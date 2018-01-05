BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates on Friday 5 January 2018

Live Reporting

By Rob Byrne

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Jersey sea wall breach 'could cost £20,000'

BBC Radio Jersey

It's thought it'll cost about £20,000 to fix the sea wall along Victoria Avenue.

Road
BBC

A 65ft (20m) section of the granite wall failed after it was hit by strong winds and waves earlier this week.

The area, which is roughly the length of a small swimming pool, is currently being protected by bags of sand and rubble, until the repair work can be done.

Ten years ago the wall was reinforced with concrete and steel after a larger collapse during similar weather.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Welcome to BBC Local Live for the Channel Islands

Rob Byrne

BBC News Online

Welcome to BBC Local Live in the Channel Islands, we'll be bringing you all the day's news, sport, weather and travel and if you have a story email us.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top