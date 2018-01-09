BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Summary

  1. Jersey hospital planning decision expected later
  2. Passer-by puts out car fire in St Helier
  3. Updates on Tuesday 9 January 2018

Live Reporting

By Rob Byrne

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Hospital planning decision expected later

BBC Radio Jersey

A decision is expected at lunchtime on the future of Jersey General Hospital.

Hospital
BBC

There was an independent planning inspector report commissioned into the £450m rebuilding project.

The final decision is up to Environment Minister, Deputy Steve Luce and he is expected to announce his decision later.

If approved work is expected to start later this year on rebuilding the existing hospital.

Passer-by puts out car fire in St Helier

BBC Radio Jersey

A passer-by came to the rescue after a car caught fire at Jersey's Rouge Bouillon roundabout in last night's rush hour.

Five firefighters rushed to the scene after the car's owner noticed flames and smoke coming from the engine at about 17:20.

When they arrived, the fire had already been put out by another driver, who used a dry powder extinguisher.

It's believed the fire started due to an electrical fault.

Car Fire
Jersey Fire & Rescue

Welcome to BBC Local Live in the Channel Islands

Rob Byrne

BBC News Online

Welcome to BBC Local Live in the Channel Islands. We'll be bringing you all the day's news, sport, weather and travel and if you have a story email us.

