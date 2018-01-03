Storm Eleanor batters Channel Islands

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates on Wednesday 3 January 2018

Live Reporting

By Rob Byrne

All times stated are UK

Get involved

'Danger to life' warning over expected floods

BBC Radio Guernsey

Guernsey's west coast could be hit by some of the biggest waves it's ever seen this morning, according to forecasters.

Guernsey Met Office has issued a severe flood warning for the west for shortly after 07:00 and has warned there could be a danger to life and a risk of damage to buildings as extensive flooding is expected in low-lying coastal areas.

John Searson from the Jersey Met Department says it's the worst weather for 10 years.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Fallen tree closes road

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Food shortages expected due to Storm Eleanor

BBC Radio Jersey

Deliveries by sea won't make it to the island this morning.

Shoppers are being told to expect shortages of bread and some fresh produce.

However, the service is expected to be back up and running on Thursday.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Biggest storm in 10 years' expected to hit Jersey

Ashlea Tracey

BBC Radio Jersey

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Very windy today with blustery showers

BBC Weather

Storm Eleanor will bring very strong winds today, with large waves in coastal areas, especially around Les Landes and St Ouen's Bay in Jersey, and Rocquaine Bay in Guernsey.

Scattered blustery showers will push in too, with some drier and brighter spells in between.

Thicker cloud and more persistent rain arriving after dusk.

Maximum Temperature: 11C (52F)

BBC weather for the South West

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe Flood Warning for Guernsey's west coast

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Fast ferry sailings cancelled due to storm

BBC Radio Jersey

Condor has cancelled all of today's fast ferry sailings because of the stormy weather.

Winds of more than 50mph and waves heights in excess of 13ft (4m) are expected in the Channel.

It means both the Liberation and Rapide are unable to sail, while the Clipper service is being delayed until the wind speeds drop enough for it to arrive safely in the Channel Islands.

The Commodore Goodwill is expected to anchor east of Jersey this morning, while it waits for a weather window to arrive.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

People asked not to travel 'unless absolutely necessary'

Naomi Dunning

BBC Radio Jersey, Reporter

Jersey Met Office says winds could reach up to 70mph from the south west this morning.

And that - combined with a very high tide - could see flooding along the south coast of Jersey.

The last time we had such strong winds combined with a big high tide parts of the sea wall along the Avenue were damaged.

Police say the main areas of concern include:

  • The Avenue
  • Five Mile Road
  • Havre Des Pas
  • Anne Port
  • St Brelade's Bay
  • St Aubin

Officials say roads in these areas may be closed first thing, and re-opened about 09:00, depending on any damage caused by the storm.

They're also asking you not to park in any of the car parks along the Avenue or at Beaumont, and are warning cyclists to avoid the main cycle path between St Aubin and St Helier because debris may be washed over the sea wall.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Tides could be 'highest islands have ever seen'

Sian Davies

BBC News Online

A high tide combined with an expected storm surge and very high waves could cause problems for Jersey and Guernsey, Jersey Met has said.

Principal Meteorological Officer John Searson said Guernsey's 32ft (9.8m) tide at 07:11 today will combine with gale force 10 winds, which could reach 70mph.

"The height of the tides in Guernsey and in Jersey is expected to be as high as it's ever been recorded", he added.

A red wind warning has been issued and honorary police and infrastructure workers have been trying to keep the roads clear.

Mr Searson said the last time the islands had a similar storm event was in 2008.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

News, sport, weather and travel for Wednesday

Sian Davies

BBC News Online

Good morning from BBC Local Live.

We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather as Storm Eleanor hits the Channel Islands.

If you want to get in touch, please email us.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top