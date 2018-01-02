BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

Islanders have suggested a large children's play area as part of plans to redevelop Jersey's Airport.

States of Jersey

It's after the authorities asked people for their opinions on proposals for the £42m project.

Parts of the old terminal, some of it dating back to 1937, will be demolished under the plans.

In its place there will be a two-storey building with an upstairs departure lounge with sea views.

The public consultation showed islanders favoured a large soft play area for children, a multi-storey car park, and that Jersey's language Jerriais also feature in the new design.

Other ideas included a smoking area after security, a quiet area and improvements to the bus shelter outside.