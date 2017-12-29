BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Summary

  1. Guernsey plane U-turn not caused by 'lightning strike'
  2. Woman indecently assaulted at bus stop
  3. Guernsey power cut to homes overnight after electricity fire
  4. Challenge to States over plastic use in Jersey
  5. Aurigny defends new musical instrument policy
  6. Updates on Friday 29 December 2017

Live Reporting

By Rob England

All times stated are UK

Jersey strongman sets sights on 2020 Olympics

BBC Sport

A Jersey strongman ranked third in the world hopes to compete in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Jamie Stevenson came third in the recent World Natural Strongman competition in Finland.

It will be the first time the Strongman event features as part of the Olympics.

But Jamie says he has a way to go before he can qualify for the Great Britain team.

I'll be 34 then and at my strongest, so hopefully I can compete for Great Britain in that. It would be massive, and my first time going to an Olympics, so it's something to aim for."

Jamie Stevenson

Aurigny musical instrument policy change: Your comments

Rob England

BBC News Online

Aurigny has announced changes in their policy around picking up musical instruments, which will need to be done from the baggage reclaim section, instead of at the aircraft.

The airline say this is in line with customs and security regulations, which must be followed at all times.

But a Guernsey musician, Dr Andrew Laurence-King, who travels the world with harps of varying sizes says the change is "disastrous", and no warning was given before the policy was put in place.

Here are some of your comments:

I know someone who comes over with a really expensive cello worth thousands. That just will not happen."

Dave Shorto

Whilst I do not condone bad behaviour, the musicians who have posted do have a grievance. It is about time that the Aurigny management realise that we islanders are shareholders in their business and they are servants of the people who employ them."

Nobby Hamon

My bandmate's acoustic guitar was completely destroyed on the return flight back to London and then not even 4 months later we had a gig in Alderney so a metal flight case was purchased to ensure the safe travel of a different guitar. Upon returning to Gatwick (and only the 2nd time that case had been used) it was also ruined due to poor handling."

James La Huray

Because of issues we have switched 2 acts this year onto Condor that usually fly we were charged £40 per guitar each way last time added £240 to the flights for 3 guitars, one act that is flying is actually stripping the neck off his Fender Strat to put it in his case, this should not be necessary to do that."

Ken Smith

A spokesman for the airline said: "This is based on our latest policy, which is about to be published on our website, and is guided by the current regulations and requirements that the airline must comply with, as well as our own risk assessments and Civil Aviation Authority advice we have received."

"We are happy to meet with any interested parties to explain this and have extended this offer to Dr Lawrence-King, who we did get in touch with about this matter back in September."

Sark-Guernsey sailings combined due to adverse weather

Due to predicted stormy weather and tidal conditions on Saturday, sailings will be combined to depart Guernsey at 14:00 and Sark at 15:00, The Isle of Sark Shipping Company has said.

This sailing will be reviewed at 10:00 and could be brought forward or cancelled depending on the conditions, it added.

Passengers kept in planes because of strong winds

BBC Radio Jersey

Passengers on some flights, which have landed at Jersey Airport this afternoon, have been kept in the aircrafts due to high winds.

A spokesman for Ports of Jersey said this was to "protect the health and safety" of passengers, crew and ground agents working with heavy equipment.

It added they would be allowed to leave as soon as there was "a gap in the weather patterns".

Ports of Jersey has advised those on the aircraft "not to panic" as this is a "routine procedure" in poor weather conditions.

Jersey Airport
BBC

Investigation under way after overnight blaze

BBC Radio Guernsey

An investigation is under way to find out the cause of a fire at a sub station in Guernsey last night which left homes without power.

It happened at about 21:00, and is thought to have started near the rear car park of the Rockmount pub and the Cobo Bay Hotel.

Guernsey's Fire and Rescue Service weas called and about 20 homes in the area were left without power for several hours.

Cobo fire
Jason Magee

The whole of our system is designed to protect itself and support itself. So at some point, if there had been no intervention, it [the system] would have tripped the whole sub station out anyway. That would have affected a lot more customers, as it happened we were able to isolate the plant."

Alan BatesGuernsey Electricity chief executive

Guernsey Electricity said it would be carrying out a "thorough investigation", but could not speculate as to what caused it at this time.

Challenge to States over plastic use in Jersey

BBC Radio Jersey

A Jersey woman trying to live "waste free" has challenged the States to debate the use of plastic in the island.

plastics
Getty Images

Sheena Brockie said she grew tired of the amount of household rubbish she was not able to recycle.

She said she was particularly concerned about the amount of packaging used for some products, and that Jersey was "very quiet" on the issue.

She said "as an island in the middle of the ocean", the use of plastics should be on the island's political agenda.

"Plastic use has been banned in France from 2020", she said, "in the UK there have been discussions on how the government regulates plastic use".

Adding the interest in the issue may have been peaked by the BBC series Blue Planet, which dedicated an episode to looking at the damage cause to the sea by plastics.

The States is yet to comment.

Flight not struck by lightning says airline

BBC Radio Guernsey

Aurigny has said it believes a flight that turned back to Guernsey this morning on its journey to Manchester was not struck by lightning, as previously reported.

Initial reports from the National Air Traffic Service said a lightning strike over the Isle of Wight had damaged electrical equipment on the aircraft.

NATS operators said they were told this by the flight crew, who requested a diversion once the plane entered a thunderstorm.

But after engineers inspected the plane a spokesman for the airline said although the flight did encounter a thunderstorm, they did not believe it had been hit.

He said the aircraft had been checked "as a precaution" and there was "no damage".

Article share tools

Clipper to run extra service as fast ferries impacted by weather

Ben Chapple

BBC News Online

Fast ferry services serving the islands are being affected from Saturday to Tuesday.

Three fast ferry rotations scheduled between 30 December and 2 January have been cancelled and two others are under review.

A prolonged spell of very stormy weather, caused by deep low pressure systems with resulting gale force winds, is forecast in our operational area into the first week of the New Year.

Predicted wind speeds, wave heights and sea conditions will be considerably above our safe and legal operating limits for high speed vessels and at times this may also impact our conventional services over the period."

Condor Ferries
Commodore Clipper
BBC

The spokesman said an extra round trip between Portsmouth, Guernsey and Jersey would be operated by the Commodore Clipper on Monday.

He said all passengers affected by these schedule changes would be contacted.

Woman indecently assaulted at bus stop

Rob England

BBC News Online

A man has been arrested after he allegedly indecently assaulted a woman at a bus stop in St Peter's Village, Jersey.

It happened yesterday between 14:20-15:00 on La Grande Route De St Pierre.

Officers said the suspect was a 60-year-old white male, of slim build, about 5ft 6in tall and was wearing bright multi-coloured trousers and a black coat.

Police are appealing for witnesses and any available dashcam footage.

Aurigny flight to Manchester U-turn 'a precaution'

Rob England

BBC News Online

An Aurigny flight travelling from Guernsey to Manchester returned to the island as a precaution after being hit by lightning.

The GR670 returned to Guernsey as a precaution, having encountered thunderstorm activity on its route. No emergency procedures were necessary, and the aircraft returned to Guernsey without incident. We apologise to passengers for the disruption.”

Aurigny

The National Air Traffic Services reported the plane was "struck by lightning" over the Isle of Wight at about 08:00, resulting in it "losing some of its electrics".

Aurigny said the plane was being checked by engineers.

Did your power go off?

Rob England

BBC News Online

Islanders may have experienced a short power outage at about 10:30.

Providers in Jersey and Guernsey say this is due to lightning strikes in Normandy.

A spokesman for Jersey Electricity said it was "quite common" to have "dips in power" during a storm.

Lightning strike causes plane U-turn

Rob England

BBC News Online

An Aurigny flight carrying 69 passengers from Guernsey to Manchester was "struck by lightning" over the Isle of Wight, and then returned to the island.

Auringy
BBC
An Aurigny ATR aircraft

A spokesman from the National Air Traffic Services said the strike at about 08:00 resulted in the aircraft GR670 "losing some of its electrics" and the captain decided to turn the aircraft round as a precaution.

The plane was on course to land in Southampton Airport, but the spokesman said this would have meant "flying further into the storm at that time".

Guernsey Airport Director, Colin Le Ray, confirmed the aircraft landed successfully at 08:34, and all passengers were being transferred to an alternative plane.

BreakingIslanders urged 'not to be out and about' as winds peak

BBC Radio Jersey

Experts at Jersey Met have warned islanders not to be "out and about" from 10:00-12:00, as the Channel Islands will be experiencing winds of up to 70 knots (80 mph)

Scattered thunderstorms are also expected over the next six hours.

We expect the strongest winds really to be from about 10:00 through to about midday. So that's the time really if you're out and about, well, try not to be out and about if you can. But if you are out try and avoid going under trees."

John SearsonPrinciple Met Officer
View more on twitter

BreakingAurigny flight 'hit by lightning'

Rob England

BBC News Online

An Aurigny flight from Guernsey to Manchester was hit by lightning as it approached the Isle of Wight this morning.

It lost some of its electrics and returned to the Guernsey after the incident, the National Air Traffic Service told the BBC.

More updates to follow.

Aurigny defends new musical instrument policy

Rob England

BBC News Online

States-owned airline Aurigny has defended its new musical instrument policy, which it says complies with UK customs and security requirements, after an outcry from musicians.

double bass
Getty Images

The airline's new policy says musical instruments (excluding cellos, guitars, violas and other small instruments) must be stored in the hold and returned to passengers in the baggage reclaim area.

This is to comply with "customs and security requirements", a spokesman said.

The policy only applies to Aurigny's ATR and Embracer jet aircraft, all instruments must be carried in the hold in their Dornier flights.

But musicians have said this is unacceptable, and will leave fragile instruments "vulnerable to mishandling by baggage staff".

Power cut to homes overnight after electricity fire

Rob England

BBC News Online

Some homes in Guernsey were without power overnight after supplies were cut following a fire at a sub station.

Homes in Cobo had supplies cut from 21:00 by Guernsey Electricty,

By 22:10, a spokesman said "the majority of supplies" had been switched back on, but 20 customers were still left without power.

All supplies were back on by 02:15. The cause of the fire at the sub station by the Rockmount is currently unknown.

View more on twitter

Public events on future of education to be held

BBC Radio Guernsey

A member of Guernsey's Education, Sport and Culture Committee says a number of deputies committed to the three-school model are organising a series of public events in the lead up to the debate.

Deputy Neil Inder has e-mailed every member of the States of Guernsey saying these are likely to include sending leaflets to parents before the January debate.

School
BBC

In his email, Deputy Inder said: "This assembly is not getting away with closing two more schools 'without a lesson in policy meets public'".

As part of the two-school model report put forward by deputies Matt Fallaize, Richard Graham, Rhian Tooley and Mark Dorey it says the alternative plans "explore the many weaknesses in the structure proposed by the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture".

The deputies add their plans set out "a better alternative model to promote excellence and opportunity in secondary and post-16 education."

Heavy rain and risk of hail and thunder

BBC Weather

It will be a blustery morning with some heavy showers bringing the risk of hail and thunder.

Through the afternoon it should be mostly dry, though a few further showers are possible and it will remain windy.

Jersey Met has issued a storm warning for the islands..

Maximum Temperature: 12C (54F)

Jersey:

weather
BBC

Guernsey:

weather
BBC

Storm warning issued with force 10 winds expected

Twitter

A red weather warning has been issued for the Channel Islands by Jersey Met, the highest level warning.

The department say 70 knots (80mph) force 10 winds are expected imminently.

View more on twitter

News, sport, weather and travel for Friday

Rob England

BBC News Online

Good morning from BBC Local Live. We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for the Channel Islands today.

If you want to get in touch, please email us.

