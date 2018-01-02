BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Summary

  1. Red storm warning for the islands
  2. Flood warning for Guernsey's west coast
  3. Ferry services continue to be hit by stormy weather
  4. Updates on Tuesday 2 January 2018

Live Reporting

By Rob Byrne

All times stated are UK

Public wants play area in new airport design

Josephine Baker

BBC Radio Jersey, Reporter

Islanders have suggested a large children's play area as part of plans to redevelop Jersey's Airport.

Plans for Jersey Airport
States of Jersey

It's after the authorities asked people for their opinions on proposals for the £42m project.

Parts of the old terminal, some of it dating back to 1937, will be demolished under the plans.

In its place there will be a two-storey building with an upstairs departure lounge with sea views.

The public consultation showed islanders favoured a large soft play area for children, a multi-storey car park, and that Jersey's language Jerriais also feature in the new design.

Other ideas included a smoking area after security, a quiet area and improvements to the bus shelter outside.

Ferry services continue to be hit by weather

BBC Radio Jersey

Condor Ferries has cancelled sailings on its Liberation vessel between the Channel Islands and Poole.

But the Condor Rapide is due to sail as scheduled between Jersey and St Malo.

Yesterday's sailings of the Clipper were delayed by several hours.

Follow the latest updates here.

Flood warning for west coast

Twitter

Strong winds combine with a 9.8m high tide this evening at 18:51, expecting to cause flooding on Guernsey's west coast.

A flood warning is in place, meaning people heading to the coast are being urged to take extreme care.

Be careful on the coastal roads

Twitter

Red storm warning for the islands

Rob Byrne

BBC News Online

A red weather warning - the most severe possible - has been issued for later today.

The Jersey Met Department is predicting storm force 10 southwest to westerly winds.

You are being advised to avoid outside activity and to follow the advice of the authorities.

News, sport, weather and travel for Tuesday

Rob Byrne

BBC News Online

Good morning from BBC Local Live, on the gloomiest of Tuesday mornings.

We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for the Channel Islands as many of you head back to the coal face after a festive break.

If you want to get in touch, please email us.

