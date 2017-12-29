BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

Aurigny has announced changes in their policy around picking up musical instruments, which will need to be done from the baggage reclaim section, instead of at the aircraft.

The airline say this is in line with customs and security regulations, which must be followed at all times.

But a Guernsey musician, Dr Andrew Laurence-King, who travels the world with harps of varying sizes says the change is "disastrous", and no warning was given before the policy was put in place.

Here are some of your comments:

I know someone who comes over with a really expensive cello worth thousands. That just will not happen." Dave Shorto

Whilst I do not condone bad behaviour, the musicians who have posted do have a grievance. It is about time that the Aurigny management realise that we islanders are shareholders in their business and they are servants of the people who employ them." Nobby Hamon

My bandmate's acoustic guitar was completely destroyed on the return flight back to London and then not even 4 months later we had a gig in Alderney so a metal flight case was purchased to ensure the safe travel of a different guitar. Upon returning to Gatwick (and only the 2nd time that case had been used) it was also ruined due to poor handling." James La Huray

Because of issues we have switched 2 acts this year onto Condor that usually fly we were charged £40 per guitar each way last time added £240 to the flights for 3 guitars, one act that is flying is actually stripping the neck off his Fender Strat to put it in his case, this should not be necessary to do that." Ken Smith

A spokesman for the airline said: "This is based on our latest policy, which is about to be published on our website, and is guided by the current regulations and requirements that the airline must comply with, as well as our own risk assessments and Civil Aviation Authority advice we have received."

"We are happy to meet with any interested parties to explain this and have extended this offer to Dr Lawrence-King, who we did get in touch with about this matter back in September."