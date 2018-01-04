Stormy weather hits Channel Islands again

A second day of stormy weather is expected to cause more flooding along Guernsey's west coast this morning.

Guernsey's Met Office has issued a severe flood warning for the area. The warning means there could be a danger to life, and buildings could be damaged by waves, debris and flooding.

High tides, strong winds and low pressure mean there is a continued risk of flooding when high tide hits at 07:58, particularly along the west coast, and nearby low-lying inland areas.

There's a warning tides have a potential to reach 11m at their peak.

Yesterday, Guernsey's Joint Emergency Services Call Centre handled calls relating to 36 separate incidents as the storm reached its peak, with the Guernsey Fire and Rescue Service dealing with more than half of these, most of which related to flooding and storm damage