BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

A Guernsey deputy behind the governments proposals for the future of secondary education is "quite confident" his committee's proposals will win.

Politicians will debate the future of secondary and post-16 education on Wednesday.

BBC Paul Le Pelley says the three-school model is the "better model"

Deputy Paul Le Pelley, president of the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture, has said including an inclusive sixth form college, and a further and higher institute with plans to create a Guernsey University College, are the right ones for the island.

He said: "I think we know the feeling is divided. It's divided in the States, it's divided among the teachers, it's divided among the parents. So it's going to be very, very interesting to see which argument comes forward.

"Personally I'm feeling quite confident that the three-school model will win because it is the better model."

There are two main proposals: one creating three community secondary schools, supported by the Education Committee; and a two-school model proposed as an alternative.