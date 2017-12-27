BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

Jersey's new hospital planners hope a development on the site will house outpatients services under one roof.

States of Jersey

It is hoped having everything in one place will reduce the number of visits.

The new facility at Westaway Court in Elizabeth Place currently houses the junior doctors accommodation, but they will soon be moved to the former Limes Nursing Home.

If planning permission is approved, the current building will be demolished and a new one built to house most of the outpatients services for the hospital - including the pathology lab, the cardiology department and physiotherapy services.

It is expected between 30 and 40 patients will visit the building every hour, with around 60,000 visits a year.

Local residents have been told that demolition should take three to four months, and it is hoped construction will start by next summer.

It is hoped the building will be completed by 2024.