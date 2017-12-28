BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

A musician says those travelling on Aurigny flights to the UK could get a "nasty shock" because of changes to the airline's policy on carrying instruments.

BBC

Andrew Laurence-King, who travels around the world with a variety of different harps, said he used to be able to retrieve his instrument from staff on disembarking the aircraft.

Now, he says, Aurigny have changed this policy so all larger instruments must be retrieved on from the baggage reclaim with other items stored in the hold.

Mr King says this is unacceptable, and will leave fragile instruments "vulnerable to mishandling by baggage staff".

But Aurigny say the new policy, which has not yet been published on their website, is in line with "current regulations and requirements" they must comply with as an airline.

A spokesman said: "Under this policy, musical instruments that travel in the aircraft hold can only be collected in the baggage reclaim area.

"This rule applies to all hold baggage items, and is to meet current UK customs and security requirements, which must be followed at all times."