BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

- Man missing since Christmas Eve found safe and well in Jersey
- Condor services disrupted on Friday and could be affected on Saturday
- App teaching Guernesiais 'a huge success'
- Archaeologists to revisit Alderney dig site in 2018
- Charity stops computer courses for over 65s
- Updates on Thursday 28 December 2017
By Rob England
One of only two £250 fox fur collars stolen
Sian Davies
BBC News Online
Police are appealing for witnesses after a fox fur collar worth £250 was stolen.
The collar is grey with black tips running through it and is believed to be one of only two in Jersey.
It was stolen from a display stand in the Marc2 shoe store on Bath Street, St Helier, between 16:05 and 16:08 on Tuesday, 19 December.
Aurigny musical instrument policy 'disasterous'
Rob England
BBC News Online
A musician says those travelling on Aurigny flights to the UK could get a "nasty shock" because of changes to the airline's policy on carrying instruments.
Andrew Laurence-King, who travels around the world with a variety of different harps, said he used to be able to retrieve his instrument from staff on disembarking the aircraft.
Now, he says, Aurigny have changed this policy so all larger instruments must be retrieved on from the baggage reclaim with other items stored in the hold.
Mr King says this is unacceptable, and will leave fragile instruments "vulnerable to mishandling by baggage staff".
But Aurigny say the new policy, which has not yet been published on their website, is in line with "current regulations and requirements" they must comply with as an airline.
A spokesman said: "Under this policy, musical instruments that travel in the aircraft hold can only be collected in the baggage reclaim area.
"This rule applies to all hold baggage items, and is to meet current UK customs and security requirements, which must be followed at all times."
A look into Alderney's past
Rob England
BBC News Online
Alderney Tourism have given us a window into the past with this image of Fort Albert from the Old Harbour.
The Old Harbour is now Braye Beach.
Alderney Tourism did not have a date for when the picture was taken.
Severe gales expected across the Channel Islands
Rob England
BBC News Online
Hail in St Ouen - a late white Christmas?
Rob England
BBC News Online
A sudden burst of hail this afternoon across Jersey has made it appear like the island has joined parts of the UK in having a belated white Christmas.
Did you see the hail? Send in your pictures to us here.
Brexit overshadows retail in Jersey over Christmas
Freddie Miller
Broadcast Journalist BBC Radio Jersey
A Jersey retailer saw a last minute increase in sales before Christmas, but says people are not spending as much due to fears over Brexit.
Gerald Voisin said his family named King Street store in St Helier enjoyed a "very busy" couple of weeks before Christmas.
But added 2017 had been a "difficult year" for traders in Jersey and the UK.
The man who became Father Christmas to CI evacuees
Bury Times
Bury Times
In the midst of the horrors of the Second World War Bury rallied showing great kindness and every year one resident brought Christmas cheer to the evacuees.
Carers Guernsey to launch in new year
Guernsey Press
A new charity dedicated to improving the lives of Guernsey’s 4,000 carers will launch in the new year.
Café owner describes unease after break-in
Jersey Evening Post
A cafe owner has described the disturbing feeling of knowing someone has burgled her property after thieves broke in and stole money from her establishment’s till in the early hours of Christmas Eve.
Road to reopen after emergency works on water main
Rob England
BBC News Online
Ville Baudu in the Vale will reopen from 14:30.
A States spokesman said emergency works by Guernsey Water on a burst water main are expected to be completed in the next hour.
L'Ancresse Common excavations planned
BBC Radio Guernsey
Work to excavate more of Guernsey's L'Ancresse Common will start in 2018, archaeologists have said.
They believe mounds on the east end of the common could be Bronze Age barrow graves, but say further digging is needed.
Phil De Jersey said teams would also be hoping to look at a "mostly destroyed monument" on the west side of the common.
Guernsey's sporting highlights of the year
BBC Radio Guernsey
A look back at some of the key sporting moments in Guernsey from 2017.
Condor Rapide delays predicted tomorrow
BBC Radio Jersey
Condor Ferries has changed tomorrow's timetable due to predicted delays to the Rapide service from Jersey to St Malo.
A spokesman said this was because of high wind speeds caused by a storm front due to move through the English Channel.
The St Malo to Jersey service will now depart at 17:30 (16:30 Jersey time), arriving at 17:50, and is due to return at 18:35, arriving at 20:55 (French time).
It follows the cancellations of the Condor Liberation's sailings tomorrow.
You can see the latest updates from Condor here.
Condor Liberation sailings cancelled tomorrow
Rob England
BBC News Online
Poor sea conditions have caused Condor Ferries to cancel their Liberation services from Poole to the Channel Islands tomorrow.
A spokesman said conditions were expected to be "above safe and legal operating limits".
The latest from the BBC's Weather Watchers
BBC Weather Watchers
Chris Cumulus in Guernsey captured this dramatic scene at La Tonelle this morning.
You can sign up to be a BBC Weather Watcher in the Channel Islands here.
Scooter found with ignition cables cut
Rob England
BBC News Online
A scooter was found with its panels removed and ignition cables cut after it was taken from a property in the Castel, Guernsey Police said.
Officers said it happened sometime between 01:30 and 10:00 on Saturday 23 December.
Vehicle damaged in St Peter Port
Rob England
BBC News Online
Guernsey Police are looking for witnesses after a blue Audi was damaged in St Peter Port.
It happened on the 20 December on George road, sometime between 17:10 and 19:50.
Officers said the other vehicle involved failed to stop or leave any details.
Man missing since Christmas Eve found
Rob England
BBC News Online
A man missing since Christmas Eve has been found, officers say.
Last-minute festive sales boost for retailers
Jersey Evening Post
Retailers enjoyed a last-minute surge in sales over the Christmas period with one business describing this year’s season as "record breaking".
Car damaged in tree fall during strong winds
Guernsey Press
Strong winds battered Guernsey on Wednesday, causing delays and cancellations for flights and ferries.
No decisions on which schools to close under new plans
BBC Radio Guernsey
One of the four Guernsey deputies behind proposals for an alternative two-school model for secondary education in the island says it is still unclear which schools would go if the plans are voted in by States members.
The proposals, which include one school for 11-18-year-olds across two sites, are an alternative to the education committee's favoured three-school model.
An architects report found La Mare De Carteret and St Sampson's High to be the obvious candidates for development, but Deputy Matt Fallaize said no decision has been made.
Help needed for charity Christmas tree collection
BBC Radio Jersey
A Jersey charity needs volunteers for its annual Christmas tree collection and recycling scheme.
The volunteers will visit homes and businesses to collect real Christmas trees which are then recycled.
Last year the scheme by Jersey Hospice Care raised £33,000 for the charity.
Trevor Parker, who came up the idea, said it could not happen without their "big army of volunteers",
"We're always looking for volunteers. Generally people with vans, without them, it just wouldn't happen," he said.
App teaching Guernesiais 'a huge success'
BBC Radio Guernsey
An app which teaches Guernsey French has been accessed more than 700 times since launching earlier in the year, developers have said.
The Digital Greenhouse, an organisation established by the States of Guernsey to promote growth in the digital sector, built the learning app.
Guernsey Language Consultant Jan Marquis says it has been "a huge success so far" and believes it is making a real difference in reviving the language.
Charity stops computer courses for over 65s
BBC Radio Jersey
A charity which supports over 65s in Jersey is no longer offering computer courses to help them use the internet.
Age Concern Jersey developed the courses but said there had been a drop in demand.
The charity has since moved to work with Jersey Telecom and the library to offer courses using devices such as tablets.
The charity's chair, Sarah Ferguson, a senator in the States of Jersey, said they aimed to give over 65s "confidence" in using the technology.
Burst water main closes road
Rob England
BBC News Online
Ville Baudu has been closed in the Vale due to a burst water main, the States has said.
Committee prioritises energy and sea wall repairs for 2018
BBC Radio Guernsey
Energy policy and looking at the sea walls at Fermain and L'Ancresse are among the pressing priorities for Guernsey's Committee for Environment and Infrastructure in 2018, a deputy has said.
President, Deputy Barry Brehaut said he wanted the committee to think "longer term" about renewable energy such as offshore wind, which he said was "doable".
He added politicians also needed to "sort out" the sea walls in the new year which "look terrible at the moment".
Condor Rapide revised times released
Rob England
BBC News Online
Condor Ferries has said the delayed Rapide set off at about 09:36 from St Malo.
It is expected to arrive in Jersey at 10:00.
You can check the latest Condor sailing updates here.
Archaeologists to revisit Alderney dig site in 2018
BBC Radio Guernsey
An electricity trench in Alderney where human bones were discovered earlier this year will be excavated further in 2018.
Archaeologists believe a section of land by Longis Bay could house important evidence of a late Iron Age and Roman settlement.
One of the finds from the dig included a "rare" 1st Century urn, which archaeologists believe implies there were people of some wealth in Alderney at the time of the burial.
Icy start, turning cold and clear
BBC Weather
It'll be an icy start for many in the Channel Islands, with bright skies. Most places will stay cold and clear through the day.
It will cloud over from the west this evening with some rain and strengthening winds arriving later.
Maximum temperature: 8C (46F).
Jersey:
Guernsey:
Condor Rapide delayed
Rob England
BBC News Online
Condor Ferries has said the Rapide service from St Malo to Jersey, due to depart at 08:00, has been delayed because of "technical issues".
Whilst being checked this morning, the vessel developed an issue with its "port side manoeuvring", a spokesman said.
An update is expected soon.
Police appeal for missing man in Jersey
Rob England
BBC News Online
Police have launched an appeal for a man who went missing in the St Helier area on Christmas Eve.
Andrew Johnstone, 38, is described as being about 5ft 8 inches (1.7m) tall.
Condor services could be disrupted
BBC Radio Jersey
Condor Ferries has warned passengers services could be disrupted on Friday and Saturday due to stormy conditions.
The current weather forecast is predicting wind speeds reaching almost 60mph (95kph).
On Wednesday, the company advised passengers who were booked on the Liberation and the Rapide over the weekend to move to a sailing today instead.
The company's Executive Director, Alicia Andrews, said staff have been trying to contact all passengers affected.
You can see the latest updates from Condor here.
Education model to be debated
BBC Radio Guernsey
Proposals for a two-school model system of education in Guernsey include one school for 11-18 year olds across two sites.
The proposals have been drafted by four deputies looking at an alternative to the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture's three-school model.
Under the two-school model plan, each site would have up to 225 sixth form students.
The four deputies behind the proposals say class sizes will be the same as in the three-school model.
The plans also include provision for the College of Further Education to continue offering the schooling it already does, as a single, integrated organisation. It would work with the Institute of Health and Social Care Studies and the Guernsey Training Agency as soon as possible, and form a partnership with a UK university to become University College Guernsey.
The plans will be debated at next month's States meeting.
Early Christmas morning fireworks anger neighbours
Jersey Evening Post
An unofficial fireworks display in Jersey in the early hours of Christmas morning provoked an angry response from residents.
News, sport, weather and travel for Thursday
Rob England
BBC News Online
Good morning from BBC Local Live. We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for the Channel Islands today.
If you want to get in touch, please email us.