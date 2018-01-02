BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

Islanders have suggested a large children's play area as part of plans to redevelop Jersey's Airport. It's after the authorities asked people for their opinions on proposals for the £42m project. Parts of the old terminal, some of it dating back to 1937, will be demolished under the plans. In its place there will be a two-storey building with an upstairs departure lounge with sea views. The public consultation showed islanders favoured a large soft play area for children, a multi-storey car park, and that Jersey's language Jerriais also feature in the new design. Other ideas included a smoking area after security, a quiet area and improvements to the bus shelter outside.
By Rob Byrne
Public wants play area in new airport design
Islanders have suggested a large children's play area as part of plans to redevelop Jersey's Airport.
It's after the authorities asked people for their opinions on proposals for the £42m project.
Parts of the old terminal, some of it dating back to 1937, will be demolished under the plans.
In its place there will be a two-storey building with an upstairs departure lounge with sea views.
The public consultation showed islanders favoured a large soft play area for children, a multi-storey car park, and that Jersey's language Jerriais also feature in the new design.
Other ideas included a smoking area after security, a quiet area and improvements to the bus shelter outside.
Ferry services continue to be hit by weather
Condor Ferries has cancelled sailings on its Liberation vessel between the Channel Islands and Poole.
But the Condor Rapide is due to sail as scheduled between Jersey and St Malo.
Yesterday's sailings of the Clipper were delayed by several hours.
Flood warning for west coast
Strong winds combine with a 9.8m high tide this evening at 18:51, expecting to cause flooding on Guernsey's west coast.
A flood warning is in place, meaning people heading to the coast are being urged to take extreme care.
Red storm warning for the islands
A red weather warning - the most severe possible - has been issued for later today.
The Jersey Met Department is predicting storm force 10 southwest to westerly winds.
You are being advised to avoid outside activity and to follow the advice of the authorities.
News, sport, weather and travel for Tuesday
Good morning from BBC Local Live, on the gloomiest of Tuesday mornings.
We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for the Channel Islands as many of you head back to the coal face after a festive break.
If you want to get in touch, please email us.