Storm Eleanor batters Channel Islands

Condor has cancelled all of today's fast ferry sailings because of the stormy weather.
Winds of more than 50mph and waves heights in excess of 13ft (4m) are expected in the Channel.
It means both the Liberation and Rapide are unable to sail, while the Clipper service is being delayed until the wind speeds drop enough for it to arrive safely in the Channel Islands.
The Commodore Goodwill is expected to anchor east of Jersey this morning, while it waits for a weather window to arrive.
People asked not to travel 'unless absolutely necessary'
Naomi Dunning
BBC Radio Jersey, Reporter
Jersey Met Office says winds could reach up to 70mph from the south west this morning.
And that - combined with a very high tide - could see flooding along the south coast of Jersey.
The last time we had such strong winds combined with a big high tide parts of the sea wall along the Avenue were damaged.
Police say the main areas of concern include:
The Avenue
Five Mile Road
Havre Des Pas
Anne Port
St Brelade's Bay
St Aubin
Officials say roads in these areas may be closed first thing, and re-opened about 09:00, depending on any damage caused by the storm.
They're also asking you not to park in any of the car parks along the Avenue or at Beaumont, and are warning cyclists to avoid the main cycle path between St Aubin and St Helier because debris may be washed over the sea wall.
Tides could be 'highest islands have ever seen'
Sian Davies
BBC News Online
A high tide combined with an expected storm surge and very high waves could cause problems for Jersey and Guernsey, Jersey Met has said.
'Danger to life' warning over expected floods
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey's west coast could be hit by some of the biggest waves it's ever seen this morning, according to forecasters.
Guernsey Met Office has issued a severe flood warning for the west for shortly after 07:00 and has warned there could be a danger to life and a risk of damage to buildings as extensive flooding is expected in low-lying coastal areas.
John Searson from the Jersey Met Department says it's the worst weather for 10 years.
Fallen tree closes road
Food shortages expected due to Storm Eleanor
BBC Radio Jersey
Deliveries by sea won't make it to the island this morning.
Shoppers are being told to expect shortages of bread and some fresh produce.
However, the service is expected to be back up and running on Thursday.
'Biggest storm in 10 years' expected to hit Jersey
Ashlea Tracey
BBC Radio Jersey
Very windy today with blustery showers
BBC Weather
Storm Eleanor will bring very strong winds today, with large waves in coastal areas, especially around Les Landes and St Ouen's Bay in Jersey, and Rocquaine Bay in Guernsey.
Scattered blustery showers will push in too, with some drier and brighter spells in between.
Thicker cloud and more persistent rain arriving after dusk.
Maximum Temperature: 11C (52F)
Severe Flood Warning for Guernsey's west coast
Fast ferry sailings cancelled due to storm
BBC Radio Jersey
Principal Meteorological Officer John Searson said Guernsey's 32ft (9.8m) tide at 07:11 today will combine with gale force 10 winds, which could reach 70mph.
"The height of the tides in Guernsey and in Jersey is expected to be as high as it's ever been recorded", he added.
A red wind warning has been issued and honorary police and infrastructure workers have been trying to keep the roads clear.
Mr Searson said the last time the islands had a similar storm event was in 2008.
