a dispute over skate and ray quotas, Bailiwick fishermen were temporarily banned from EU waters after the island's government lost a costly legal challenge.
The EU’s Total Allowable Catch rules therefore apply to Bailiwick fishing vessels and count against quotas allocated to the UK under the CFP.
With the UK due to leave the EU in March 2019, some island fishermen see an opportunity to better manage local fisheries.
Bass fishing: EU decides on catch and release in 2018
James Rabey
BBC Radio Guernsey
A recent attempt to ban recreational bass fishing in EU states for the first half of 2018 has been rejected.
However, recreational anglers won't be able to keep bass, and must instead release the fish back into the sea.
The changes may impact the Channel Islands, which set their own laws on fishing from the shore.
Under the EU measures approved last week, a lower daily bag limit for recreational fisheries is also fixed in the Bay of Biscay.
The measures apply to fishing boats in the islands' waters under the Fisheries Management Agreement with the UK, which follows EU obligations under the Common Fisheries Policy.
However, from the shore, local laws apply.
In Jersey, recreational anglers cannot keep bass.
Restrictions also apply in Guernsey, but it is understood they will be reviewed in the New Year.
Jersey Uefa hopes 'minimal' after FA snub
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
The head of Jersey's FA says the island's chances of joining Uefa are 'minimal' after the Football Association refused to back their bid.Read more
'Financial abuse could be behind foodbank rise'
BBC Radio Jersey
The general manager of Jersey's Women's Refuge says "financial abuse" could be a reason for an increase in the number of women using foodbanks in the island.
Figures suggest that young, single women are now most likely to be in need of the food parcels.
Marine Oliveria says the refuge mostly helps mothers and women experiencing abusive relationships, including those who have their finances controlled.
She sees women who have access to money restricted.
"It can be when somebody has no access to their own bank cards, it can be when somebody is prevented from finding work, or prevented from keeping employment.
"It can also be when somebody's name is put on all of the assets or all of the debt."
Men's shelter expecting more for Christmas dinner
BBC Radio Jersey
An organisation that provides food and shelter for homeless people in Jersey expects the number of men attending this year to increase compared to last year.
Jersey's Shelter Trust served a Christmas dinner for more than 20 men in 2016. So far this year 18 have confirmed they will be attending, with the figure set to rise.
The trust was established more than 25 years ago and provides accommodation and support services for the homeless community in Jersey.
The shelter is also preparing to do extensive maintenance work next year which is expected to take six months to complete.
Deputy warns against further education delays
Edward Rowe
Broadcast Journalist, BBC Radio Guernsey
A Guernsey politician has slammed a motion to bring together the five key providers of post-16 education in the island.
Deputy Peter Roffey says he's "appalled" by the amendment from the former education vice president which he claims is "procrastination".
