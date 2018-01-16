BBC Local Live: Channel Islands

Education Committee 'confident' about three-school model
A Guernsey deputy behind the governments proposals for the future of secondary education is "quite confident" his committee's proposals will win.
Politicians will debate the future of secondary and post-16 education on Wednesday.
Deputy Paul Le Pelley, president of the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture, has said including an inclusive sixth form college, and a further and higher institute with plans to create a Guernsey University College, are the right ones for the island.
He said: "I think we know the feeling is divided. It's divided in the States, it's divided among the teachers, it's divided among the parents. So it's going to be very, very interesting to see which argument comes forward.
"Personally I'm feeling quite confident that the three-school model will win because it is the better model."
There are two main proposals: one creating three community secondary schools, supported by the Education Committee; and a two-school model proposed as an alternative.
Man in custody after 'having offensive weapon in fight'
A 32-year-old man is in police custody on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon after a fight in Jersey, police say.
A 40-year-old, suspected of causing a breach of the peace by fighting, has been released.
Neither have been charged.
Armed police were called to the Parade on Sunday after reports a knife had been seen. One officer is thought to have drawn a Taser, although it wasn't used.
