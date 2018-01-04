Stormy weather hits Channel Islands again

A second day of stormy weather is expected to cause more flooding along Guernsey's west coast this morning.
Guernsey's Met Office has issued a severe flood warning for the area. The warning means there could be a danger to life, and buildings could be damaged by waves, debris and flooding.
High tides, strong winds and low pressure mean there is a continued risk of flooding when high tide hits at 07:58, particularly along the west coast, and nearby low-lying inland areas.
There's a warning tides have a potential to reach 11m at their peak.
Yesterday, Guernsey's Joint Emergency Services Call Centre handled calls relating to 36 separate incidents as the storm reached its peak, with the Guernsey Fire and Rescue Service dealing with more than half of these, most of which related to flooding and storm damage
Red weather warning in place
Roads could be closed again this morning and drivers are being advised to avoid coastal paths as force eight winds and waves of 20ft are set to hit Jersey.
The Jersey Met Department has issued another red weather warning, with force eight winds coming from the south west and a 12m tide expected just before 08:00.
The weather isn't expected to be as bad as yesterday but States of Jersey Police say roads - including the Avenue and Havre des Pas - could be closed from a 07:15.
