BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

It's thought it'll cost about £20,000 to fix the sea wall along Victoria Avenue.

A 65ft (20m) section of the granite wall failed after it was hit by strong winds and waves earlier this week.

The area, which is roughly the length of a small swimming pool, is currently being protected by bags of sand and rubble, until the repair work can be done.

Ten years ago the wall was reinforced with concrete and steel after a larger collapse during similar weather.